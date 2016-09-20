WVC Boys Soccer: Late goal propels Wyoming Seminary over Lake-Lehman

WYOMING — In a matchup that featured two of the top-four boys soccer teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference, Tuesday night’s game at Nesbitt Stadium between Wyoming Seminary and Lake-Lehman did more than live up to the hype.

In fact, it took more than 90 minutes to decide a victor.

Deadlocked at a goal apiece through regulation and the first 10-minute overtime period, senior forward Connor Evans wasted no time in the second overtime and put one past Lake-Lehman goalkeeper Chris Ash to deliver the Blue Knights a 2-1 victory just 25 seconds into the period.

“Everything happened so fast,” Evans said of the game-winner. “We were just trying to keep up the intensity and just get the job done. I wasn’t really thinking about it too much, honestly. I was just giving it everything I had and just get a shot on goal.”

Tuesday was a test for the Blue Knights.

With the Wyoming Valley Conference switching from three to two divisions this season and Wyoming Seminary moving up to a Class 2A team, Class 2A Lake-Lehman provided a good challenge for the Blue Knights. And while the victory wasn’t perfect, only converting on two of 24 shots, Seminary gutted it out and came through when it counted most.

“This was a great challenge tonight, to kind of see what we’re made of,” Wyoming Seminary head coach Rev. Charles Carrick said. “I thought it was a great battle. I thought we controlled the ball well. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, some good shots, some a little bit too direct to the goalie, but I thought we worked the ball well. I just kept telling the guys it feels like it’s our game and you have to go in believing that.”

Even though the Blue Knights were controlling the ball early, it was Lake-Lehman who scored first.

The Black Knights made the most of a Seminary defensive miscue that saw the ball behind both goalkeeper Ryan Anderson and a pair of defenders, allowing Lake-Lehman junior Clovis da Luz an opportunity to put the ball in the back of the empty net with 31 minutes and three seconds remaining in the first half.

But the Blue Knights responded.

Less than 20 minutes later, Seminary midfielder Andrew Kim made the most of a rebound off of a shot from Evans and put the ball just to the left of an outstretched Ash to tie the game 1-1 with 14:05 remaining in the first half.

“We were playing pretty well, had a handle on the ball and we were keeping possession of it,” Kim said. “We just needed to take more shots with that. We weren’t getting enough shots off, so we figured just take a quick shot and maybe it’ll go in and it happened.”

While each team had their fair share of chances the ensuing 60-plus minutes, neither could capitalize.

So, with 10 minutes left before the game turned into a 1-1 draw, Kim had one message for his teammates during the break before the second overtime. Give it everything you got.

And for the 25 seconds of the second overtime that ticked off the clock, that’s exactly what the Blue Knights did. Evans got the ball, fed it to forward Michael Deslauriers and made a break for the net, running down the right side of the pitch. Evans got the ball back and put it right underneath a diving Ash for the game-winner.

“I told them, ‘Listen, this is our game. You have to want to win it. You have to give it your all. You’re never going to get this 10 minutes back, so you have to put your 110-percent effort into it,’” Kim said of his message before the second overtime. “I was pretty proud of my team because I knew they could do it and they did. There were some times where maybe we got a little bit lazy but after we got all of the stuff out of the way we put the hammer down.”

The win keeps the Blue Knights perfect as they head into Thursday’s matchup at a tough Holy Redeemer squad.

Wyoming Valley West 8, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West used a five-goal barrage in the first half to route Pittston Area Tuesday.

Jake Gurtis scored a game-high three goals for the Spartans, as Valley West outshot the Patriots 36-1. Pittston Area goalkeeper Kyle Mildjeski made a game-high 12 saves.

Hanover Area 7, MMI Prep 0

Thanks to strong efforts from Kyle Windt and Jordan Flaim, each scoring a pair of goals, Hanover Area made quick work of MMI Prep.

Modou Janneh and Nick Hontz also got into the action for the Hawkeyes, each added a goal and a pair of assists.

Meyers 2, Nanticoke 0

Matt Manfre and Johnny Torres were clicking for Meyers, as Torres assisted Manfre on both of his goals in the shutout win over Nanticoke.

The matchup was tightly contested as Meyers outshot Nanticoke 17-15. Trahjan Krupinski made eight saves for the Trojans.

Coughlin 5, Dallas 2

David Cortez finished with four goals and made an assist on the other to lift the Crusaders to victory.

Cortez had a goal and an assist in the first half, then scored the game’s final three tallies to break a 2-2 tie and give Coughlin the victory going away.

