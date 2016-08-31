Wilkes-Barre native Teddy Richards bringing the Stanley Cup to Public Square next week

A familiar face will bring the Stanley Cup to Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 for a public display on Public Square.

Wilkes-Barre native Teddy Richards is using his day with the Cup to bring it back to his hometown. Richards served as the assistant equipment manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins championship run this past summer. He has since taken a position as the head equipment manager of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. Richards is the first Wilkes-Barre native to have his name etched onto the Cup.

“It is incredibly gracious of Teddy to make the Stanley Cup available to the people of his hometown,” said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett. “Teddy began his career working as a stick boy in our locker room back in 1999, and is now immortalized on the most famous trophy in pro sports. We couldn’t be happier for his accomplishments, and couldn’t be more thankful that he is giving everyone here the opportunity to celebrate with him.”

The Stanley Cup will be at Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Those who come to the celebration will be able to take pictures of hockey’s ultimate prize, though there will not be an opportunity for fans to take individual photographs with the Cup. There will also be special Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins player appearances throughout the event at Public Square.

Penguins season ticket holders will also have an exclusive opportunity to visit with the Cup later in the evening, thanks to Richards.

Pittsburgh won its fourth Stanley Cup title in franchise history on June 12, 2016 by defeating the San Jose Sharks in the Final series of a playoff run that featured significant contributions from players that began the season in the American Hockey League with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Matt Murray, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Tom Kühnhackl all played regularly for the Penguins en route to reaching a championship. Furthermore, Pittsburgh’s head coach, Mike Sullivan, started the 2015-16 campaign as the coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby waves to the crowd while holding onto the Stanley Cup while riding along the victory parade route in Pittsburgh, Pa., Wednesday, June 15. Former Pittsburgh assistant equipment manager Teddy Richards will bring the Stanley Cup to Wilkes-Barre next week. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_APTOPIX-Penguins-Para_Sopr2016615154217506.jpg Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby waves to the crowd while holding onto the Stanley Cup while riding along the victory parade route in Pittsburgh, Pa., Wednesday, June 15. Former Pittsburgh assistant equipment manager Teddy Richards will bring the Stanley Cup to Wilkes-Barre next week. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

By Tom Venesky [email protected]