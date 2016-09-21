Kendra Krolick’s hat trick sparks Meyers to third straight field hockey win

WILKES-BARRE — Once Kendra Krolick started scoring, there was really no stopping her Wednesday.

No slowing down the Meyers Mohawks, either.

Krolick had her first hat trick of the season and the Mohawks broke open a tight game at Kistler Field with rapid-fire goals in the second half while cruising past Berwick, 6-0 and to their third consecutive field hockey victory.

“I just found the hole,” Krolick shrugged.

And suddenly, the Mohawks are finding success.

Meyers won for the third time after a season-opening loss to Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 unbeaten Holy Redeemer, and remained tied for second place with fellow 3-1 team Hanover Area in the division standings.

“We started out a little slow against Redeemer,” Meyers coach Allison Banks said. “The last two, three games, they’ve been coming out and getting better.”

Starting with Krolick.

She scored with just 31 seconds gone in the game to stake the Mohawks to a 1-0 lead, but the scoring stalled through the remainder of the first half.

That changed after intermission, as Krolick scored to start a string of three Meyers goals within three minutes — a spree she wrapped up with her third goal of the game for the hat trick.

“First one of the season,” Krolick said. “I thought the second half was a lot better, we played a lot better. I had some good assists from the team, too.”

Meghan Morris and Alexis Bruno each had a goal and an assist for Meyers, while Sara Mangold scored the team’s third goal, following Krolick’s opening score of the second half with another Meyers score just 22 seconds later to give the Mohawks a three-goal advantage.

“We actually tried a new setup in the second half,” Banks said. “It was a little adjustment, but we started to play a little more consistent.”

It all began with Morris, who just kept finding the cage.

“Kendra’s very quick,” Banks said. “She has great speed off the ball. Kendra loves to get shots on goal. She’s been an inspiration for the team, offensively.”

Now, the Mohawks are charged up about possibly making a playoff run as a Class A team in the revamped PIAA classification system, while challenging for a title in the realigned WVC Division 2.

“I think we’re playing teams that better suit us, not playing teams like Coughlin, like before,” Krolick said. “I’m really excited. When I see the division standings, I want to go to the playoffs. That’s what we’re all thinking. Now we’re 3-1. We’re getting there.”

Wyoming Seminary 3,

Honesdale 1

Alex Wesneski scored twice and assisted on a third goal as the Blue Knights warmed up for their showdown with fellow WVC Division 1 unbeaten Lake-Lehman by breaking away from the Hornets in the second half.

Hannah Maxwell took a feed from Wesneski and scored to break a 1-1 tie midway through the second half. Wesneski put Seminary up 1-0 by scoring off an assist from Aubrey Mytych with 15:02 remaining in the first half, then scored the game’s final goal with 12:57 to play.

Ally Meyer scored to tie the game for Honesdale in the first half.

The Blue Knights moved to 5-0 atop the league’s Division 1, and will host 4-0 Lake-Lehman in a battle for first place Friday at Klassner Field.

Lake-Lehman 7,

Wyoming Area 1

Carey-Anne Keiper scored two goals and made two assists and Izzy Radel also scored twice as the Black Knights set up a battle of unbeaten, untied teams at Wyoming Seminary on Friday by first beating the Warriors to move to 4-0.

The victory kept Lehman a half-game behind 5-0 Sem in the chase for the WVC Division 1 lead.

Makayla Adams added a goal and three assists for the Black Knights.

Lexi Crossley scored Wyoming Area’s lone goal with no time left on the clock.

Lackawanna Trail 1,

Wyoming Valley West 0

Courtney Dwyer scored off an assist from Madison Lee just over five minutes into the game, and Sarah Wisenfluh made it stand up with 12 saves as the Lions handed 3-0-1 Valley West its first loss of the season.

Nikki Hartzel made five stops for the Spartans in goal.

Coughlin 2,

Delaware Valley 1

Hannah Rushkowski scored with 9:34 to play, lifting the Crusaders to victory.

Ali Tedik broke a scoreless game with a goal midway through the second half, but Kara Gearhart tied it up by scoring for Delaware Valley with 12:53 remaining.

Coughlin goalie Brianna Lee made eight saves in the victory.

Wallenpaupack 4,

Pittston Area 1

Madison Schmalzle scored twice and assisted on a third goal to spark Wallenpaupack’s victory.

Margo DePatie made three assists and scored a goal in the victory.

Bailey Jordan scored for the Patriots, tying the game midway through the first half.

Hazleton Area 6, Abington Heights 0

Taylor Buchman scored twice and Megan Reed added a goal and two assists as the Cougars cruised past the Comets.

Annie Amentler and Jill Buhman each finished with a goal and an assist in the victory, which moved Hazleton Area to 3-2 in the WVC Division 1.

Hanover Area 5, GAR 0

Karly Bennett and Morgan Korba each scored twice as Hanover Area remained tied with Meyers for second place in the WVC Division 2 by shutting down GAR and improving to 4-1.

Korba scored the final two goals and added an assist, while Bennett scored once in each half. Madison Hummer finished with three assists in the victory.

Samantha McDaniel made 23 saves for GAR.

Meyers 6, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`—`0

Meyers`1`5`—`6

First half — 1. MEY, Kendra Krolick (Meghan Morris), 29:29. Second half — 2. MEY, Krolick (Sarah Bottger), 19:14; 3. MEY, Sara Mangold (Alexis Bruno), 18:52; 4. MEY, Krolick, 16:18; 5. MEY, Bruno 9:12; 6. MEY, Morris (Krolick), 6:38.

Shots — BER 0; MEY 16. Saves — BER 10 (Becca Decker); MEY 0 (Nancy Castillo). Penalty corners — BER 0; MEY 7.

W. Seminary 3, Honesdale 1

Wyoming Seminary`1`2`—`3

Honesdale`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. SEM, Alex Wesneski (Aubrey Mytych), 15:02; 2. HON, Ally Meyer (Jackie Martin), 13:03. Second half — 3. SEM, Hannah Maxwell (Wesneski), 14:00; 4. SEM, Wesneski, 12:57.

Shots — SEM 20; HON 3. Saves — SEM 2 (Alexis Sokach); HON 17 (Brianna Potter).

Lake-Lehman 7, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`0`1`—`1

Lake-Lehman`5`2`—`7

First half — 1. LL, Izzy Radel (Makayla Adams), 23:02; 2. LL, Carey-Anne Keiper (Lilli Stepanski), 14:26; 3. LL, Adams (Sarah Sabaluski), 5:13; 4. LL, Radel (Adams), 3:09; 5. LL, Keiper (Adams), 0:36. Second half — 6. LL, Taylor Alba (Keiper), 23:19; 7. LL, Madison Klopp (Keiper), 12:33; 8. WA, Lexi Crossley (Emilie Wanko), 0:00.

Shots — WA 4; LL 20. Saves — WA 13 (Katie Wolfgang); LL 2 (Alicia Galasso). Penalty corners — WA 3; LL 9.

Lack. Trail 1, Valley West 0

Wyoming Valley West`0`0`—`0

Lackawanna Trail`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. LT, Courtney Dwyer (Madison Lee), 24:49.

Shots — WVW 12; LT 6. Saves — WVW 5 (Nikki Hartzel); LT 12 (Sarah Wisenfluh). Penalty corners — WVW 12; LT 6.

Coughlin 2, Delaware Valley 1

Coughlin`0`2`—`2

Delaware Valley`0`1`—`1

Second half — 1. COU, Ali Tedik (Jolene Illichney), 15:56; 2. DV, Kara Gearhart, 12:53; 3. COU, Hannah Rushkowski, 9:34.

Shots — COU 5; DV 9. Saves — COU 8 (Brianna Lee); DV 3 (Meghan Kelly). Penalty corners — COU 6; DV 7.

Wallenpaupack 4, Pittston Area 1

Wallenpaupack`3`1`—`4

Pittston Area`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. WAL, madison Schmalzle (Margo DePatie), 21:33; 2. PA, Bailey Jordan (Ali Dunn), 14:18; 3. WAL, Schmalzle (DePatie), 3:30; 4. WAL, Margo DePatie (Schmalzle), 1:51. Second half — 5. WAL, Mia Watson (DePatie), 10:47.

Shots — WAL 13; PA 5. Saves — WAL 4 (Katie Irving); PA 9 (Shelby Gardner). Penalty corners — WAL 5; PA 6.

Hazleton Area 6, Abington Hts 0

Abington Heights`0`0`—`0

Hazleton Area`3`3`—`6

First half — 1. HAZ, Taylor Buchman (Jill Buchman), 20:51; 2. HAZ, T. Buchman (Annie Amentler), 17:27; 3. HAZ, Mikayla Cavenas (Megan Reed), 1:41. Second half — 4. HAZ, J. Buchman (Reed) 29:10; 5. HAZ, Reed, 21:18; 6. HAZ, Amentler, 9:31.

Shots — AH 2; HAZ 23. Saves — AH 17 (Ashlyn Fitzgerald); HAZ 2 (Margaret Fulton). Penalty corners — AH 2; HAZ 11.

Hanover Area 5, GAR 0

GAR`0`0`—`0

Hanover Area`2`3`—`5

First half — 1. HAN, Ashleigh Carbohn (Madison Hummer), 27:34; 2. HAN, Karly Bennett (Morgan Korba), 25:15. Second half — 3. HAN, Bennett 23:42 (Hummer), 23:42; 4. HAN, Korba (Hummer), 16:46; 5. HAN, Korba, 13:25.

Shots — GAR 4; HAN 28. Saves — GAR 23 (Samantha McDaniel); HAN 4 (Rebecca Merth). Penalty corners — GAR 2; HAN 12.

Sara Mangold (6) drives the ball for Meyers away from Berwick’s Sammi Starr (17) in a WVC Division 2 field hockey game Wednesday at Kistler Field. Mangold scored the game’s third goal as Meyers broke away for a 6-0 victory. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092216FieldHockey1.jpg Sara Mangold (6) drives the ball for Meyers away from Berwick’s Sammi Starr (17) in a WVC Division 2 field hockey game Wednesday at Kistler Field. Mangold scored the game’s third goal as Meyers broke away for a 6-0 victory. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Mohawks forward Meghan Morris (5) controls the ball in a game against Berwick. Morris assisted on the first goal and scored the last as Meyers captured its third straight victory by breaking away from the Bulldogs, 6-0. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092216FieldHockey2.jpg Mohawks forward Meghan Morris (5) controls the ball in a game against Berwick. Morris assisted on the first goal and scored the last as Meyers captured its third straight victory by breaking away from the Bulldogs, 6-0. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Meyers midfielder Sarah Bottger (11) charges the ball during a victory over Berwick on Wednesday. Bottger registered an assist in a 6-0 victory for the Mohawks. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092216FieldHockey3.jpg Meyers midfielder Sarah Bottger (11) charges the ball during a victory over Berwick on Wednesday. Bottger registered an assist in a 6-0 victory for the Mohawks. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader