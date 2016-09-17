Eberle’s Fantasy Football Flavor of the Week: Ezekiel Elliot in for bounceback

Before I get going, I’d like to introduce myself.

My name is DJ. I come to Wilkes-Barre from Upstate New York. Back home I was a sportswriter at The Saratogian newspaper in Saratoga Springs.

Before leaving, I was in the process of starting a fantasy football column, providing advice on which players you should start and sit on a weekly basis. However, now I’m here! And lucky for you, I’ve brought that column with me!

To lay some fantasy football groundwork, I was in four leagues last year and won two of them. I came in third in another and was ravished by injuries and finished seventh in the fourth league. I blame the ineffectiveness of Marshawn Lynch and Calvin Johnson and the decision-making skills of Joseph Randle to my downfall in that last league.

While I’m no Matthew Berry, I feel I can certainly hold my own and provide you with some helpful fantasy football advice and some laughs along the way.

Each week I will offer a player you must have in your lineup, one you could do without and one that’s worth a shot for each position, excluding kickers and defense. My advice for kickers and defenses is simple: Just start a kicker on a team with a high-powered offense and a defense that’s facing a team with an underwhelming offense.

Quarterback

Must have: Eli Manning, New York Giants

Unlike the past, Eli Manning has more than just Odell Beckham Jr. to throw the ball to this season.

The Giants face the New Orleans Saints Sunday. The last time these two teams met, Manning threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns. Expect another shootout.

Could do without: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I like Jameis Winston a lot this year, so it’ll most likely be the only time he appears on this portion of Flavor of the Week.

However, this week the Bucs face an angry Arizona Cardinals defense on the road and are looking to avoid an 0-2 start. It’s just a case of wrong place, wrong time for Winston.

Worth a shot: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

After watching Antonio Brown have success against the right side of Washington Redskins’ secondary Monday night, Dez Bryant will be licking his chops to improve on his one-reception, eight-yard afternoon against the Giants. Even in a one-on-one matchup with Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, I favor Bryant.

Running back

Must have: Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

Zeke Elliot’s average performance last week doesn’t scare me one bit.

Elliot is still an elite talent and now that he’s entering his second game, he will be more accustomed to the pre-game ritual as an NFL running back. The Cowboys are facing the Redskins, who gave up 143 yards to Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams last week.

Could do without: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

I am by no means in panic mode with Todd Gurley, but mix a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and an uninspiring Rams offensive line and I’m staying away.

Hopefully Gurley can rebound next week in Tampa Bay.

Worth a shot: Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

I’ve always been a fan of Tevin Coleman, and in all honesty, I think I’d rather have Coleman than Devonta Freeman at this point.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that both Coleman and Freeman will be featured heavily in the offense this weekend. Considering Coleman plays a role in the passing game, totaling 95 receiving yards against Tampa Bay, he’s worth a shot this week in Oakland.

Wide Receiver

Must have: Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears’ offense is much better than Cleveland, and the Bears saw a tougher secondary in the Houston Texans Week 1. Jeffery was able to come away with four receptions for 105 yards last Sunday and should be able to, at the very least, duplicate that again.

Could do without: Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN Fantasy’s rankers are all over the board with Baldwin. At best they view him as a high-end No. 2 wide receiver, but at worst he is a low-end No. 3 option.

While Monday’s performance was an embarrassment for the Los Angeles Rams, they held Blaine Gabbert to just 170 yards threw the air. This is the Rams home opener as well, so the crowd will not be in the Seahawks’ favor.

Worth a shot: Tyrell Williams, San Diego Chargers

Someone has to replace Keenan Allen, and it looks like Tyrell Williams might be that guy.

Williams is a second-year wide receiver out of Western Oregon and has similar physical attributes to Allen. Word out of Chargers camp is that they expect big things out of him.

Tight end

Must have: Gary Barnidge, Cleveland Browns

Gary Barnidge, or Gary Barnkowski as he’s known in some parts, was a fantasy stud with Josh McCown at quarterback last season, averaging 14.5 yards per reception.

Aside from Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed and Greg Olsen, good tight ends are hard to come by. With the rapport he has with McCown, Barnidge should be a must start for the near future.

Could do without: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints

Combine Coby Fleener’s trouble grasping the Saints’ playbook with a one reception for six yards outing last week and all I see are red flags.

Fleener is going to have to prove it to me before I put him in my lineup again.

Worth a shot: Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

One of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets was Heath Miller. However, Miller is now retired and Big Ben is still looking for that red-zone target.

At 6-foot-7, former Penn State tight end Jesse James is a big target for Roethlisberger to locate in the end zone, and it showed Monday night as he hauled in five of his six targets for 36 yards.

Keep an eye on this guy.

