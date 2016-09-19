Penguins prospects make an impression during 2016 Rookie Tournament

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospects playing in the rookie tournament over the weekend all shared the same goal — make an impression.

This year’s tournament made that goal even more appealing as there’s extra opportunity in Pittsburgh’s training camp with six players participating in the World Cup of Hockey and will miss the beginning of training camp, which opens Friday.

That means extra spots on the training camp roster and additional time to catch a few eyes.

But first, the prospects had to impress during the rookie tournament, which concluded on Sunday in London, Ontario.

“We told them decisions are going to be made here,” said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach Clark Donatelli, who oversaw the rookie tournament squad. “The World Cup guys will get some rest after it’s over so these guys that get an invite will have some extra time to get some really good looks.”

Pittsburgh invited five players from the rookie tournament roster to training camp on Monday - defenseman Brandon Crawley and forwards Milos Bubela, Reid Gardiner, James McEwan and Gage Quinney.

But they weren’t the only ones that impressed Donatelli.

Forwards Jake Guentzel, Teddy Blueger, Josh Archibald and Thomas Di Pauli, and defensemen Ethan Prow and Lukas Bengtsson each had strong showings.

Bengtsson, Blueger and Guentzel each tallied a goal during the three-game tournament.

“Everybody got better as the tournament went on and the competition level was very high,” Donatelli said, adding the 0-3 record wasn’t the most important takeaway from the event.

“The biggest thing is it’s a process, and the players understood that and worked hard to make an impression.”

Other roster moves

Pittsburgh released defensemen Dawson Davidson and Gabriel Sylvestre and forwards CJ Yakimowicz, Christian Hilbrich and Pat Megannety from their tryouts on Monday. Hilbrich, who scored a goal in the rookie tournament, is signed to an AHL deal and is expected to participate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp. Yakimowicz, who is from Kingston, may return to the OHL this season.

Goaltending battle?

Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith both split time in net during the rookie tournament. Donatelli said Jarry looked confident, and in the second game during a 1-0 loss to Ottawa he stopped 26 of 27 shots. Donatelli said DeSmith played well in the third game against Toronto and got better in the latter stages of the contest.

“They’re both hungry, young goalies and these guys thrive on the competition,” Donatelli said. “They both got off to a good start.”

Forward Jake Guentzel scored a goal in the first game of the 2016 Rookie Tournament over the weekend. Guentzel looks to build off last season when he led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 14 points in 10 playoff games.

By Tom Venesky