Wilkes’ comeback comes up short in 29-22 loss to Muhlenberg

EDWARDSVILLE — Everyone at Schmidt Stadium could pinpoint the exact moment the Colonels lost control of the game.

A fumble deep in the red zone turned the tables on the Wilkes football team. A would-be go-ahead drive turned into two Muhlenberg touchdowns.

Ultimately, it doomed the Colonels. A late Wilkes comeback fell short in a 29-22 season-opening loss Friday to Muhlenberg. The Colonels rattled 12 consecutive points in the fourth quarter.

“I told the guys at halftime,” Wilkes coach Trey Brown said. “I don’t know how this game is going to work out. But I do know you’re competing your tails off. If you keep competing, good things will happen.”

A mistake-free game unfolded to spoil Wilkes’ fortunes in the red zone. Muhlenberg’s Luke Wiley sent the Colonels into the red zone with a targeting penalty that merited an ejection. On the next play, Wilkes’ Jacob Brook coughed up the ball, popped out by Mickey Kober, on the 5-yard line.

Muhlenberg went down the field to take a 14-3 lead with 6:42 remaining. Following the fumble recovery, Nick Lamb made up for his earlier mistake by catching a 50-yard reception to bring it to the Wilkes 3. Nick Savant punched in the touchdown.

The Mules extended their run of 22 unanswered points. Nick Palladino stamped Wilkes’ despair with a head’s up play deep in the south end zone. The snap flew over his head. Palladino picked up the ball 15 yards deep, planted his foot and fired a high pass to Delay for a 5-yard score.

“Even though they were taking off offensively especially in the first half, I kind of felt the belief thing was great and we were converting plays,” Brown said. “When you fumble the ball in the red zone and have a turnover, it can really zap you – especially against a defense.”

Against a playoff defense that averaged just 13 points allowed last year, Wilkes quarterback Ryan Dailey scorched the Mules defense with a 27 for 42 effort. He threw for two touchdowns and 306 yards.

Trailing 29-10, Wilkes began its assault on the Mules late in the third quarter. A 15-play drive culminated in a Jacob Brook rushing touchdown with 32 seconds left.

The Colonels’ Marcellus Hayes intercepted a fourth down pass in the fourth quarter to give the Colonels a chance at a comeback. A clutch 30-yard catch from William Deemer and a 16-yard Paul Martin run put the Wilkes into a red zone.

Starting at the 18, the Muhlenberg defense made three straight negative yardage plays – tackle for a loss and a pair of sacks. On a fourth and 21, Aaron Coyne made a diving 34-yard touchdown at the goal line put the Colonels within one possession at a 29-22 deficit with eight minutes left.

“There were a lot of difficult catches happening, a lot of difficult throws,” Brown said. “Guys just started making plays. And the game is wild when you start making plays.”

Muhlenberg started the game with two drives that put them deep in Colonels’ territory. Jordan Stiles ended the first with a suffocating third-down sack. Wilkes caught a pair of breaks on the second drive. Muhlenberg wideout Nick Lamb dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone. On the succeeding play, the Mules’ kicker Todd Spirt missed a 32 yard field goal.

Dailey completed nine passes to lead the Colonels down the field. Mike Hauck connected on a 27-yard field goal to give the team an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wilkes came out of the second half by controlling the pace. The Colonels went nearly six minutes and cut the deficit to 22-10 when Deemer pulled a rocketed pass well over his head for an 8 yard score. Deemer finished with seven catches for 66 yards.

The Colonels’ Isaiah Robinson had a game-high 12 tackles and a breakup.

Muhlenberg 29, Wilkes 22

Muhlenberg`0`22`7`0`—`29

Wilkes`3`0`13`6`—`22

First quarter

W — Mike Hauck 28 field goal, 1:23

Second quarter

M — Ryan Delaney 5 pass from Nick Palladino (pass failed), 13:03

M — Nick Savant 3 run (John Feaster pass from Palladino), 6:42

M — Delaney 5 pass from Palladino (Savant pass from Palladino), 2:23

Third quarter

W — William Deemer 8 pass from Ryan Dailey (Hauck kick), 8:56

M — Matt Stickney 5 pass from Palladino (Todd Spirt kick), 2:53

W — Jacob Brook 1 run (pass failed), :32

Fourth quarter

W — Aaron Coyne 34 pass from Dailey (kick blocked), 7:50

Team statistics`M`W

First downs`21`23

Rushes-yards`29-132`28-94

Passing yards`284`306

Total yards`416`400

Passing`26-36-1`27-42-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`3-13

Punts-avg.`3-39`3-33

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`8-49`7-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MUH, Savant 14-73, Palladino 9-52, Nick Lamb 1-6, Stickney 2-4, TEAM 3-(minus-3); WIL, Devon Fink 6-31, Brook 9-30, Paul Martin 3-22, Dailey 10-11.

PASSING — MUH, Palladino 26-36-1-284; WIL, Dailey 27-42-1-306

RECEIVING — MUH, Delaney 11-89, Lamb 7-125, Stickney 7-62, Josiah Wright 1-8; WIL, Deemer 7-66, Coyne 4-65, Ryan Richards 4-32, Zach Bogoly 3-58, Devon Fink 3-30, Kyle Gattuso 2-39, Brook 2-5, Martin 1-7, Garrett Armstrong 1-4

INTERCEPTIONS — MUH, Feaster 1-0; WIL, Marcellus Hayes 1-0

MISSED FGs — MUH, Spirt 1-32.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader