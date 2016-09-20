Sereina Brenhofer’s serving leads Crestwood to girls volleyball victory

WRIGHT TWP. — Mike Williams stood at the scorer’s table, and took a huge sigh of relief. Just 15 feet away, Sarah Warner was taking apart her video camera and appeared deep in thought.

Yes, this time, it was Williams’ Crestwood Comets that got the best of Warner’s Berwick Bulldogs, 3-2, in Wyoming Valley Conference girls’ volleyball play. Yet, both coaches understand what could have been, and what could be later in October in what appears to be a wide-open District 2 Class 3A bracket.

Set scores were 25-11, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-9. It was Berwick’s first loss of 2016, while the Comets improve to 3-1.

“I’m pleased with the outcome, although I’m not happy with how we got there at times,” Williams said. “To be honest, Berwick played a great match. I think we kind of fell off after Game 1. They brought a lot of fight, and their coach made some great adjustments.” Honestly, it could have been a different outcome if it wasn’t for Sereina Brenhofer. She swung momentum two critical times; two moments that clearly deflected the outcome from Berwick’s side.

In a 1-1 match, Brenhofer stepped behind the service line with her Comets down 24-20 in the third. One slip-up, one missed swing, and the Bulldogs win the set.

Instead, she rattled off serve after serve, each one landing toward the back row of the Bulldog defense. The senior middle led a 6-0 run that was capped off by kills from teammates Natasha Geisler and Marissa Margalis.

How much did that run mean? The match, actually. Berwick won the fourth set easily, and would have walked out of the Crestwood gym with a 3-1 victory if it wasn’t for that six-point swing in the third.

“I told the girls that we don’t want to look back and try to fix something in the past because you can’t,” Warner said. “You have to move forward and we did exactly that, jumping out to a nice lead in the fourth set. It’s tough to lose when you know we could have had them. If we could have passed a little better in that third set, and stopped that run, it may have changed the outcome.”

Brenhofer’s second shining moment was the fifth set.

With Crestwood down 8-7, Kelsey Price did what she needed to do behind the service line. The Comet defense was nearly perfect and Ally Olszyk kept feeding her 6-foot middle. The team went on a 7-0 run, five of those points via a Brenhofer spike.

And it was only fitting that the middle closed out the match on her serve.

“I just had to do it,” Brenhofer said. “We dropped the momentum, honestly. We picked it up late in the match. You always want to take the big shots. That’s the great thing about playing sports. You always want that big swing.”

Even in defeat, it shows how far Warner has brought the Berwick (5-1) program.

In past meetings, the Bulldogs would have been swept out of the gym. Tuesday, the team and star hitter Maddie Traugh showed it could be a real sleeper in the district 3A race. Traugh was sensational. She had a match-high 21 kills – nine of them coming in the second set after the Bulldogs were sounded beat by 14 in the opening stanza. Berwick never trailed in period, jumped out 7-2 before taking a 20-15 lead late.

The senior attacker was also crucial in the fourth set, adding five kills. The Bulldogs, after dropping that heart-breaker in the third, jumped out to an 11-1 lead with Maddie Pinterich firing balls behind the back line, and pretty much salted it away late on Nicole Sarge’s serve.

“This shows the improvement of the girls and their hard work,” Warner said. “Last year, we fought with them, but couldn’t even take one set. On one hand, we are happy, but we also want to win these games. Maybe we can get some redemption down the line.”

Berwick jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the final set, and led by three (8-5) before Crestwood’s huge momentum-swinging rally.

“We just have to play at our level,” Williams said. “I kind of thought that we were too overconfident after that first set. Berwick gave 150 percent tonight, and they almost pulled out the win. They wanted it, and you have to respect that fact. At the end of the day, it’s nice to come away with a win. Friday is a new day.”

Hanover Area 3,

North Pocono 2

The Hawkeyes earned a hard-fought 13-25, 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13 win over the Trojans. McKenna Reedy (five service points, two kills, five digs, 10 assists), Paige Jaslar (eight service poins, four aces, one kill, five digs, two assists) and Kaitlyn Bradford (seven kills, three blocks) led the effort.

Holy Redeemer 3,

GAR 0

Skylar Osenkarski and Maddie Lewis both made six kills to spark the Royals to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-7 victory.

Ashley Lewis serived 13 points and made eight assists in the victory, while Korren Hicks finished with 10 service points for Redeemer.

Crestwood 3, Berwick 2

Berwick `11`25`24`25`9 – 3

Crstwood`25`20`26`17`15 – 2

Berwick: Maddie Traugh 21 kills; Maddie Pinterich 11 kills; Damaris Ayala 31 assists.

Crestwood: Serina Brenhofer 12 kills, 3 aces; Ally Olszyk 37 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace; Natasha Geisler 9 kills.

Berwick’s Madison Traugh digs out a return during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match at Crestwood. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_vol1.jpg Berwick’s Madison Traugh digs out a return during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match at Crestwood. Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader Crestwood’s Maria Ellis tries to execute a dig in front of teammate Natasha Geisler during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match against Berwick. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_vol2.jpg Crestwood’s Maria Ellis tries to execute a dig in front of teammate Natasha Geisler during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match against Berwick. Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader Crestwood’s Serina Breuhofer, left, hits the ball past Berwick’s Damaris Ayala (10) and Nicole Sarge (22) during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match at Crestwood. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_vol3.jpg Crestwood’s Serina Breuhofer, left, hits the ball past Berwick’s Damaris Ayala (10) and Nicole Sarge (22) during Tuesday’s WVC girls volleyball match at Crestwood. Pete G. Wilcox|Times leader

Comets hand Berwick first defeat of season

By Tom Fox For Times Leader