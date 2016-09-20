Annie Bagnall puts girls soccer victory in the bag for Holy Redeemer

Annie Bagnall scored twice in the first half to give Holy Redeemer breathing room and the Royals downed Berwick, 3-0 in a high school girls soccer game Tuesday at Holy Redeemer.

Kasey Danko started the scoring with an assist off Morgan Luksic, and Danko added an assist on Bagnall’s second goal.

Holy Redeemer took 19 shots and held Berwick to three.

Lake-Lehman 6, Wyoming Seminary 0

Mackenzie Love scored a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal to spark the Black Knights.

Love began the scoring with a goal off a feed from Paige Motovidlak less than six minutes in, then added another goal in the first and second halves. Abby Paczewski scored twice and had two assists in the win.

Wyoming Area 8, Hanover Area 1

Aleah Kranson scored four straight goals in the first half, then added a fifth as the Warriors rolled to victory.

Eden Stella and Caitlin McDonough each added a goal and an assist to the victory. Nadia Lamoreux scored for Hanover Area.

Dallas 3, Coughlin 2

In a match played Monday, Allison Francis scored twice and set up another to lead the Mountaineers to a road win.

Kendall Pearage and Bryona Pega had the goals for the Crusaders, who got 11 saves from Paige Davis.

Crestwood 11,

Hazleton Area 1

Vanessa Atie and Bella Termini each had a hat trick in Crestwood’s romp.

Termini also added finished with four assists. Megan Sypniewski pitched in with a goal and three assists for the Comets. Halene Yencha scored the lone goal for Hazleton Area.

GOLF

Berwick 201,

Nanticoke 214

The Trojans’ Eric Grodzicki turned in the best score with a 48, but the Bulldogs earned the team victory.

Jake Demler led Berwick with a 49.

Crestwood 159,

Wyoming Valley West 191

Mike Golden and John McGroarty shared medalist honors with a 39 for the Comets.

Rob Lane’s 40 topped the Spartans.

Wyoming Seminary 171, MMI Prep 208

Liam Gilroy was match medalist with a 41, pacing the Blue Knights to victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

GAR 3, Crestwood 1

GAR’s Michelle Tapia won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets and the Grenadiers swept doubles competition to defeat the Comets.

Abby Bielecki won for Crestwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`—`0

Holy Redeemer`3`0`—`3

First half — 1. HR, Kasey Danko (Morgan Luksic), 31:32; 2. HR, Annie Bagnall (Nicole Cavanaugh), 27:27; 3.

Shots — BER 2; HR 9. Saves — BER 6 (Michael); HR 2 (Kosik). Corner kicks — BER 1; HR 3.

Lake-Lehman 6, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`—`0

Lake-Lehman`4`2`—`6

First half — 1. LL, MacKenzie Love (Paige Motovidlak), 38:09; 2. LL, Sarah Salus (bby Paczewski), 24:00; 3. Love (Paczewski), 20:44; 4. LL, Paczewski (Love), 19:47.

TEAM, Scorer (assist), time. Second half — 5. LL, Paczewski (Amanda Ayers), 23:21; 6. LL, Love (Salus), 17:02.

Shots — SEM 0; LL 18. Saves — SEM 12 (Julia Iskra); LL 0 (Stephanie Ayers). Corner kicks — SEM 0; LL 0.

Wyoming Area 8, Hanover Area 1

Wyoming Area`4`4`—`8

Hanover Area`0`1`—`1

First half — 1. WA, Aleah Kranson (Tierney Porifio), 30:44; 2. WA, Kranson (Abigail Yatsko), 29:57; 3. WA, Kranson (Caitlin McDonough), 12:17; 4. WA, Kranson, 7:47. Second half — 5. WA, McDonough (Erica Gallagher), 35:16; 6. WA, Lauren Shission (Eden Stella), 26:21; 7. WA, Kranson, 26:21; 8. WA, Stella, 12:15; 9. HAN, Nadia Lamoreux, 10:20.

Shots — WA 23; HAN 5. Saves — WA 4 (Caitlin Butchko); HAN 17 (Abby Thompson). Corner kicks — WA 2; HAN 2.

Crestwood 11, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`1`0`—`1

Crestwood`7`4`—`11

First half — 1. CRE, Vanessa Atie (Bella Termini), 38:12; 2. CRE, Atie (Megan Sypniewski), 35:32; 3. CRE, Termini (Taylor Tomalinas), 27:24; 4. CRE, Sam Brumagin (Termini), 27:07; 5. CRE, Termini (Lexi Gaetana), 21:51; 6. CRE, Atie (Melissa Herrera), 21:14; 7. HAZ, Halene Yencha, 20:59; 8. CRE, Herrera (Termini), 6:50. Second half — 9. CRE, Termini (Sypniewski), 27:06; 10. CRE, Sypniewski (Atie), 13:20; 11. CRE, Atie (Sypniewski); 12. CRE, Tomalinas (Atie), 9:29; 13. CRE, Temini (Sypniewski), 6:36.

Shots — HAZ 3; CRE 27. Saves — HAZ 16; CRE 2. Corner kicks — HAZ 1; CRE 3.

Dallas 3, Coughlin 2

Dallas`2`1`—`3

Coughlin`1`1`—2

First half — 1. DAL, Emma Sweitzer (Allison Francis), 37:44; 2. DAL, Francis, 15:13; 3. COU, Kendall Pearage, 8:24. Second half — 4. DAL, Francis, 11:08; 5. COU, Bryona Pega, 3:38.

Shots — DAL 16; COU 5. Saves — DAL 3 (Rachel Nelligan); COU 11 (Paige Davis). Corners — COU 3; DAL 2.

GOLF

Berwick 201, Nanticoke 214

at Edgewood, par 36

BER (201): Jake Demler 49, Zack Evans 50, Mackenzie Sult 50, Dylan Michael 52.

NAN (214): Eric Grodzicki 48*, Jeremy Grodzicki 49, Austin Norton 56, Matt Daniels 61.

Crestwood 159, Valley West 191

at Irem, par 36

CRE (159): Mike Golden 39*, John McGroarty 39, Shane Angle 40, Jeremy Harper 41.

WVW (191): Rob Lane 40, Martin Cryan 47, Jake Malia 51, Ian Bayley 53.

Wyoming Seminary 171, MMI Prep 208

at Huntsville GC, par 36

MMI PREP (208): Morgan Long 47, George Palermo 49, Eric Degenhart 55, Jessica McClellan 57.

WYOMING SEMINARY (171): Liam Gilroy 41*, Tyler Maddack 43, Dan Rogers 43, Bobby Wilson 44.

Crestwood 159, Valley West 191

at Irem CC, par 36

CRE (159): Mike Golden 39, John McGroarty 39, Shane Angle 40, Jeremy Harper 41.

WVW (191): Rob Lane 40, Martin Cryan 47, Jake Malia 51, Ian Bayley 53.

GIRLS TENNIS

GAR 3, Crestwood 1

SINGLES — 1. Michelle Tapia (GAR) def. Kara Grenzberg 6-2, 6-1; 2. Abby Bielecki (CRE) def. Dominique Cropp 5-7, 6-4, (10); 3. Samantha Rodriguez (GAR) vs. Kate Garcia (CRE) halted, coaches’ decision

DOUBLES — 1. Magaly Martinez/Jazmin Calva (GAR) def. Chloe Lacoste/Rachael McFarland 6-2, 6-4; 2. Diamond Cruz/Yazmin Guzman (GAR) def. Natalie Klimek/Breena Kravchik 6-1, 6-4

Crestwood's Nick Andrews, right, heads the ball by teammate Kyle Gegaris in Thursday's District 2 Class 2A boys soccer final at Lake Lehman High School. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crestwoodcoughlin04.jpg Crestwood's Nick Andrews, right, heads the ball by teammate Kyle Gegaris in Thursday's District 2 Class 2A boys soccer final at Lake Lehman High School. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Times Leader