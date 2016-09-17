William Deemer, Ryan Dailey duo propel Wilkes past Misericordia

EDWARDSVILLE – Maybe it’s because they spend so much time together. Not even those amazing one-handed grabs by William Deemer surprise Ryan Dailey anymore.

The Wilkes University quarterback-receiver duo, roommates off the field, sure showed that chemistry between the hashes as well.

Dailey threw for three scores, and Deemer had 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns as Wilkes’ offense was firing on all cylinders en route to a 46-23 win over Misericordia Saturday at Schmidt Stadium.

It was the first victory of 2016 for Wilkes, while the Cougars fall to 0-3.

“I thought we had a good week of practice, and we had a great pregame in terms of getting ready,” Wilkes head coach Trey Brown said. “We talked with the captains about starting faster and just being more consistent. We had some success early, and great energy. Success is evaluated by if you score, and we were scoring. We did challenge our line to see what we could do up front, and they responded.”

Watching Wilkes’ offense Saturday was like peering at an artist painting the perfect picture on a blank canvas. Maybe it’s because Dailey and crew did almost nothing wrong in the first half.

Scores on the first four drives.

Third-down conversions to keep the sticks moving.

No mistakes to point out. Well, not exactly, according to Dailey – who completed 22 of 30 passes for 328 yards. And at least four of them hit receivers right in the hands for drops.

“I don’t want to say we did everything perfect, but we did things well,” the senior quarterback said. “It felt good to score, but the thing that bothered me was that we kept kicking field goals. We have score in the red zone. It’s good that we came away with points, but a touchdown is always better.”

On the other side, Misericordia kept making mental mistakes.

A late hit on a fourth down on Wilkes’ third series kept the drive alive as Dailey connected with Deemer for a 9-yard score as the Colonels had a 16-0 lead with one minute remaining in the first quarter.

On Wilkes’ next possession, Deemer caught a pass across the middle on a third-and 8 as two Misericordia defenders missed tackles, leading to a big 37-yard gain. Four plays later, Dailey found Ryan Richards standing all alone in the end zone for an easy 8-yard score.

And kicker Mike Hauck, who connected on four field goal attempts, put a 29-yard boot through the uprights with 37 seconds left to give the Colonels a 23-0 right before halftime.

The Cougars’ offense was at a near standstill in the opening 30 minutes – held to just three first downs and 58 yards.

“We had some aggressive penalties in the first half, and I can live with them,” Misericordia head coach Mark Ross said. “But there were a few things we could have improved. We are young in the secondary, and we are still have some issues back there in terms of who needs to be where. We just didn’t have enough energy in the opening half.”

Misericordia tried to make a game of it. A botched snap on the second play of the third quarter put the Cougars in the end zone as Brandon Leap picked up the ball rolling on the turf and found a wide-open receiver, Mark McMaster, streaking down the left sideline for a 56-yard score.

The Cougars reached paydirt two more times in the second half, a 1-yard run by Clayton Vleck and a 41-yard connection from Leap to Colton Pyne.

The problem is Misericordia couldn’t stop Wilkes, which also scored four times in the second half. The Colonels had 558 yards of offense and 32 first downs.

“At one point, we had 20 first downs and they had one. That gives you a good idea of how well our defense played in the first half,” Brown said. “And I don’t think we played bad in the second. I’m pleased that we won the ballgame, but I’m most pleased that we prepared well throughout the week. We came ready to play from the first snap.”

Wilkes 46, Misericordia 23

Misericordia`0`0`15`8`—`23

Wilkes`16`10`13`7`—`46

First quarter

W — Hauck 23 field goal, 11:49

W — Brook 1 run (Hauck kick), 6:53

W — Deemer 9 pass from Dailey (kick missed), 1:02

Second quarter

W — Richards 8 pass from Dailey (Hauck kick), 12:05

W — Hauck 29 field goal, 0:37

Third quarter

M — McMaster 56 pass from Leap (Davis kick), 14:19

W — Hauck 25 field goal, 11:49

M — Hauck 32 field goal, 4:37

W — Robinson 33-yard interception return (Hauck kick), 3:52

M — Vleck 1 run (Gillison pass from Leap), 1:35

Fourth quarter

M — Pyne 41 pass from Leap (Custodio pass from Vleck), 5:48

W — Deemer 20 pass from Dailey (Hauck kick), 3:19

Team statistics`M`W

First Downs `14`32

Rushes-Yards `23-88 `61-230

Passing Yards `217`328

Total Yards `305`558

Passing `17-31-2`22-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost `1-6`1-7

Punts-Average `8-40.8`3-35.3

Fumbles-Lost `0-0`2-1

Penalties-Yards `6-60`6-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — M, Gillison 2-26, Leap 9-24, Vleck 6-20, Custodio 1-11, Kurtz 4-10, Team 1-(-3). W, Brook 14-72, Martin 16-63, Tabora 6-29, Fink 13-25, Steeber 4-25, Dailey 5-20, Albertson 1-0, Team 2-(-4).

PASSING — M, Leap 17-31-2, 217 yards. W, Dailey 22-30-0, 328 yards; Tabora 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — M, Gillison 8-69, Pyne 3-78, Kurtz 2-(-1), McMaster 2-71, Custodio 1-0. W, Deemer 9-168, Coyne 3-40, Fink 2-41, Richards 2-17, Martin 1-21, Gattuso 1-12, Armstrong 1-11, Brook 1-11, Steeber 1-4, Bogoly 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — W, Robinson, Weber.

MISSED FGs — None

Deemer, Dailey put on show in 46-23 win

By Tom Fox For Times Leader