Penn Staters in the NFL: Carl Nassib picks up first NFL sack

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Carl Nassib got his first taste of the NFL on Sunday, playing the majority of defensive snaps in the Browns 29-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Penn State walk-on recorded three solo tackles and his first career sack. He also batted one Carson Wentz pass down.

On the other side of the field, Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski served as a reserve in the game. It was only the fourth time in Wisniewski’s six-year NFL career that he was not in the starting lineup. Earlier in the week, CBS Sports reported that the Eagles were exploring trade possibilities for the lineman.

Nassib wasn’t the only Penn Stater from 2015’s team to get their first taste of professional football on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Austin Johnson, Miami Dolphins defensive back Jordan Lucas, and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel were all active for Sunday games.

Johnson assisted on one tackle in the Titans’ 25-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Teammate DaQuan Jones, also a defensive lineman, served as a reserve but did not record a tackle.

Jordan and Zettel were both active but did not see action.

Zettel’s teammate tight end Andrew Quarless did not play because he is serving a two-game suspension for an incident involving a gun during the offseason

Jordan’s teammate defensive lineman Cameron Wake saw action in the Dolphins’ 12-10 loss to the Seahawks, but did not record a tackle. Linebacker Mike Hull was active for the Dolphins but did not play.

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Garry Gilliam started at tackle in the game.

Other Penn Staters in action Sunday included:

• Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley started at center in the Cardinals’ 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots. Former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan had 3 receptions for 60 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass.

• Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee had 10 tackles, including four solo, as the Cowboys lost to the New York Giants 20-19. Cowboys defensive lineman Jack Crawford served as a reserve but did not record a tackle.

• Tampa Bay offensive lineman Donovan Smith started in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

• Chicago Bears free safety Adrian Amos had five tackles, including one for a loss, as the Bears lost to the Houston Texans, 23-14. Houston defensive lineman Devon Still served as a reserve but did not record a tackle.

• Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson caught six passes for 72 yards as the Jaguars lost to the Green Bay Packers, 27-23. Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny had five tackles, including four solo. Jaguars defensive lineman Jared Odrick had five tackles, including three solo, and a sack.

• Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin served as David Carr’s backup for the Raiders’ 35-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The only action McGloin saw, however, was briefly warming up when Carr appeared to be injured late in the game. Saints linebacker and special teams captain Michael Mauti had two solo tackles. Fellow linebacker Nate Stupar had one solo tackle.

• Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali had one solo tackle as the Chiefs defeated the 33-27. Chiefs tight end and former Penn State basketball player Ross Travis saw action but did not catch a pass.

• Baltimore Ravens guard John Urschel, who is battling a shoulder injury, and New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg were inactive.

• Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James and San Francisco 49ers linebackers NaVorro Bowman and Gerald Hodges were slated to be in action on Monday night.

By Joe Soprano For Times Leader