Versatile Danny Saba fills the void for Gwynedd-Mercy

School comes first for the Gwynedd-Mercy men’s soccer team, but with Danny Saba around, it’s no big deal.

The Griffins were two defenders short to start a non-league game against Bryn Athyn last Thursday, so coach Dave Bontempo put Dallas High grad Saba in the back line to help out on defense. Bryn Athyn led 2-0 at intermission.

“The two defenders had a lab class but they got to the game at halftime,” the coach said. “I was able to put Danny up front where he belonged for the second half.”

Saba responded by scoring two goals in regulation to tie the game and then gave the Griffins the 3-2 victory with an overtime goal. The effort earned Saba a spot on the Colonial States Athletic Conference honor roll.

“I truly believe that in his three-plus years here, Danny has scored more big game-changing goals than anyone in Gwynedd history,” Bontempo said.

Saba scored a goal in a 4-2 victory over Widener last Saturday but he had to take a back seat to his brother Matt, a junior on the squad, who scored two goals — including the game-winner.

Big game for Degnan and Orange

The unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Syracuse field hockey team heads to Chapel Hill on Friday to take on No. 3 North Carolina in a big Atlantic Coast Conference game — and senior Serra Degnan will be right in the middle of the action.

The Wyoming Area grad has started every game this season for the 7-0 Orange and has a goal and an assist. That gives her eight goals and six assists for 22 points in her career.

The Tar Heels enter the game with a 6-2 record. Syracuse defeated the Tar Heels 4-2 to capture the NCAA Championship last year. The Orange finished 21-1 with the only loss a 2-1 decision to North Carolina during the regular season.

DeLuca led the Big Red

Junior Dominic DeLuca finished 10th out of 136 runners to help the Cornell men’s cross country team finish second to Syracuse at Penn State’s Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational Sept. 10 at University Park. The Dallas High grad’s time over the 5.2 mile course was 26:48.9. DeLuca will be running close to home when the Big Red returns to action in the annual Paul Short Invitational opn Saturday, Oct. 1 in Bethlehem.

Falcone with the Owls

Junior Elana Falcone has played in all nine games and started seven for the Temple women’s soccer team. The 5-foot-4 midfielder from Pittston (Scranton Prep) has an assist. After a breakout sophomore season where she had six goals and four assists in 20 games, Falcone has had seven shots on goal without finding the back of the net thus far.

The Owls (3-6) open American Athletic Conference play against Memphis on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

Big start for freshmen

Freshmen Julia Hutsko and Alee Pettit didn’t take long to adapt to college soccer with the Susquehanna women’s team. Hutsko, a Lake-Lehman grad, scored the team’s first goal of the season, which was assisted by Pettit in a 2-1 victory over Lycoming on Sept. 1. Pettit, a Wyoming Area grad, collected her first college goal in the second game on Sept. 4 in a 4-1 triumph over Albright. Hutsko picked up her second goal in that game.

The duo, both coming off the bench, has helped the Crusaders get off to a 4-2 start.

Soto starts for Panthers

Senior Shakir Soto is playing his fourth season on the defensive line with the 2-1 Pittsburgh football team. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder, a G.A.R. Memorial grad, has nine tackles, including a sack, with two quarterback hits in three games. Soto played in 39 games with 17 starts in his first three seasons with the team and he had 104 career tackles heading into this season.

Mericle’s a veteran

Senior Kristen Mericle has started all eight games for the Villanova field hockey team and has four goals and four assists. Mericle, from Shavertown (Wyoming Seminary), has now played in 60 games in her four years with 56 starts. And, her points this season, 10 goals and 15 assists, gives her 35 points in her career. The Wildcats are 1-7 overall and 0-2 in Big East Conference play.

Big goal for Wood

Boston College freshman Brigid Wood, a Coughlin grad, scored her first collegiate goal against No. 3-ranked North Carolina field hockey team last Friday in Newton, Mass. The score tied the game at one and the Eagles (4-3) went on to upset the Tar Heels 2-1. Wood, a 5-foot-5 midfielder, has come off the bench in all seven games.

Termini and mates unbeaten

Junior Gabe Termini is starting for the 6-0 West Chester women’s soccer team. The 5-foot-8 midfielder, a Crestwood grad, picked up her first college goal in a 5-0 victory over Pitt-Johnstown on Sept. 3. She played in 10 games off the bench as a sophomore and didn’t score.

The Golden Rams, who have outscored foes 19-2 with four shutouts, have posted all six victories in PSAC play and face 1-3-1 Mansfield in a league test today in West Chester.

Makowski on the course

Junior Chase Makowski and the Monmouth men’s golf team opened the fall season by competing in the 14-team Ryan T. Lee Memorial Sept. 10-11 in Simsbury, Conn. The Holy Redeemer grad finished tied for 65th with a 161 on rounds of 84 and 77. The Hawks return to action at the George Mason Invitational Sunday and Monday in Lorton, Va.

Thornton helping Friars

Junior Abby Thornton has started all eight games on defense for the Providence field hockey team. The Friars are 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big East Conference after a 3-2 overtime victory over Temple last Thursday. Thornton, a Wyoming Area grad, has an assist and has helped the defense — limiting the opposition to 13 goals with two shutouts.

Honor for Tedik

King’s goalkeeper Paige Tedik was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week in field hockey. The Coughlin grad had 10 saves in a 2-1 loss to Muhlenberg, didn’t have to make a save in a 6-1 victory over Immaculata. She had three saves in a 2-0 shutout of Scranton.

On the season, she’s 4-3 and has given up 13 goals with 35 saves.

