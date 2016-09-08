Wyoming Valley West, Crestwood field hockey game ends in 1-1 tie

WRIGHT TWP. — The end result didn’t leave Foto Tsioles leaping for joy.

But it sure beat the alternative.

Tsioles finally found a way to get Wyoming Valley West on the scoreboard, punching home a late goal near the end of regulation Thursday as the Spartans renewed a dormant rivalry with Crestwood by playing to a 1-1 overtime tie in the season opener for both teams at the Crestwood Football Field.

“We knew it would be a challenge,” Tsioles, a senior forward, said. “We were ready for it, but, we were really coming in to win.”

A great game in net from Crestwood goalie Marlee Dillon prevented the Spartans from celebrating victory.

Dillon stopped 15 shots, including three from point-blank range off a penalty corner and two more moments after that during the final three minutes of regulation.

“I think at the end of last year, when she got pelted at Twin Valley, that just boosted her confidence,” Crestwood coach Patsy Moratori, referring to Dillon’s dozen-stop game in a double-overtime state semifinal loss. “She’s playing with so much confidence.”

The first game raised hopes for both teams, which are now Division 1 foes after the WVC re-aligned into two divisions this season after playing with a four-division setup the past few years. The move was sparked by the PIAA’s decision to move state field hockey playoffs from two to three classifications.

And it all led to the first tangle in years for regular WVC Division 1 contender Valley West with perennial PIAA Class 2A power Crestwood, which dominated the WVC Division 2 this decade. Both teams are expected to vie for a spot in the District 2 and state playoffs in Class 2A.

“We’ve played them in exhibition or a scrimmage,” Tsioles said. “This was the first time that it counts. We’ll probably see them again. And we’ll be ready for it.”

For the most part, Valley West appeared most prepared for opening day.

The Spartans used precision passing and crisp defense to control most of the final 45 minutes, but couldn’t get the ball into the cage against Dillon and Crestwood’s hard-working defense.

Then junior midfielder Arden Morgans made the play of the game for Crestwood. She popped up immediately after taking a hard spill on the Crestwood turf and lifted the game’s first score into the net over Valley West’s prone goalie Nikki Hartzell as the Comets took a 1-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the second half.

The way Dillon was defending, it seemed like that lead would stand up.

“It was a really good goalie,” Tsioles said. “We tried to pass around it.”

Tsioles finally solved the Spartans’ scoreless situation when she took a feed from Madison Woods and punched home Valley West’s lone score with 3:51 to play.

Neither team generated another goal through the rest of regulation and during the 15-minute overtime period, although both sides created golden chances that were turned away by aggressive goaltending.

And with a PIAA rule change for this season, teams are limited to one overtime period to break ties during the regular season, so the opener between Crestwood and Valley West wound up in a stalemate on a humid, 90-degree day.

“I think both teams played well through it,” Moratori said. “I wish we had a little more depth, I’m sure Valley West wished it had a little more depth. I just thought there were times when we controlled (the action), times when they controlled. I think we did great things between the 25s (yard-lines). I think anything is possible right now in Double-A. There are a lot of strong teams.”

Wyoming Valley West 1, Crestwood 1

Wyoming Valley West`0`1`—`1

Crestwood`0`1`—`1

Second half — 1. CRE, Arden Morgans, 17:43; 2. WVW, Foto Tsioles (Madison Woods), 3:51.

Shots — WVW 16; CRE 5. Saves — WVW 4 (Nikki Hartzell); CRE 15 (Marlee Dillon). Penalty corners — WVW 8; CRE 4.

Crestwood forward Arden Morgans moves around Wyoming Valley West goalie Nikki Hartzel to score Crestwood’s first goal in the second half of the game at Crestwood High School on Thursday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090916FHWBWCrest1.jpg Crestwood forward Arden Morgans moves around Wyoming Valley West goalie Nikki Hartzel to score Crestwood’s first goal in the second half of the game at Crestwood High School on Thursday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Crestwood’s Jordan Olenginski breaks away down field during the game against Wyoming Valley West at Crestwood High School on Thursday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090916FHWBWCrest2.jpg Crestwood’s Jordan Olenginski breaks away down field during the game against Wyoming Valley West at Crestwood High School on Thursday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Wyoming Valley West’s Karlaine Stelma (15) receives a pass while being covered by Crestwood’s Arden Morgans during the field hockey game at Crestwood on Thursday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090916FHWBWCrest3.jpg Wyoming Valley West’s Karlaine Stelma (15) receives a pass while being covered by Crestwood’s Arden Morgans during the field hockey game at Crestwood on Thursday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Crestwood midfielder Mackenzie Kile, right, puts her stick down to block a pass from Wyoming Valley West’s Callie Edwards during a season-opening field hockey game at Crestwood High School on Thursday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090916FHWBWCrest4.jpg Crestwood midfielder Mackenzie Kile, right, puts her stick down to block a pass from Wyoming Valley West’s Callie Edwards during a season-opening field hockey game at Crestwood High School on Thursday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

