Caught on Camera

We won’t see hummingbirds until next spring, but these photos taken by Tom Thornton at his home in Blakeslee serve as a reminder of how unique and extraordinary the diminutive birds are. Thornton said he’s seen as many as eight at his feeders over the summer, and they don’t hesitate to spar in the air for a prime feeding spot.

Capture anything interesting on your hand-held or trail camera? A nice buck, bear, coyote or any other wildlife? We’d love to see it. Each week, we’ll run photos from a reader’s trail camera on the Sunday Outdoors page. Email your photo, along with date and area it was taken (township is fine), and any other details to [email protected]

— Tom Venesky

