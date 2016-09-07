College season underway for WVC grads

Casey Dolan and Ashleigh Thomas have come up big for the Old Dominion field hockey team in the early going this season. Both had game-winning goals for the Monarchs.

Dolan, a senior from Wyoming Valley West, scored in overtime to give her team a 3-2 victory over No. 14 Delaware last Friday. Thomas, a freshman from Crestwood, scored her first collegiate goal to break a 1-1 tie and give Old Dominion a 2-1 triumph over American on Aug. 28. She had an assist in the Delaware victory.

“Casey has really developed into a strong Division I player,” coach Andrew Griffiths said. “Her understanding of the game is excellent and she has a physical presence on the field that makes a big impact for us.”

Junior Danielle Grega, another Wyoming Valley West grad, is starting at forward and scored both goals in the Monarch’s 6-2 season-opening 6-2 loss to No. 18-ranked Penn State on Aug. 26.

“Danielle is a dynamic, electric player to watch,” Griffiths said. “She worked so hard on her conditioning and nutrition this past year and she is playing fast. She has an ability to eliminate and score against anyone.”

LEWIS A SOONER NOW: After spending four years with the Penn State football team, redshirt senior Geno Lewis is playing with Oklahoma this season.

The Wyoming Valley West grad, who played 38 games during his tenure with the Nittany Lions, caught two passes for 18 yards including a 14-yard reception in the Sooners’ 33-23 season-opening loss to Houston last Saturday.

DISSINGER’S IMPROVED: Junior Bryanna Dissinger started her season with the Shippensburg women’s cross country team by knocking 33 seconds off her personal best effort as a sophomore at last Friday night’s Galen E. Piper Cross Country Challenge in Shippensburg.

The Dallas High grad posted a 4k time of 15:04 to finish sixth out of 97 runners overall and second for the Raiders.

“Bree makes steady improvement from season to season,” coach Steve Spence said. “She has increased her training volume and level of commitment which has resulted in faster times. She will be an integral part of what we want to accomplish as a team this year.”

DUO HELPING HAWKEYES: Senior Chandler Ackers and junior Mallory Lefkowitz have helped the Iowa field hockey team get off to a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes only setback was 4-1 loss against No. 1-ranked North Carolina on Aug. 28.

Ackers, a Crestwood grad, has two goals and an assist and had a goal and an assist in a 11-0 victory over St. Louis last Sunday. Lefkowitz, from Kingston (Wyoming Seminary), had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 triumph over Fairfield last Friday.

GOOD START FOR FETTERMAN: Senior Jacob Fetterman kicked off his cross country season with Lock Haven by finishing seventh in the annual Dolan Duals against Penn State last Friday in Lock Haven.

The Hazelton Area grad covered the 6k course in 18:31.85 and finished behind five Nittany Lions and a teammate. The Bald Eagles are ranked 17th in the nation and second in the PSAC this fall.

O’BRIEN COMES UP BIG: Senior Nick O’Brien, a Wyoming Area grad, had a key interception to help the Bucknell football team defeat Marist 26-10 in the season opener Saturday.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound cornerback stopped a Marist drive with an interception on the 1-yard line. He also had two solo tackles and returned three punts and two kickoffs for 87 total yards.

A FIRST FOR BEDNARSKI: Freshman Bree Bednarski, a Wyoming Area grad, collected her first collegiate goal as she helped No. 10 Michigan defeat Cal 5-0 last Saturday in Berkeley. It was the only shot the 5-foot-3 forward took in the game.

In four games off the bench, she’s taken five shots with three on goal.

HONOR FOR AMADIO: Central Michigan sophomore Lily Amadio, a Dallas grad, was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Week in field hockey.

Amadio, who didn’t play as a freshman and had a medical red-shirt last season, had seven saves in a 2-1 loss to Vermont and eight saves in a 2-0 setback to La Salle.

KILE WITH BUCKEYES: Junior Morgan Kile has started all four games for the Ohio State field hockey team. The Crestwood grad has a goal and an assist and scored her goal in a 6-3 loss to Delaware.

The Buckeyes defeated Ohio 3-0 last Sunday and are 1-3 in the early going. All three setbacks came against nationally-ranked teams.

PARSNIK CHIPS IN: The Bloomsburg football team opened its season with a 24-20 victory over Stonehill last Friday and redshirt senior Joe Parsnik chipped in for the Huskies.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back, a Coughlin grad, carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards and also caught two passes for 13 yards. Sophomore linebacker Frank Aigeldinger, a Crestwood grad, had two tackles, including one for an 11 yard loss.

GOOD START FOR MARVIN: Marywood freshman Ryan Marvin finished 15th out of 62 runners in the Colonial States Athletic Conference men’s cross country preview last Saturday in Coatesville.

Marvin, a Wyoming Area grad, covered the 8k course in 33:53.5. The Pacers, seeded second in the pre-season CSAC men’s poll, finished second in Saturday’s race behind Cairn.

HASEN ASSISTS LYCOMING: Senior Nour Hasen has started all three games for the 2-1 Lycoming women’s soccer team and has picked up four assists.

Hasen, a Coughlin grad, had three assists in a 9-0 victory over Summit and an assist in a 4-0 triumph over Pitt-Bradford last Sunday. She had two goals and an assist in 17 games last year and picked up an assist in her first game before being sidelined with an injury in 2014.

Former Wyoming Valley West and Penn State standout Eugene Lewis (5) made his debut for Oklahoma on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP16247725533057.jpg Former Wyoming Valley West and Penn State standout Eugene Lewis (5) made his debut for Oklahoma on Saturday. George Bridges | AP photo

By Bill Arsenault For Times Leader