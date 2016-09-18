September 18th, 2016 - 10:38 am

Local bass tournament schedules and results

,

Shaun Kucharski with two smallmouth bass he caught to win the PA Bass Bandits tournament at Lake Wallenpaupack on Sept. 11.


The Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Bass Tournament sponsored by the Times Leader will run a Wednesday night tournament through October. The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. and weigh-in is at 8:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission boat launch. For more information, call Duke Dalley at 991-0080 or visit dukedalley.wix.com

PA Bass Casters will host the following open tournaments this summer (for more information call Dan at 570-762-1469):

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Harveys Lake, registration begins at 5:30 a.m., weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

For more information call Dan Davis at 570-762-1469.

Back Woods Bass holds a weekly Monday night tournament on the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

Back Woods Bass holds a Friday night tournament at Harveys Lake each week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There’s a four fish limit.

For information on either Back Woods Bass tournament, contact Bob Strunk at 570-991-2403 or email [email protected]

The Blytheburn Lake Association will hold a bass tournaments at Blytheburn Lake on Blytheburn Rd. in Mountain Top on Sept. 25. The tournament runs from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register or for more information call Janeann at 570-868-6895.

**

Bass tournament results:

Duke’s Bass Wednesday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake sponsored by the Times Leader - Sept. 14 Championship

1. Shaun Kucharski - 4.97 lb. largemouth - Angler of the Year

2. Steve Hovanec - 4.48 lb. largemouth

3. Rob Vale - 4.18 lb. largemouth

4. Greg Mikulski - 4.13 lb. smallmouth

5. Colin Morrison - 4.03 lb. largemouth

PA Bass Casters club tournament at CowanesqueLake in Tioga, PA. Conditions were calm in the morning with light rain followed by a strong storm front with heavy wind, making for difficult fishing. A total of 23 fish were brought in for a total weight of 52.03 lbs. Most were caught on jigs.

1. Joe Kosloski and Ken Kosloski - 5 fish, 13.21 lbs.

2. Brian Masi and Sandy Masi - 5 fish, 12.76 lbs.

3. Ron Dopko and Tom Bralczyk - 5 fish, 9.53 lbs.

4. Ed Fore and Jim Quinn - 3 fish, 8.74 lbs.

5. Joe Lasecki and Mike Musial - 2 fish, 3.94 lbs.

Lunker - Ed Fore and Jim Quinn - 4.12 lb. largemouth

Back Woods Bass Friday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake on Sept. 9:

1. Kenny Kosloski and Ron Dopko - 13 lbs. 2 oz.

2. Duane Demo and Pat Perugino - 12 lbs. 7 oz.

3. Tommy Bralcyzk and Brad Rinehimer - 12 lbs. 3 oz.

4. Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart - 12 lbs. also lunker 4 lbs 6 oz largie

5. John Niezgota - 11 lbs. 9 oz.

Lunker - Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart - 4 lbs. 6 oz. largemouth

If you would like to add an area upcoming bass tournament to the list or report the results of a tournament, email Tom Venesky at [email protected]

By Tom Venesky

[email protected]

Reach Tom Venesky at 570-991-6395 or on Twitter @TLTomVenesky

