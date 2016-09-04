Nanticoke Conservation Club partners with state agencies to install floating islands on Frances Slocum Lake

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — On the surface it’s impossible to notice a problem that’s plaguing the lake at Frances Slocum State Park.

That’s because the issue is submerged beneath the surface, hidden throughout the sediment covering the bottom of the lake.

Phosphorus.

The nutrient causes algae blooms in the lake and to reduce levels, several groups recently partnered to install a solution on the surface of the lake.

Last week, officials with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Luzerne Conservation District, Nanticoke Conservation Club and students at Rock Solid Academy in Shavertown teamed up with New Jersey-based Princeton Hydro, LLC to install two floating islands on the lake. Woven, recycled plastic mats serve as a base and native plants such as bullrush, broadleaf arrowhead, blue flag iris, shallow sedge and Joe Pye weed are planted into the material.

Once the islands are anchored in the lake, the plants thrive and grow, extending their root systems through the mat and absorbing and removing nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen.

Students from Rock Solid Academy earned community service hours by helping to plant the islands. They also learned a bit about lake ecology and the benefits of clean water.

“I never thought you could build and island and I never knew you needed to do this to help the lake,” said 11th grade student Allie Bartoli. “These plants have roles to clean the water, and I can come back here and see them growing and know I had a role in this.”

Katie Walston, a senior scientist with Princeton Hydro, said a pound of phosphorus can produce 1,100 pounds of algae each year, and each 250-square foot island can remove 10 pounds of phosphorus annually.

Adding to the efficiency of each island are solar-powered aeration systems that will be installed in the middle of the mats. The aeration systems prevent water around the islands from stratifying, Walston said.

“It will not only improve water quality, but it keeps the phosphorus accessible to the plants because the circulation prevents the phosphorus from settling on the bottom,” Walston said, adding the islands were recommended after water sampling showed high phosphorus levels in the lake.

Princeton Hydro has installed similar islands on Harveys Lake and will be putting them on Lake Carey in the near future. By the end of fall, Walston said, the plants will have grown to fully cover the mats.

“When they are fully vegetated they really look like an island,” she said. “You can’t tell that they’re floating and movable.”

To protect the young plants from geese, ducks and muskrats, a mesh fence is installed around the perimeter to prevent access. After the plants are established, the mesh is removed and the islands serve as habitat to waterfowl and turtles, who use them to bask in the sun.

The work is part of a two-year grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, and administered by the state Department of Environmental Protection, to study and improve water quality at the lake. The Luzerne Conservation District assisted in writing the grant application and the agency is overseeing the project, according to district watershed specialist John Levitsky.

“I think the plants will set root well this fall with the warm weather,” he said. “We’ll see what the water quality looks like next year.”

Levitsky hinted that additional work may be done at the lake to further reduce phosphorus levels that have persisted for decades.

“Further sediment sampling for phosphorus load will determine whether sediment will be extracted or treated on-site to clean up these legacy sediments,” he said.

While a decision likely won’t be made for several months, there will be plenty of volunteer help from the members of the Nanticoke Conservation Club who are ready to pitch in and clean up the lake.

“We’ve done many aquatic habitat projects at the lake and we’re happy to help out with projects that will improve the water quality,” club president Gary Gronkowski said. “Assisting with the islands is the type of job that our members feel good about because we know it will help.”

Cory Speroff of Priceton Hydro, LLC in Ringoes, NJ tosses a bucket of water onto a floating island of plants that will help reduce the phosphers and algae in the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Tuesday. Assisting on the project was the DCNR and the Nanticoke Conservation Club. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Nick Decker, PA State Parks, Resource Manager, right, and Cory Speroff of Princeton Hydro, Ringoes, NJ plant native grasses and plants on a floating island at Frances Slocum State Park on August 30. The island of plants will float in the park lake helping to reduce phosphers and algae in the water. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Man-made islands help reduce phosphorus

By Tom Venesky [email protected]

VIDEO To see video of the floating islands being placed at Frances Slocum Lake, visit the online version of this story at timesleader.com

Reach Tom Venesky at 570-991-6395 or on Twitter @TLTomVenesky