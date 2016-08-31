Stanley Cup coming to Public Square on Sept. 7

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins played a huge role in Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup win in June. It’s only fitting that the Cup itself would make a trip to town.

Wilkes-Barre native Teddy Richards will be spending his day with sports’ most recognizable trophy in his hometown, bringing the Stanley Cup to Public Square on Sept. 7.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open to the public. The Cup will be on display for photos, though fans will not be able to take individual pictures with it.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton players will also be making appearances during the celebration.

Richards was a long-time staffer with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and was an assistant equipment manager in Pittsburgh during the 2015-16 championship season. He is the first Wilkes-Barre native to have his name etched on the famed trophy and will take over as head equipment manager of the Florida Panthers next season.

“It is incredibly gracious of Teddy to make the Stanley Cup available to the people of his hometown,” Wilkes-Barre/Scranton CEO Jeff Barrett said in a release. “Teddy began his career working as a stick boy in our locker room back in 1999, and is now immortalized on the most famous trophy in pro sports.

“We couldn’t be happier for his accomplishments, and couldn’t be more thankful that he is giving everyone here the opportunity to celebrate with him.”

Season ticket holders will have an opportunity to visit with the Cup that evening, according to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh’s rise to the top last season began when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Mike Sullivan was promoted to Pittsburgh to run the parent club after a scorching start in the AHL ranks.

Many of the players who helped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton top the league in those early months developed roles in Pittsburgh under Sullivan, namely goalie Matt Murray and forwards Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Tom Kuhnhackl.

This will be the Stanley Cup’s first appearance in the area since Pittsburgh won back in 2009, again promoting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s head coach — then Dan Bylsma — in midseason to lead the run.

That September, the Cup came to Mohegan Sun Arena for the Black and Gold game, an intrasquad scrimmage.

The Stanley Cup will be returning to Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7, its first trip to the area since the Penguins last won the Cup in 2009. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_25629123.jpg The Stanley Cup will be returning to Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7, its first trip to the area since the Penguins last won the Cup in 2009. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader

Times Leader