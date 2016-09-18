Local bass tournament schedules and results

The Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Bass Tournament sponsored by the Times Leader will run a Wednesday night tournament through October. The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. and weigh-in is at 8:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission boat launch. For more information, call Duke Dalley at 991-0080 or visit dukedalley.wix.com

PA Bass Casters will host the following open tournaments this summer (for more information call Dan at 570-762-1469):

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Harveys Lake, registration begins at 5:30 a.m., weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

For more information call Dan Davis at 570-762-1469.

Back Woods Bass holds a weekly Monday night tournament on the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

Back Woods Bass holds a Friday night tournament at Harveys Lake each week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There’s a four fish limit.

For information on either Back Woods Bass tournament, contact Bob Strunk at 570-991-2403 or email [email protected]

The Blytheburn Lake Association will hold a bass tournaments at Blytheburn Lake on Blytheburn Rd. in Mountain Top on Sept. 25. The tournament runs from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register or for more information call Janeann at 570-868-6895.

Bass tournament results:

Duke’s Bass Wednesday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake sponsored by the Times Leader - Sept. 14 Championship

1. Shaun Kucharski - 4.97 lb. largemouth - Angler of the Year

2. Steve Hovanec - 4.48 lb. largemouth

3. Rob Vale - 4.18 lb. largemouth

4. Greg Mikulski - 4.13 lb. smallmouth

5. Colin Morrison - 4.03 lb. largemouth

PA Bass Casters club tournament at CowanesqueLake in Tioga, PA. Conditions were calm in the morning with light rain followed by a strong storm front with heavy wind, making for difficult fishing. A total of 23 fish were brought in for a total weight of 52.03 lbs. Most were caught on jigs.

1. Joe Kosloski and Ken Kosloski - 5 fish, 13.21 lbs.

2. Brian Masi and Sandy Masi - 5 fish, 12.76 lbs.

3. Ron Dopko and Tom Bralczyk - 5 fish, 9.53 lbs.

4. Ed Fore and Jim Quinn - 3 fish, 8.74 lbs.

5. Joe Lasecki and Mike Musial - 2 fish, 3.94 lbs.

Lunker - Ed Fore and Jim Quinn - 4.12 lb. largemouth

Back Woods Bass Friday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake on Sept. 9:

1. Kenny Kosloski and Ron Dopko - 13 lbs. 2 oz.

2. Duane Demo and Pat Perugino - 12 lbs. 7 oz.

3. Tommy Bralcyzk and Brad Rinehimer - 12 lbs. 3 oz.

4. Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart - 12 lbs. also lunker 4 lbs 6 oz largie

5. John Niezgota - 11 lbs. 9 oz.

Lunker - Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart - 4 lbs. 6 oz. largemouth

If you would like to add an area upcoming bass tournament to the list or report the results of a tournament, email Tom Venesky at [email protected]

Shaun Kucharski with two smallmouth bass he caught to win the PA Bass Bandits tournament at Lake Wallenpaupack on Sept. 11. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Kucharski1.jpg Shaun Kucharski with two smallmouth bass he caught to win the PA Bass Bandits tournament at Lake Wallenpaupack on Sept. 11. Submitted photo

By Tom Venesky [email protected]