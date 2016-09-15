Local sports: Drew Tinna scores game-winning goal for Tunkhannock boys soccer

Drew Tinna scored with 3:09 left in the first overtime to deliver Tunkhannock a big early season 2-1 win over Coughlin in a WVC boys soccer Division 1 matchup on Thursday.

Tinna’s winner was set up by Stefano Sica after Tinner assisted on Sica’s game-tying goal in the first half. David Cortez opened the scoring for the Crusaders.

Berwick 7, MMI Prep 0

Kenneth Marshman led the way for Berwick, registering a hat trick and an assist in the shutout over MMI Prep.

Inmer Vasquez added a pair of goals in the winning effort, as the Bulldogs outshot MMI Prep 46-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Valley West 5,

Hanover Area 0

Led by No. 1 singles player Bryden Peters, Wyoming Valley West swept Hanover Area.

Peters defeated Hanover’s Victoria Hoffman in straight sets. Spartans singles players Madisen Jastremski and Ally Dotter each lost just one game apiece during their respective matches.

MMI 4, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock’s Leah Rome pushed MMI’s Katherine Pinto to the break Wendesday, falling 6-1;7-5.

Tunkhannock’s No. 2 doubles pair Naeomie Strohl and Rae Anne Carpenter won by forfeit.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

The Hawkeyes swept singles competition, as Stephani Mazurack, Libby Novak and Sofia Lusen each defeated their Wyoming Seminary counterparts.

Seminary doubles pairs Emily Laurore and Becca Hammerman and Meghan Melkote and Emily Urbanski earned straight-set victories.

GOLF

Coughlin’s Keyes earns medalist honors

Coughlin golfer Ryan Keyes earned medalist honors shooting an even par 35 at Fox Hill Country Club.

Even with Keyes’ 35, Coughlin fell short in its match against Pittston Area. Tunkhannock took a pair of victories while Wyoming Valley won one of its matches in the four-team event.

Pottsville 172, Berwick 189

Berwick’s Jake Dehler’s 44 wasn’t enough, as the Bulldogs fell to Pottsville by 17 strokes.

Both Zach Evans and Dylan Michael shot 46 for the Bulldogs while Pottsville’s Rachel Brahler shot a 40 to earn medalist honors.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Wyoming Valley West 11,

Pottsville 3

Wyoming Valley West jumped out to a 6-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as it defeated Pottsville by eight goals.

The Spartans’ Alexis Ivanitch scored a game-high five goals, with three coming in the first quarter.

BOYS WATER POLO

Wyoming Valley West 15,

Pottsville 8

Wyoming Valley West’s 6-0 run to open the game was too much for Pottsville.

Logan Fluegel played a big role in the first-quarter outburst for the Spartans, scoring four goals. Both Dillon Wilbur and Maxim Kowalski added three goals for Spartans as well.

MEN’S GOLF

Wilkes top Misericordia

Wilkes recorded it first win of the fall season posting a 329-335 victory over Misericordia at the Huntsville Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

Alex Anderson led all players carding a season-low 72, good for par on the course. John Scalese followed shooting an 82, while Connor Johnson scored an 83 for fifth place overall. Eric Geiger rounded out the scorers for Wilkes finishing with a 92 on the day.

Misericordia was paced by Tyler McGarry’s 76, good for second place overall behind Anderson.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 2, Coughlin 1

Tunkhannock`1`0`1`—`2

Coughlin`1`0`0`—`1

First half — 1. COU, David Cortez (Angel Tlatenchi), 39:24; 2. TUN, Stefano Sica (Drew Tinna), 22:27. First overtime — 3. TUN, Tinna (Sica), 3:09.

Shots — TUN 11; COU 13. Saves — TUN 9 (Mitchell Fowler); COU 9 (David Kosik). Corners — TUN 5; COU 5.

Berwick 7, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep`0`0` — `0

Berwick`2`5` — `7

First half – 1. BER, Kenneth Marshman (penalty kick), 15:21; 2. BER, Ever Ayala (Marshman), 39:57. Scond half – 3. BER, Marshman (Giulian Conigliaro), 57:16; 4. Inmer Vasquez (Brenden Price), 61:03; 5. BER, Marshman (Tim Maron), 66:49; 6. BER, Vasquez (Price), 71:09; 7. Blake Girten (Mitchell Thelemaque), 78:42.

Shots – MMI 6; BER 46. Saves – MMI 34 (Kevin Cibak); BER 6 (Blake Girten 4, Dylan Weaver 2). Corner kicks – MMI 1; BER 6.

GOLF

Wyoming Area 179, Pittston Area 181

at Foxhill CC, par 35

WA (179) — Ryan Wrubel 42*, Nik Athmann 44, Jimmy Kosco 45, Cole Coolbaugh 48.

PA (181) — Allie Craig 42*, Matt Havrilla 43, Joe Carchilla 47, Dylan Burwell 49, Nick Scavo 49.

Tunkhannock 174, Pittson Area 181

TUN (174) — Tyler Faux 41*, Luke Straley 43, Dylan Mislevy 43, Emma Harding 47.

PA (181) — Allie Craig 42, Matt Havrilla 43, Joe Carchilla 47, Dylan Burwell 49, Nick Scavo 49.

Tunkhannock 174, Wyoming Area 179

TUN (174) – Tyler Faux 41, Luke Strayley 43, Dylan Mislevy 43, Emma Harding 47.

WA (179) – Ryan Wrubel 42, Nik Athman 44, Jimmy Kosco 45, Cole Coolbaugh 48.

Pittston Area 181, Coughlin 186

COU (186) — Ryan Keyes 35*, Marco DeLuca 46, Alex Krokos 51, Matt Hamel 54.

PA (181) — Allie Craig 42, Matt Havrilla 43, Joe Carchilla 47, Dylan Burwell 49, Nick Scavo 49.

Pottsville 172, Berwick 189

POT (172) – Rachel Brahler 40, Alex Everley 43, Josh Zalinsky 43, Noah Fredricks 46.

BER (189) – Jake Dehler 44, Zach Evans 46, Dylan Michael 46, Mackenzie Sult 53.

*medalist

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Valley West 5, Hanover Area 0

SINGLES – Bryden Peters (WVW) d. Victoria Hoffman (HA) 6-1; 6-2. Madisen Jastremski (WVW) d. Taylor Gavlik (HA) 6-1; 6-0. Ally Dotter (WVW) d. Julia Fritz (HA) 6-0; 6-1.

DOUBLES — Anabel Gifoli/Morgan Shedletsky (WVW) d. Britney Steininger/Michelle Chalaraca (HA)6-1; 6-0. Melodi Raskiewicz/Macey Raskewicz (WVW) won by forfeit.

MMI 4, Tunkhannock 1

SINGLES – Libby Pinto (MMI) d. Automn Grey (TUN) 6-2; 6-1. Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Hannha Chesner (TUN) 6-0; 6-1. Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. Leah Rome (TUN) 6-1; 7-5.

DOUBLES – Jackie Braunstein/Abby Pawls (MMI) d. Erin Kelly/Angelique Antenucci (TUN) 6-4, 5-7; 10-7. Naeomie Strohl/Rae Anne Carpenter (TUN) won by forfeit.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

SINGLES — Stephani Mazurack (HA) d. Nicole Joanlanne (WS) 6-3; 6-2. Libby Novak (HA) def Abbey Capin (WS) 6-2; 6-2. Sofia Lusen (HA) d. Sharon Zhou (WS) 6-1; 6-1.

DOUBLES — Emily Laurore/Becca Hammerman (WS) d. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman (HA) 7-5; 6-2. Meghan Melkote/Emily Urbanski (WS) def Sophia Sebo/Isabella Wilusz (HA) 6-1; 6-2.

