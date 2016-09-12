High School Athletes of the Week: Wyoming Area’s Brian Miles and Hanover Area’s Karly Bennett

BRIAN MILES

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Senior

Sport, position: Football, RB

Family: Bonnie (mom); Brian (dad)

Last week: Miles rushed for 104 yards on 25 carries in Wyoming Area’s 34-20 win over Berwick on Friday night. The Warriors, who improved to 3-0 on the season, had never scored more than 21 points against Berwick. Heading into the game, the Dawgs held an 18-4 head-to-head series record. It was Wyoming Area’s first win against Berwick since 2005. The victory also tied Wyoming Area’s win total from last year. The Warriors currently lead the WVC Division 4A and will face Coughlin (2-1) on Friday.

What he says: “Knowing how hard we worked all offseason together, we really came together as a team. We were really hungry, we still are, and the hard work paid off.”

Coach says: “It was a tremendous opportunity. We feel like when we had the opportunity to come in here we’ve taken advantage of it. We’ve always played well.” — coach Randy Spencer

Favorite color: Blue

Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos

Favorite song right now: “Fireman” Lil Wayne

Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys

One thing people would be surprised to know about you: I have two guitars, but I don’t know how to play them

Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”

Biggest fear: Spiders

Superman or Batman: Superman

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite Athlete: Marshawn Lynch

Favorite musician/musical act: Rob Thomas

Favorite season: Fall

Favorite book: “Green Eggs and Ham”

One place you’d like to visit: Hawaii

Favorite holiday: Christmas

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Super strength

Future goals: Go to college, get a good job and make a lot of money

Pirates or Ninjas: Pirates

—

KARLY BENNETT

School: Hanover Area

Year: Senior

Sport, position: Field hockey, right forward

Family: Karen (mom); Jeff (dad); Jeffrey (brother)

Last week: Bennett had a hat trick and an assist in Hanover Area’s season-opening 6-0 win over Nanticoke. The victory was just the kind of start the Hawkeyes, who are in the new WVC Division 2 along with Northwest, Holy Redeemer, Berwick, GAR and Meyers, were looking for. Hanover Area finished in sixth place in the WVC Division 3 last year with a 2-13 record. The Hawkeyes will host the Berwick Bulldogs on Thursday.

What she says: “It was very exciting. This is my senior year, this is my last year playing field hockey. I never had a hat trick in a varsity game before so it was a good way to start the season.”

Coach says: “As a team they are working really well together all of them. The offense that Karly was able to supply for us was really what started the ball rolling for all the girls being able to score. She had a key part in helping to get the ball moving on offense. I think that really helped the whole team get that win.” — coach Jocelyn Holodick-Reed

Favorite color: Blue

Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos

Favorite song right now: “Africa” Toto

Favorite sports team: Yankees

Favorite TV show: “That 70s show”

Superman or Batman: Batman

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite food: Moe’s burritos

Favorite musician/musical act: A Boogie

Favorite season: Fall

Favorite book: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

A place you’d like to visit: Dubai

Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? To fly

iPhone vs. Samsung: iPhone

Future goals: Go to college

Pirates or Ninjas: Ninjas

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Miles_24-2.jpg http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KarlyBennettMUG-2.jpeg