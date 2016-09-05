Texas beats No. 10 Notre Dame 50-47 in 2OT thriller

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrone Swoopes scored on a lunging 6-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, giving Texas a 50-47 victory over No. 10 Notre Dame on Sunday night.

The Texas quarterback broke a tackle, burst up the middle and stretched the ball across the line as the Longhorns earned a huge victory for embattled coach Charlie Strong after two losing seasons.

Freshman Shane Buechele got the start over Swoopes, but the senior played a huge role in Texas’ running game with two scores and big runs that punished Notre Dame defenders in overtime.

Buechele, the first freshman quarterback to start a Longhorns season opener since Bobby Layne in 1944, was impressive, with 280 yards passing and two long touchdown throws.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer rallied the Irish from a 31-17 deficit in the third quarter and finished with 215 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Texas went ahead 37-35 on D’Onte Foreman’s 18-yard touchdown run before Notre Dame blocked the extra point and Shaun Crawford returned it for 2-point score that tied it at 37 with just under 4 minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: Kelly is likely to scrap the quarterback rotation between Kizer and Malik Zaire that sapped all momentum and helped dig the Irish into a big hole. Kizer was the only quarterback to move the Irish whether it was passing or throwing and Zaire played only one series of the second half.

Texas: A huge win for Strong, who is fighting for his job with a new quarterback and a new offense.

It’s been said time and again in recent years, but the Longhorns sure look like they’ve got their quarterback and a new offense, despite a sputtering second half. Buechele was deadly accurate on his deep throws early and had the presence to speed the snap when the Notre Dame defense was struggling and had the poise the throw away to avoid sacks. His big mistake was a third quarter interception that set up a Kizer touchdown run in the Notre Dame rally.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish play their home opener against Nevada on Saturday. The Wolf Pack beat Cal-Poly 30-27 in overtime in their first game.

Texas: Texas hosts Texas-El Paso, which beat New Mexico State 38-22.

Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) dives for a touchdown during the second overtime of Sunday’s game against Notre Dame in Austin, Texas. Texas won 50-47. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ND-Texas.jpg Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) dives for a touchdown during the second overtime of Sunday’s game against Notre Dame in Austin, Texas. Texas won 50-47.