Changes make for excitement in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey season

The 2016 Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey season will feature teams playing in a new divisional alignment, under a new state playoff setup, under a new set of rules.

A lot has changed in a year, and most of this shifting landscape has caught one of Pennsylvania’s most powerful high school conferences by complete surprise.

All this adjustment has the potential to make the WVC, a perennial contender for a state title, even stronger and the coming season more intriguing.

“It’s going to be very, very different,” Wyoming Valley West coach Linda Fithian said. “I think it’s going to be a real exciting year.”

Starting with the league’s realignment.

While Coughlin and Valley West ruled Division 1, Crestwood controlled Division 2, Lake-Lehman was the Division 3 leader and Wyoming Seminary traditionally won its spot at the top of Division 4 during the past four seasons, all those teams will be fighting each other for first place in the WVC’s new Division 1 this year.

Throw in regular District 2 title contenders Valley West and Lackawanna Trail and blossoming programs like Hazleton Area and Wyoming Area, and the Division 1 season promises a fight to the finish, with marquee matchups between traditional league and district powers nearly every week. It began with a bang, when last season’s Division 1 third-place team Valley West played defending state semifinalist Crestwood to a 1-1 tie on opening day.

“I really like the way the conference has been re-aligned,” veteran Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said. “I like the fact we’re going to get to play the bigger schools. As it was set up before, I just don’t think it prepared us consistently for states.”

The new setup is something the most experienced league coaches have been encouraging for years, and will return to the league key rivalry games such as Wyoming Seminary against Crestwood and Lehman against Valley West — showdowns that were lost in the four-division setup and missing for the past four years.

“Now we’re in the top division,” said Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner, who enters her 45th season at the helm. “I like playing the top teams. That’s what gets you ready to go into states. In Division 4, we were playing teams we should have beaten. But it didn’t help us get ready for states. Now we’re back up and let’s see how we fare with the better teams again.”

The electricity extends down to the WVC’s six-team Division 2, where schools that regularly found the going pretty rough in the recent past now feel a new sense of hope with the new setup.

“It’s been uplifting,” said Hanover Area coach Jocelyn Holodick-Reed, whose Hawkeyes finished 2-13 and last among six teams, including Lehman and Wyoming Area, in Division 3 last season. “Because it’s been hard for two years winning games when we’re going in to play Crestwood or Wyoming Seminary (in league divisional cross-over games). We lost kids because of it, and some players wouldn’t come back out. said. “We’re very optimistic about this season, given the re-alignment. We’re very happy, we think it gives us a fair chance.

“Now we’re looking forward to games we can compete in.”

Some teams will be competing against different competition at the state level with the expansion of PIAA field hockey to three classifications from the previous two.

Hazleton Area, which played in its first-ever District 2 Class 3A title game last year, joins Lackawanna Trail and Delaware Valley as the only Class 3A WVC teams this year. Wyoming Valley West and Coughlin will drop down to Class 2A and fight Crestwood for state playoff berths, while Wyoming Seminary, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Area and Holy Redeemer are all in the newly-created PIAA Class A bracket.

“We’re hoping, being in the A Division, really helps us if we can get out of our league,” Klassner said. “Southern Lehigh is the top team in our (Eastern Pennsylvania) area, they’re A. You’re away from (Class 2A) Villa Maria, away from (Class 2A) Donegal and they’re both loaded. But you still have Oley Valley, Greenwood and Moravian Academy (in Class A).

“But you have to get there, first.”

Lastly, there are those rule changes.

Most coaches cheered two of them, as one eliminated the Long hit line from the field — allowing for more wide-open play — and another will cut down on restarts following penalty corners.

“Really, having the new long hit, that’s been bothering me for years,” Fithian said. “Being able to bring the ball to the top of the circle, it’ll be a help to the game.”

“The long hit is more of an advantage for the offense,” Coughlin coach Colleen Wood said.

The new PIAA rule making facemasks illegal may hurt players with facial injuries who are attempting to return to the field sooner, though.

“Now if a kid breaks their nose, or has a mouth injury, they’re not going to be able to play,” Klassner said. “That hurts, I think.”

Crestwood and Lake-Lehman will be battling in the newly-created 15-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 this season after the league realigned to put the best teams in one division and traditionally weaker programs in a seperate Division 2. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL103014CrestwoodLehmanFH_2.jpg Crestwood and Lake-Lehman will be battling in the newly-created 15-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 this season after the league realigned to put the best teams in one division and traditionally weaker programs in a seperate Division 2. Bill Tarutis | Times Leader file photo Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner, walking off the field hugging assistant coach Kim Barbacci after her 600th career win in 2014, welcomes the challenge of moving into a new WVC Division 1 to play the league’s strongest teams on a regular basis. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090914Klassner1.jpg Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner, walking off the field hugging assistant coach Kim Barbacci after her 600th career win in 2014, welcomes the challenge of moving into a new WVC Division 1 to play the league’s strongest teams on a regular basis. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file photo

By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]