Lochte feels ‘hurt’ after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ incident

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Lochte says he feels “a little hurt” after two men were arrested for allegedly rushing the stage following his performance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The two men, wearing anti-Lochte T-shirts, were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.

They had rushed the stage while Lochte was getting his scores from judge Carrie Ann Inaba for his debut performance during Monday night’s live installment of the celebrity ballroom dance competition.

“Hey, back off,” Inaba said as the altercation was occurring off screen.

When the show returned, “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron explained they were interrupted by “a little incident” and thanked the ABC series’ security team “for staying in shape.”

The two men were detained by security until police arrived to take them into custody, Los Angeles police spokesman Mike Lopez said. He did not have the men’s names.

No one was injured or listed as a victim in the incident, Lopez said.

The swimmer told Bergeron that “so many feelings are going through my head right now.” Lochte added that he was “a little hurt, but I came out here. I wanted to do something I’m completely not comfortable with, and I did.”

ABC did not immediately return messages seeking comment about the incident.

During the episode, the Olympic medalist performed a foxtrot routine with professional partner Cheryl Burke to “Call Me Irresponsible.” They received a combined score from the judges of 24 out of 40.

Lochte and teammates have faced criticism since they were involved in an early-morning drunken encounter during the Olympics last month at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They later claimed they were threatened and robbed.

United States team officials banned Lochte for 10 months, requiring him to forfeit $100,000 in bonuses and miss the 2017 world championships.

In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AP Photo/Michael Sohn