Local bass tournament schedules and results

The Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Bass Tournament sponsored by the Times Leader will run weekly, beginning June 22 and continuing through October. The championship round will include the top 30 anglers based on total weight over 12 weeks and will be worth $1,200. The lunker tournament (each angler weighing one fish) will begin at 6 p.m. with weigh-in at 9 p.m. at the launch. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 with a one-time $10 fee to be eligible for the championship round. For more information, call Duke Dalley at 991-0080 or visit dukedalley.wix.com

PA Bass Casters will host the following open tournaments this summer (for more information call Dan at 570-762-1469):

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Harveys Lake, registration begins at 5:30 a.m., weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

For more information call Dan Davis at 570-762-1469.

Back Woods Bass holds a weekly Monday night tournament on the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

Back Woods Bass holds a Friday night tournament at Harveys Lake each week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

For information on either Back Woods Bass tournament, contact Bob Strunk at 570-991-2403 or email [email protected]

The Blytheburn Lake Association will hold a bass tournaments at Blytheburn Lake on Blytheburn Rd. in Mountain Top on Sept. 25. The tournament runs from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register or for more information call Janeann at 570-868-6895.

Bass tournament results:

Suskie Bassmasters Sept. 7 tournament at Nesbitt Park ( 41 anglers, 35 fish weighed in):

1. Chet Williams - 2.37 lbs.

2. Matty Centak - 2.19 lbs.

3. Rich Weaver - 2.12 lbs.

4. John Centak - 1.82 lbs.

5. Rob Rosencrans - 1.76 lbs.

Angler of the Year - Chet Williams

Big Bass of the Year - Tony Glazenski- 3.03 lbs.

Small fish winner - Larry Fetterhoof - .82 lbs.

Tournament sponsor - Slymock Safety Systems

- 2016 Championship will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25. Anglers in the top 30 and those who fished in at least 10 tournaments are eligible.

Duke’s Bass Wednesday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake sponsored by the Times Leader - Sept. 7 (25 boats, 41 anglers, 31 fish weighed in):

1. Cody Cutter - 3.88 lb. largemouth

2. Tom Bralczyk - 3.77 lb. largemouth

3. Shaun Kucharski -3.76 lb. smallmouth

4. Ed Fore - 3.25 lb. smallmouth

5. Gary Mikuski - 3.24 lb. largemouth

- Championship will be held next Wednesday.

- Tournaments will continue until the end of October.

PA Bass Casters club tournament at Lake Carey on Sept. 3. Thirteen teams competed. Conditions started foggy and cool in the morning becoming hotter in the day. Boat traffic was light but two planes landed on the lake. Four limits were caught and 36 fish total for a total weight of 49.78 lbs.

1. John Marhefka and Mark Wickizer - 5 fish, 8.01 lbs.

2. Brian Masi and Ron Dopko - 5 fish, 7.48 lbs.

3. Ryan McClain and Ryan Smith - 5 fish, 6.28 lbs.

4. Collin Morrison and Kristy Alinoski - 3 fish, 6.02 lbs.

5. Mike Baggetta and Nick Baggetta - 5 fish, 5.80 lbs.

Lunker - Collin Morrison - 3.64 lb. largemouth

Back Woods Bass Friday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake on Sept. 9:

1. Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart - 10 lbs. 8 oz.

2. John Niezgota - 9 lbs. 11 oz.

3. Chuck Peterman and Rob Vales - 7 lbs. 4 oz.

4. Duane Deno and Pat Perugino - 6 lbs. 13 oz.

5. Joe Zombek - 6 lbs. 11 oz.

Lunker - John Niezgota - 4 1/2 lb. largemouth

Back Woods Bass Monday Night Tournament on the Susquehanna River on Sept. 5 (Championship event):

1. Dan Byorick, Pete and Mike Frank - 8 lbs. 3 oz.

2. John Centak and Chet Williams - 7 lbs. 12 oz.

3. Bob Albee and Ron Dopko - 6 lbs. 7 oz.

4. Rich Weaver and Don Parsons - 6 lbs. 6 oz.

5. (tie) Frank Slymock and Ray Jones; Matt Miller and Nate Albrecht - 6 lbs. 2 oz.

Lunker - Dan Byorick, Pete and Mike Frank - 2 lbs. 11 oz.

If you would like to add an area upcoming bass tournament to the list or report the results of a tournament, email Tom Venesky at [email protected]

John Niezgota finished second at the Backwoods Bass Tournament at Harveys Lake on Friday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BWBass.jpg John Niezgota finished second at the Backwoods Bass Tournament at Harveys Lake on Friday. Submitted photo

