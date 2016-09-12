Kayla Kruk and Holy Redeemer get their field hockey payback

WILKES-BARRE — With some slick stick-handling and a wicked shot, Kayla Kruk and the rest of the Holy Redeemer Royals sent a message to the rest of their newly-revamped division.

The once-proud field hockey program intends to return to its winning ways.

Kruk assisted on the first goal Monday, then scored two more as Holy Redeemer avenged last season’s disheartening defeat to Nanticoke Area by peppering the Trojanettes, 6-0 at Hollenback Park.

“We’re back,” Kruk said.

Are they ever.

The Royals, a regular championship contender in District 2 and the old Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3, began the 2015 season by losing their first three league games and slipped to a 7-8 finish — suffering through a rare sub-.500 season during a rebuilding year.

This season, under new head coach Maura McCormick, the Royals are already off to a 2-0 start planning to contend in the re-designed WVC Division 2 hope to make a push in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

“We really tried to put last year behind us,” McCormick said.

At least to a point.

The mere sight of the Trojanettes reminded Redeemer of last season’s 2-1 loss to Nanticoke Area, which dropped the Royals to 0-3 and pretty much ended their division title hopes in 2015.

“Last year, we lost to them,” Kruk said. “We wanted to show we could definitely beat them.”

The Royals displayed their power early and often.

Kruk created a scoring chance that Katherine Finnegan deposited into the cage less than four minutes in, and Leah Mullery scored unassisted as the Royals roared to a quick 2-0 lead in the game’s first 4:55.

Redeemer took complete control by scoring twice more in the final seven minutes of the first half, when Kruk hammered home the team’s third goal with one-timer, then Talia Kosierowski scored off an assist from Caton Fahey for a 4-0 Royals lead just 2:03 from halftime.

Fahey added her own goal off an assist from Mackenzie Dolan early in the second half, and Kruk wrapped up the scoring with a scorching blast with 17:20 to play.

“We’ve had really good scrimmages, and played well in our first two games so far,” McCormick said. “I think we’ve got a good future ahead of us.

“I know the girls really want this season to have a different result.”

Wyoming Valley West 2,

Dallas 1 (OT)

Rina Tsioles scored with 7:03 remaining in overtime, lifting the Spartans to their first victory in their second straight overtime game to open the season.

Trailing 1-0, Valley West sent the game into an extra session when Mercedes Jasterzenski scored off a pass from Madison Woods with seven seconds to play, setting up the goal by Tsioles that improved the Spartans to 1-1-0.

After a scoreless first half, Dallas jumped up 1-0 when Hannah Wanovich scored with 26:14 to play. Melinda Ratchford finished with 12 saves in goal for the Mountaineers.

Northwest 3,

Hanover Area 1

Sydney Francello scored the game’s first two goals within the first 14 minutes and the Rangers hung on to win their second straight game to open the season.

Francello hit an unassisted goal, then scored off a feed from Kirsten Eddinger to give Northwest a 2-0 lead. Morgan Korba cut the deficit in half with a goal for Hanover Area, but Eddinger answered with the game’s final goal just under five minutes into the second half.

Goalie Krissy Kratz stopped 19 shots for the Hawkeyes.

Berwick 7, GAR 0

Nadia Lombardi rang up a hat trick as the Bulldogs gave their new coach Amy Daniel her first career high school victory.

Lombardi scored the game’s first goal 7:24 in, and Hailey Stein converted a chance to give Berwick a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs secured the win with five goals in the second half, as Lomardi’s registered the final two scores. Kiersten Bertollo, who opened Berwick’s second-half outburst, finished with a goal and an assist.

Wyoming Seminary 7,

Delaware Valley 1

Kelsey Reznick had a had trick and Hannah Maxwell scored two goals as the Blue Knights stormed to a 2-0 record.

Maxwell and Julia Christian both added two assists, while Reznick also finished with an assist afer scoring the game’s first two goals.

Wyoming Seminary’s defense shut out the Warriors until starting goalie Alexis Sokach departed the game in the final minutes.

Lake-Lehman 6,

Pittston Area 1

Izzy Radel connected on three goals for a hat trick, Taylor Alba dished out two assists and Lynea Gregory finished with a goal and two assists as the Black Knights dominated the victory.

Radel scored two of the game’s first three goals as Lehman jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Hannah Robbins scored for Pittston Area to cut Lehman’s lead to 3-1 in the first half, and goalie Shelby Gardner made 15 saves for the Patriots.

Lackawanna Trail 4,

Wallenpaupack 3 (OT)

Lauren Baldwin scored 1:40 into overtime, lifting the Lions to a dramatic victory.

Courtney Dwyer finished with a goal and an assist in the Lackawanna Trail victory. Madison Schmalzle scored all three goals for Wallenpaupack, and the last lifted her team into a 3-2 lead.

Holy Redeemer 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0`—`0

Holy Redeemer`4`2`—`6

First half — 1. HR, Katherine Finnegan (Kayla Kruk), 26:27; 2. HR, Leah Mullery, 25:05; 3. HR, Kruk, 6:44; 4. HR, Talia Kosierowski (Caton Fahey), 2:03 Second half — 5. HR, Fahey (Mackenzie Dolan), 25:53; 6. HR, Kruk, 17:20.

Shots — NAN 0; HR 22. Saves — NAN 16 (Jill Maute 8, Kaylee Simmons 8); HR 0 (Randie Kuhar). Penalty corners — NAN 0; HR 13.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

Dallas`0`1`0`—`1

Wyoming Valley West`0`1`1`—`x

Second half — 1. DAL, Hannah Wanovich, 26:14; 2. WVW, Mercedes Jasterzenski (Madison Woods), 0:07. Overtime — WVW, Rina Tsioles, 7:03.

Shots — DAL 7; WVW 14. Saves — DAL 12 (Melinda Ratchford); WVW 6 (Nikki Hartzel). Penalty corners — DAL 3; WVW 10.

Northwest 3, Hanover Area 1

Northwest`2`1`—`3

Hanover Area`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. NW, Sydney Francello, 21:09; 2. NW, Francello (Kirsten Eddinger), 16:54; 3. HAN, Morgan Korba, 1:56. Second half — 4. NW, Eddinger (Haidyn Weber), 25:06.

Shots — NW 22; HAN 2. Saves — NW 1 (Jaqueline Jones); HAN 19 (Chrissy Kratz). Penalty corners — NW 7; HAN 3.

Berwick 7, GAR 0

GAR`0`0`—`0

Berwick`2`5`—`7

First half — 1. BER, Nadia Lombardi (Abbie Nevel), 22:36; 2. BER, Hailey Stein (Kiersten Bertollo), 9:11. Second half — 3. BER, ertollo, 27:01; 4. BER, Sammi Starr, 26:34; 5. BER, Sydney Whitmire (Abbie Nevel), 7:25; 6. BER, Lombardi (Kaylee Houser), 6:18; 7. BER, Nadia Lombardi (Demko), 5:25.

Shots — GAR 6; BER 15. Saves — GAR 8 (Samara McDaniels); BER 6 (Becca Decker).

Wyoming Seminary 7, Delaware Valley 1

Delaware Valley`0`1`—`1

Wyoming Seminary`4`3`—`7

First half — 1. SEM, Kelsey Reznick (Hannah Maxwell), 15:17; 2. SEM, Reznick (Julia Christian), 10:33; 3. SEM, Alicia Carr (Christian), 9:08; 4. SEM, Maxwell (Emily Simms), 6:03.

Second half — 5. SEM, Reznick (Aubrey Mytych), 27:29; 6. Maxwell (Reznick), 24:35; 7. Alex Wesneski (Hannah Maxwell), 22:31; 8. DV, Kara Gearhart, 2:40.

Shots — DV, 2; SEM 15. Saves — DV 8 (Meghan Kelly); SEM 2 (Alexis Sokach 0, Mia Raineri 2). Penalty corners — DV 3; SEM 11.

Lake-Lehman 6, Pittston Area 1

Lake-Lehman`4`2`—`6

Pittston Area`1`0`—`1

First half — 1. LL, Izzy Radel (Taylor Alba), 14:59; 2. LL, Madison Klopp (Lynea Gregory), 9:34; 3. LL, Radel (Makayla Adams), 6:46; 4. PA, Hannah Robbins, 5:51; 5. LL, LL Maranda Martin (Alba), 2:55. Second half — 6. Gregory, 25:59; 7. LL, Radel (Gregory), 2:20.

Lackawanna Trail 4, Wallenpaupack 3 (OT)

Lackawanna Trail`2`1`1`—`4

Wallenpaupack`1`2`0—`3

First half — 1. LT, Courtney Dwyer, 9:57; 2. LT, Madison Lee (Dwyer), 5:36; 3. WAL, Madison Schmalzle (Alissa Alexander), 1:01. Second half — 4. WAL, Schmalzle (Margo DePatie), 28:47; 5. WAL, Schmalzle (Alyssa Watson), 13:28; 6. LT, Lauren Beemer, 7:33. Overtime —Lauren Baldwin, 13:20.

Shots — LT 18; WAL 8. Saves — LT 3 (Sarah Weisenfluh); WAL 13 (Katie Irving). Penalty corners — LT 9; WAL 0.

Holy Redeemer forward McKenna Dolan makes a pass against Nanticoke Area in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Redeemer-NanticokeFH_2.jpg Holy Redeemer forward McKenna Dolan makes a pass against Nanticoke Area in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer's Leah Mullery, left, and Nanticoke Area's Katie King chase down a loose ball in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Redeemer-NanticokeFH_3.jpg Holy Redeemer's Leah Mullery, left, and Nanticoke Area's Katie King chase down a loose ball in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer's Caton Fahey, center, controls the ball in front of the Nanticoke Area goal in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Redeemer-NanticokeFH_4.jpg Holy Redeemer's Caton Fahey, center, controls the ball in front of the Nanticoke Area goal in WVC field hockey action Monday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer's Kayla Kruk, left, gets the ball from teammate Kat Finnegan after scoring against Nanticoke Area in a WVC field hockey game in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Redeemer-NanticokeFH_1.jpg Holy Redeemer's Kayla Kruk, left, gets the ball from teammate Kat Finnegan after scoring against Nanticoke Area in a WVC field hockey game in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

