WVC Field Hockey: Hannah Maxwell keeps Wyoming Seminary warm at top of Division 1 standings

Hannah Maxwell scored twice in the first half, Aubrey Mytych also finished with two goals and Wyoming Seminary won the battle of Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey unbeatens by downing old rival Lackawanna Trail, 7-0 Monday at Klassner Field.

The victory left Sem at 4-0 and alone in first place in the WVC Division 1, while Trail fell out of the Division 1 tie for the top spot at 3-1. Both teams moved up to their new division during the WVC’s realignment, after challenging each other for the WVC Division 4 title the past few years. Sem won last year’s Division 4 championship with an overtime victory at Lackawanna Trail.

This time, the Blue Knights didn’t wait nearly as long.

Alicia Carr opened the scoring with a goal for Sem in the sixth minute, Mytych followed with her first score some five minutes later and Maxwell added two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half as the Blue Knights opened a four-game lead at intermission.

Kelsey Reznick began the second half scoring with Sem’s fifth goal and finished with three assists, and the Blue Knights defense held Trail without a shot.

Dallas 1, Coughlin 0

Sam Banks slammed home the game’s lone goal and Melinda Ratchford made seven saves as the Mountaineers stunned Coughlin.

Banks scored off an assist from Hanna Yanovich with 10:35 remaining in the first half for the winning score.

Ratchford made a terrific play to thwart a key shot from Coughlin’s Ashley Chase that would have tied the game.

Holy Redeemer 6, Berwick 0

Talia Kosierowski had a hat trick and McKenna Dolan scored twice and added an assist as the Royals rolled to 4-0 at the top of the WVC Division 2 standings.

Kosierowski scored all three of her goals in the first half to help Redeemer take a 5-0 lead at the half. Dolan scored once in the first half and registered the only goal of the second. The Royals defense also limited the Bulldogs to one shot.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wallenpaupack 0

Taylor Alba scored twice and Sarah Sabaluski made two assists as the Black Knights moved to 3-0 by shutting down Wallenpaupack.

Alba scored 3:48 into the game and added another tally 10:17 in. Lilli Stepanski scored Lehman’s second goal of the first half and Lehman goalie Alicia Galasso saved the only shot she faced.

Wyoming Area 4, Honesdale 3 (OT)

Emilie Wanko scored off a feed from Grace Angelella with 77 seconds into overtime as the Warriors finally cracked the win column after a tough-luck start.

Lexi Crossley and Kari Melberger had goals in the first half to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead at the half, but Honesdale took a 3-2 lead in the second half on a Katie Price score. Wanko assisted on the tying goal, a shot from Wyoming Area’s Lauren Parente that evened the scored 3-3 with 14:05 remaining in regulation that sent the teams to an extra session.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Hazleton Area 0

Mercedes Jasterzenski hit a hat trick and Natalie Zasada and Foto Tsioles each finished with a goal and an assist as the Spartans stormed to victory.

Jasterzenski got things started, scoring off an assist from Tsioles just over eight minutes into the game, then punched home the game’s final two scores in the last 11 minutes of the second half.

Meyers 2, Northwest 1

Alexis Bruno scored 2:32 into overtime as Meyers came back for a victory over the Rangers.

Bruno also assisted on the first goal, a score by Mehan Morris that gave the Mohawks a 1-0 lead with 1:48 remaining in the first half.

Madison Goodrich scored for Northwest to tie it with 9:22 remaining in regulation, but Bruno scored unassisted in the opening minutes of overtime to decide the game.

Holy Redeemer 6, Berwick 0

Holy Redeemer`5`1`—`6

Berwick`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. HR, Talia Kosierowski (McKenna Dolan), 28:29; 2. HR, Abby Shorts, 21:42; 3. HR, Dolan (Shorts), 17:10; 4. HR, Kosierowski (Emily Easton), 17:00; 5. HR, Kosierowski (Caton Fahey), 8:50. Second half — 6. HR, Dolan (Kat Finnegan), 24:10.

Shots — NR 22; BER 1. Saves — HR 1 (Megan Conlon); BER 16 (Becca Decker). Penalty corners — HR 4; BER 2.

Wyoming Area 4, Honesdale 3

Honesdale`1`2`0`—`3

Wyoming Area`2`1`1`—`4

First half — 1. WA, Lexi Crossley (Lauren Parente), 20:11; 2. HON, Amanda Gunusky, 14:50; 3. WA, Kari Melberger (Victoria Braccini), 0 :13. Second half — 4. HON, Clarye Smith, 28:11; 5. HON, Katie Price (Nicole Longrean), 22:39; 6. WA, Parente (Emilie Wanko), 14:05. Overtime — 7. WA, Wanko (Grace Angelella), 13:43.

TEAM, Scorer (assist), time.

Shots — HON 13; WA 18. Saves — HON 14 (Brianna Potter); WA 10 (Katie Wolfgang). Penalty corners — HON 4; WA 7.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Valley West`2`3`—`5

First half — 1. WVW, Mercedes jasterzenski (Foto Tsioles), 21:55; 2. WVW, Natalie Zasada (Jasterzenski), 11:11. Second half — 3. WVW, Tsioles (Irelynd Sullivan), 19:31; 4. WVW, Jasterzenski (Zasada), 10:54 5. WVW, Jasterzenski, 8:57.

Shots — HAZ 0; WVW 19. Saves — HAZ 14 (Margaret Fulton); WVW 0 (Nikki Hartzel). Penalty corners — HAZ 2; WVW 12.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wallenpaupack 0

Lake-Lehman`2`1`—`3

Wallenpaupack`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. LL, Taylor Alba (Sarah Sabaluski), 26:12; 2. LL, Lilli Stepanski (Sabaluski), 16:59. Second half — LL, Alba (Makayla Adams), 19:43.

Shots — LL 20; WAL 1. Saves — LL 1 (Alicia Galasso); WAL 17 (Katie Irving). Penalty corners — LL 8; WAL 0.

Meyers 2, Northwest 1 (OT)

Northwest`0`1`0`—`1

Meyers`1`0`1`—`2

First half — 1. MEY, Meghan Morris (Alexis Bruno), 1:48. Second half — NW, Madison Goodrich (Kirsten Eddinger), 9:22. Overtime — MEY, Bruno, 12:28.

Shots — NW 8; MEY 6. Saves — NW 4 (Jacqueline Jones); MEY 7 (Olivia Jackson). Penalty corners — NW 19; MEY 8.

