Lacrosse player, hoop standout among Nittany Lions in NFL

The NFL season kicks off in earnest Sunday with 31 Penn Staters on NFL rosters, including two that never played a snap for the Nittany Lions.

Chris Hogan will play wide receiver for New England, while Ross Travis earned a spot on Kasnsas City’s Chiefs’ roster as a tight end.

Hogan, who is entering his fifth NFL season, played lacrosse for the Nittany Lions before going to Monmouth to play football after earning his degree at Penn State. Travis, a first-year player, played basketball at Penn State.

Travis has one significant distinction in Kansas City — he will wear No. 88, former All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez’s number.

“When I first got here, I had 89 — I didn’t like 89,” Travis told the Kansas City Star. “I saw they had 88 and I took it. It really just helps me keep my mind focused on the task at hand and what I’ve got to do. It makes me work that much harder, wearing a number that so many people take pride in around this area. It’s a lot to live up to and it really just reminds me how much I’ve got to work.”

Of course, Travis is joined in Kansas City by the dean of Penn State players in the NFL, Tamba Hali. Hali, a Pro Bowl outside linebacker, is entering his 11th season with the Chiefs. He has 85 career sacks and 428 career tackles.

Of the players from the 2015 team, Carl Nassib has had the most impact in preseason. Nassib has the turned heads of fans and media in Cleveland. He was given the team’s Maurice Bassett Award, which is handed to the team’s most outstanding rookie in training camp as voted by the local media.

Nassib will start the season backing up five-year pro John Hughes III at defensive end.

And, remarkably, Scranton native Matt McGloin is locked in as the Oakland Raiders No. 2 quarterback behind David Carr. Some questioned whether McGloin’s days in Oakland were numbered when the Raiders drafter Michigan State quaterback Connor Cook in the fourth round of the April’s NFL Draft.

As has done since he showed up in State College as a walk-on in 2008, McGloin simply shrugged off the challenge and held on to his job.

One former Nittany Lion has aleady had a busy opening night. Denver wide receiver and punt returner Jordan Norwood saw action in the Broncos’ 21-20 victory over Carolina Panthers on Thursday. He returned two punts for 26 yards and was targeted on one pass.

Norwood also left the game for a short time to be check for a concussion, but returned to action.

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan catches a pass during a preseason game last month. Hogan is one of 31 Penn Staters in the NFL. However, he never played football at Penn State, instead playing lacrosse in State College before graduating and playing football at Monmouth.

By Joe Soprano For Times Leader

Penn Staters in the NFL Below are former Nittany Lions who are currently on NFL rosters by team: • Arizona Cardinals: A.Q. Shipley • Baltimore Ravens: John Urschel • Cleveland Browns: Carl Nassib • Chicago Bears: Adrian Amos • Dallas Cowboys: Jack Crawford, Sean Lee • Denver Broncos: Jordan Norwood • Detroit Lions: Anthony Zettel, Andrew Quarless • Houston Texans: Devon Still • Jacksonville Jaguars: Jared Odrick, Paul Posluszny, Allen Robinson • Kansas City Chiefs: Tamba Hali, Ross Travis (former basketball player) • Miami Dolphins: Mike Hull, Jordan Lucas, Cameron Wake • New England Patriots: Chris Hogan (former lacrosse player) • New Orleans Saints: Michael Mauti, Nathan Stupar • New York Jets: Christian Hackenberg • Oakland Raiders: Matt McGloin • Philadelphia Eagles: Stefen Wisniewski • Pittsburgh Steelers: Jesse James • San Francisco 49ers: NaVorro Bowman, Gerald Hodges • Seattle Seahawks: Garry Gilliam • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Donovan Smith • Tennessee Titans: Austin Johnson, DaQuan Jones