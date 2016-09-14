Three times a charm for Morgans, Comets

WRIGHT TWP. — When it comes to pushing the ball into a field hockey cage, Arden Morgans doesn’t mess around.

And Coughlin discovered that hard lesson three times Wednesday.

Morgans hit a hat trick, Marlee Dillon and the Crestwood defense pitched a shutout and Crestwood dominated Coughlin, 4-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 showdown at Crestwood High School between two District 2 champions of a year ago.

“I’ve always been the offensive player who just wants the ball,” Morgans, a junior, said. “And I think it paid off the last couple games. I kind of just looked up every single time, I was in the middle, saw the open space and put it there.”

Time and again.

Morgans took a pass from Jordan Olenginski and rifled home a goal little more than 11 minutes in to give Crestwood a 2-0 lead, then polished off the Comets victory by scoring twice more for a hat trick.

She scored on a scrum in front of the cage just 28 seconds from halftime and hit the final goal — the only goal of the second half — during a brief rainstorm with 22:39 to play.

“She gets shots on goal quick,” said Crestwood coach Patsy Moratori, whose Comets won their second straight game after a season-opening tie. “The release is quick. As soon as she gets it, she’s thinking shot.”

It was a shot by Morgans that helped Crestwood forge a tie in a lackluster offensive opener with Wyoming Valley West last week.

This week, the first goal by Morgans did the most damage to Coughlin.

It came just 44 seconds after Maddie Granoski punched home the game’s first score, as Crestwood reaped rewards from its rapid-fire attack to take a quick 2-0 advantage.

“Those two quick goals, I think that just kind of deflated them,” Coughlin coach Colleen Wood said of her 1-1 Crusaders. “That’s the stuff you have to learn how to come back from.”

Both teams are trying to regroup a little, after graduating much of the firepower that took each on a deep PIAA playoff run last season.

Coughlin is the defending WVC Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A champion and coming off a run to the 2015 PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, where it lost to eventual state champ Emmaus. Crestwood won the league’s Division 2 and District 2 Class 2A titles a year ago, then dropped an overtime decision to eventual state champion Twin Valley in the PIAA semifinals.

Both Coughlin and Crestwood are butting heads in the new, 15-team WVC Division 1 this year, and both are expected to fight for Class 2A playoff spots under the PIAA’s revamped, six-classification alignment.

“I thought it was fair game,” Morgans said. “I thought it was going to be fair game. I’m glad I had those goals for my team and helped them win.”

Neither team has looked particularly sharp in the first couple weeks of the season, though, with offensive playmakers Brigid Wood, Kyra Wozniak and Savanna Robinson departed from Coughlin and point machines Lizzy Dessoye, Hannah Ackers and Ashleigh Thomas gone from Crestwood.

But both showed signs that they intend to contend.

“I think (after) a couple games playing together, getting used to one another and some position changes all makes a little difference,” Moratori said of her Crestwood club. “We’ve been focusing on trying to just keep the ball in their end. And when we do get in our end, just give them one opportunity.”

Crestwood worked that plan to near-perfection Wednesday, although Coughlin did come up with a few charges downfield during the second half.

“It was not pretty for awhile,” Wood said. “But there were a lot of good things here and there. The defense really hung in there, and we were on defense a lot.”

Wyoming Seminary 2,

Hazleton Area 0

Aubrey Mytych scored both goals, one in each half, and the Blue Knights held Hazleton Area to two shots to pick up a victory between teams expected to contend at the top of the WVC Division 1.

Mytych scored 16:40 before halftime off an assist from Camryn Litjens, then gave Sem breathing room by scoring again off a feed from Alicia Carr just 2:18 into the second half.

Wyoming Valley West 3,

Delaware Valley 1

Mercedes Jasterzenski opened the scoring with a goal, then Madison Woods and Foto Tsioles found the cage as the Spartans built a 3-0 lead and held on.

Meyers 7,

Nanticoke 0

Selena Soto scored the game’s first six goals and Megan Morris chipped in with a goal and an assist as the Mohawks rolled to their first victory of the season. Soto’s first three goals came within a 16-minute span of the first half and gave Meyers a three-goal lead at halftime.

Kendra Krolick and Halle Zulkoski both made two assists for the Mohawks.

Lake-Lehman 11,

Tunkhannock 0

Makayla Adams hit a hat trick and added two assists as the Black Knights rolled on the Black Turf of Lehman. Izzy Radel added three assists in the Lehman victory, while Carey-Anne Keiper made two assists.

Dallas 7,

Abington Heights 1

Hannah Yanovich scored four times as the Mountaineers broke into the win column after a couple of heartbreaking season-opening losses by peppering the Comets.

Abington Heights took a quick 1-0 lead on a goal by Maura Jenkins, but Yanovich answered for Dallas by tying the score just 34 seconds later. Sam Banks broke the tie with a goal for the Mountaineers just under six minutes into the game, and Yanovich polished off the victory with another goal in the first half and two more in the second.

Honesdale 3,

Wallenpaupack 0

Ally Meyer’s hat trick provided plenty of punch for the Hornets, who used nine saves from Brianna Potter to keep Wallenpaupack scoreless.

Crestwood 4, Coughlin 0

Coughlin`3`1`—`4

Crestwood`3`1`—`4

First half — 1. CRE, Maddie Granoski, 21:36; 2. CRE, Arden Morgans (Jordan Olenginski), 20:52; 3. CRE, Morgans (Jaclyn Cavanaugh), 0:28. Second half — 4. CRE, Morgans, 22:39.

Shots — COU 4; CRE 13. Saves — COU 9 (Brianna Lee); CRE 4 (Marlee Dillon). Penalty corners — COU 2; CRE 6.

W. Seminary 2, Hazleton Area 0

Wyoming Seminary`1`1`—`2

Hazleton Area`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. SEM, Aubrey Mytych (Camryn Litjens), 16:40. Second half — 2. SEM, Mytych (Alicia Carr), 27:42.

Shots — SEM 15; HAZ 2. Saves — SEM 2 (Alexis Sokach); HAZ 13 (Margaret Fulton). Penalty corners — SEM 9; HAZ 0.

Valley West 3, Delaware Valley 1

Wyoming Valley West`3`0`—`3

Delaware Valley`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. WVW, Mercedes Jasterzenski, 13:34; 2. WVW, Madison Woods, 8:22; 3. WVW, Foto Tsioles, 6:55; 4. DV,

Shots — WVW 8; DV 3. Saves — WVW 2 (Nikki Hartzel); DV 5 (Meghan Kelly). Penalty corners — WVW 8; DV 0.

Meyers 7, Nanticoke 0

Meyers`3`4`—`7

Nanticoke`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. MEY, Selena Soto (Megan Morris), 19:01; 2. MEY, Soto (Sara Mangold), 8:04; 3. MEY, Soto (Halle Zulkoski), 3:38. Second half — 4. MEY, Soto, 27:04; 5. MEY, Soto (Kendra Krolick), 21:10; 6. MEY, Soto (Zulkoski), 16:52; 7. MEY, Morris (Krolick), 15:00.

Shots — MEY 23; NAN 4. Saves — MEY 4 (Nancy Castill0); NAN 16 (Kaylee Simmons 6, Jill Maute 10). Penalty corners — MEY 13; NAN 1.

Lake-Lehman 11, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`—`0

Lake-Lehman`6`5`—`11

First half — 1. LL, Makayla Adams (Carey-Anne Keiper), 19:56; 2. LL, Lilli Stepanski (Keiper), 15:59; 3. LL, Keiper (Izzy Radel), 13:15; 4. LL, Adams, 10:10; 5. LL, Madison Klopp (Radel), 1:59; 6. LL, Klopp (Radel), 0:45. Second half — 7. LL, Taylor Alba (Adams), 23:55; 8. LL, Lynea Gregory, 22:40; 9. LL, Adams, 10:28; 10. LL, Sarah Sabaluski, 3:35; 11. LL, Katie Roberts (Adams), 2:06.

Shots — TUN 0; LL 18. Saves — TUN 6 (Tamera St. Clair); LL 0 (Alicia Galasso). Penalty corners — TUN 2; LL 7.

Dallas 7, Abington Heights 1

Abington Hts`1`0`—`1

Dallas`5`2`—`7

First half — 1. AH, Maura Jenkins (Schuyler Smith), 28:31; 2. DAL, Hannah Yanovich, 27:57; 3. DAL, Sam Banks, 24:10; 4. DAL, Maddie Kelley, 22:32; 5. DAL, Yanovich (Jolee Treslar), 13:13; 6. DAL, Mikaila Chakon, 12:02. Second half — 7. DAL, Yanovich, 16:09; 8. DAL, Yanovich, 13:51.

Shots — AH 2; DAL 21. Saves — AH 13 (Ashlyn Fitzgerald, McKenna Thorpe); DAL 0 (Melinda Ratchford). Penalty Corners — AH 1; DAL 8.

Honesdale 3, Wallenpaupack 0

Honesdale`1`2`—`3

Wallenpaupack`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. HON, Ally Meyer (Brooke Gardas), 17:43. Second half — 2. HON, Meyer, 12:11; 3. HON, Meyer (Nicole Longman), 10:52.

Shots — HON 9; WAL 9. Saves — HON 9 (Brianna Potter); WAL 6 (Katie Irving).

Crestwood forward Arden Morgans, left, gets past Coughlin’s Ali Tedik in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Crestwood-CoughlinFH_1.jpg Crestwood forward Arden Morgans, left, gets past Coughlin’s Ali Tedik in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Madisyn Gronoski, back, scores a goal against Coughlin goalkeeper Briannah Lee in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Crestwood-CoughlinFH_3.jpg Crestwood’s Madisyn Gronoski, back, scores a goal against Coughlin goalkeeper Briannah Lee in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Mackenzie Kile, left, brings the ball downfield ahead of Coughlin’s Jolene Ulichney in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Crestwood-CoughlinFH_2.jpg Crestwood’s Mackenzie Kile, left, brings the ball downfield ahead of Coughlin’s Jolene Ulichney in WVC field hockey action Wednesday afternoon in Wright Township. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

