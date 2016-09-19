Penn Staters in the NFL: NaVarro Bowman, Gerald Hodges shine in losing effort

Former Penn State linebackers Gerald Hodges and NaVarro Bowman both had big games for the San Francisco 49ers against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but unfortunately for ‘Niners fans the showings came in a losing effort.

Bowman had 11 tackles, including four solo and one for a loss, as San Francisco lost 46-27. Hodges recorded 10 tackles, including two solo. He also sacked Panthers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Cam Newton and forced a fumble, which was recovered by the 49ers.

While Hodges and Bowman’s efforts came in a losing cause, former Penn State tight end Jesse James helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. James caught 3 passes for 29 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch. He was targeted five times in the game.

Here’s how other Nittany Lions fared in this week’s NFL action:

• Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee had 10 tackles, including six solo, as the Cowboys defeated Washington, 27-13. Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford had four tackles, including three solo, and a sack.

• Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Garry Gilliam started in the Seahawks’ 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks’ offense struggled for second week in a row, however, failing to score a touchdown and managing only 67 rushing yards in the game.

• Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali had three tackles, including two solo and one for a loss, and a sack as in the Chiefs’ 19-12 loss to the Houston Texans. Chiefs tight end Ross Travis, a former Penn State basketball standout, saw action but did not record a catch. Texans defensive end Devon Still saw action but did not record a tackle.

• New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, a former Penn State lacrosse player, had four receptions for 59 yards, including one for 24 yards, as the Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-24. He was targeted six times. Miami linebacker Mike Hull had two solo tackles. Miami defensive end Cameron Wake saw action but did not record a tackle, while Dolphins cornerback Jordan Lucas was inactive for the game.

• Tennessee Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones got his second start of the season as the Titans defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-15. Jones did not record a tackle, while fellow defensive lineman Austin Johnson was inactive for the game. Lions defensive tackle Anthony Zettel was also inactive for the game. Lions tight end Andrew Quarless is serving a suspension for an offseason incident involving a gun.

• New Orleans Saints linebacker Michael Mauti had four solo tackles and a sack as the Saints fell to the New York Giants, 16-13. It was Mauti’s first career sack. Saints linebacker Nate Stupar had one solo tackle.

• Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin served as the Raiders’ backup QB in a 35-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

• Denver Bronco wide receiver Jordan Norwood caught three passes for 24 yards as the Broncos defeated the Colts, 34-20. He also returned two punts for 26 yards.

• Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Carl Nassib left the Browns’ 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a hand injury. He did not record a tackle or return to play. According to Cleveland.com, Nassib broke a bone in his hand and will undergo surgery. It’s not known when he will return to action.

• Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel was inactive. Urschel was also inactive in Week 1 with a shoulder injury, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the beginning of the week that he was healthy and ready to play.

• Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny had 11 tackles, including 6 solo, as the Jaguars fell to the San Diego Chargers, 25-14. Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson had three catches for 54 yards. Jaguars defensive lineman Jared Odrick started his second game of the season but did not record a tackle. He did, however, draw a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after arguing an offsides call with an official

• Arizona Cardinal center A.Q. Shipley started in the Cardinals 40-7 victory over Tampa Bay. Donovan Smith started at offensive tackle for the Buccaneers.

• Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos and Philadelphia Eagle offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski were in action on Monday night.

• New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was inactive on Thursday night against Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Tolbert runs as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges defends Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Hodges had 10 tackles in the game.

By Joe Soprano [email protected]