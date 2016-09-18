State Correctional Institution at Dallas to hold youth deer hunt in October

The State Correctional Institution at Dallas, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will hold a one-day antlerless deer Youth Hunt on the prison grounds.

The hunt will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, and will allow 30 junior hunters between the ages of 12 and 16 years old a chance to harvest a doe from the institution grounds. To be eligible, junior hunters must have a valid Pennsylvania hunting license and a valid 3B antlerless deer permit; be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 years who is willing to sign a waiver of responsibility; and have proper clothing of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on head, chest and back visible from 360 degrees. Participants must choose to hunt using a shotgun with slugs or any muzzleloader including scoped in-lines.

A lottery will be used as the method of obtaining a permit. Only one application per hunter will be accepted. Interested hunters should send a 3x5” white index card that contains their name, address, phone number, date of birth, back tag number and CID antlerless deer permit number. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the needed information to Larry Mahally, State Correctional Institution at Dallas, 1000 Follies Road, Dallas, PA 18612. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 30.

Only one permit will be issued per person. Permits will be valid only for the date indicated. Those selected will be notified by mail during the week of Oct. 3. Participants will be required to arrive by 6 a.m. the morning of the hunt. Additional information concerning the hunt will be enclosed in the acceptance letter.

For additional information, contact Capt. Mark Pall at 570-675-1101 ext. 351.

