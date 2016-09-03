Misericordia football overpowered in home opener against Utica

Misericordia could do little to stop Utica College, which scored early and often for a 40-6 season-opening victory at Mangelsdorf Field on Saturday.

Utica dominated in the air for 283 yards and on the ground for 199 yards en route to 482 yards of total offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Pioneers’ defense held the Cougars to 131 total yards.

Utica’s Nick Johnson’s safety just 12 seconds into regulation, jump-started the Pioneers’ offense which scored 23 unanswered points in the first quarter.

A 33-yard field goal at the buzzer gave Utica a 26-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“I think the game was decided early by mistakes we made and then it became a real uphill battle,” Misericordia head coach Mark Ross said. “Defensively they did some things to bottle us up offensively, and I think they were more physical defensively than our offense. We couldn’t get anything going, and that just compounds the errors we made out of the shoot. That set us in a hole, and you just can’t do those things against a good football team like this.”

Things didn’t get any better for the Cougars in the second half. Utica quarterback Teddy VanGalen (22 for 32, 249 yards) connected with Shawn Marchant on a 19-yard scoring strike to start the third quarter. The Pioneers wrapped up the quarter on Lindell Reed’s second touchdown of the game, a 25-yard overpowering run to give his squad a 40-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Misericordia finally got on the scoreboard with 11:32 left in regulation. The 14-play, 71-yard scoring drive was capped off by quarterback Brandon Leap connecting with Ryan Kurtz for a 9-yard score.

On the day, Leap threw for 139 yards, completing 21 of his 33 passes with one touchdown pass.

“I’ve never had a question whether our kids would play 60 minutes. We just got to work on the little things and clean up the mistakes,” Ross said. “We played a good team today that would do quite well in our conference. We now get a chance to get back and show them. If nothing else when you get a result like this, it reinforces the importance of the technique, playing assignment football, and not getting outside of things.

“We need all 11 guys on the field doing what they need to do for us to be successful or else bad things happen. This can be a good teaching tool that we can learn from.”

Utica 40, Misericordia 6

Utica `23`3`14`0`—`40

Misericordia `0`0`0`6`—`6

First quarter

UT— Nick Johnson safety, 14:48.

UT— Lindell Reed 2 run (D. Akpanoko kick.), 8:50.

UT— Jerred Beniquez 60 run (Akpanoko kick), 6:16.

UT— Frank DeNome fumble recovery (Akpanoko kick.), 2:42.

Second quarter

UT— Akpanoko 33 FG, 00:00.

Third Quarter

UT—Shawn Marchant 19 pass from Teddy VanGalen (Akpanoko kick.), 10:26.

UT—Lindell Reed 25 run (Akpanoko kick), 2:22.

Fourth Quarter

MIS—Ryan Kurtz 9 pass from Brandon Leap (kick failed), 11:32.

Team statistics `Utica `Misericordia

First downs`23`8

Rushes-yards`33-199`18-neg. 8

Passing yards`283`139

Total yards`482`131

Passing`25-36-1-0`21-33-1-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-31`2-6

Punts-avg.`4-32`7-41.3

Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`7-112`5-22

RUSHING — UT, Jerred Beniquez 1-60, Lindell Reed 7-49, Malcolm Stowe 7-48, Josh Connor 1-19, Tahj Clark 6-16, N. Gambill 2-6, Ryan Burnett 4-5, Chris Van Houten 1-2, Teddy VanGalen 2-neg. 6. MIS, Clayton Vleck 2-2, Sam Gillison 2-1, Brandon Leap 10-neg. 2, Ryan Kurtz 3-neg. 4, Mark Rainey 1-neg. 5.

PASSING — UT, Teddy VanGalen 22-32-249-1-0, Chris Van Houten 2-3-19-0-0, Jerred Beniquez 1-1-15-0-0. MIS, Brandon Leap 21-33-139-1-0.

RECEIVING — UT, Jerred Beniquez 9-86, Shawn Marchant 4-61, Alex Damiani 3-46, Imani Vincent 2-37, Josh Connor 3-19, Zach Steele 2-19, Ryan Burnett 1-9, Teddy VanGalen 1-6. MIS, Sam Gillison 5-37, Ryan Kurtz 5-29, Josh Dieter 2-27, Mark McMaster 2-16, Colton Pyne 1-13, Klayton Kelly 3-10, Clayton Vleck 2-6, Alec Rhoads 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

Field Goals — UT, D. Akpanoko 1-33, MIS- None.

By Ross Turetsky For Times Leader

VIDEO To see video of Misericordia head coach Mark Ross talk about his team’s loss to Utica, visit the online version of this story on timesleader.com

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @tlsports.