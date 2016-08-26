Lake-Lehman’s running game too much for Meyers

LEHMAN TWP. — Heading into the season home opener against Meyers, Lake-Lehman fans might have wondered how Jerry Gilsky’s squad could overcome the losses of their two key senior standouts in star running back Nick Eury and Penn State offensive lineman product Connor McGovern.

Looks like the Black Knights will be just fine after beating the Mohawks 27-7 Friday night at Eddie Edwards Stadium.

The Black Knights defense played a major part in the victory, as they picked off Meyers quarterback Willie Wallace three times and held the Mohawks’ passing game to a mere 24 yards on 4 of 16 passes on the night.

After Noah Gorski’s pick, the Black Knights offense drove right down the field and scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Vincenzo Ferrari to tailback Charlie Kuschke for a 7-0 lead.

Kuschke later scored on a 9-yard scamper into the end zone on his second interception of the night.

The Black Knights ended the first half on junior Trey Borger’s tipped interception for 64-yard touch down and a 20-0 lead going into the locker room.

The Mohawks finally got on the scoreboard when tailback Janssen Wilborn scored on a 55-yard touchdown run three minutes into the third quarter. In the end, it wouldn’t be enough as Lake-Lehman came right back to deflate all of Meyers’ momentum when senior offensive lineman Mason Rios returned a very short punt 35 yards for a 27-7 lead.

Lehman was led by running back Borger’s 134 yards on 19 carries. Of the team’s 220 yards of total offense, 185 yards came on the ground.

Meyers ran for a solid 202 yards on the evening.

Lake Lehman 27, Meyers 7

Meyers`0`0`7`0`—`7

Lake-Lehman `7`13’0’7’—`27

First quarter

LL — Charlie Kuschke 12 catch TD from Vincenzo Ferrari (Ian Dawsey makes extra pt.), 4:30.

LL — Kuschke 9 run TD (Dawsey makes extra pt.), 10:32.

LL —Trey Borger 64 TD INT return (Dawsey misses extra pt.), 1:10.

Third Quarter

MEY— Janssen Wilborn 55 run TD (James Langan makes extra pt.), 8:58.

Fourth Quarter

LL — Mason Rios 35 TD Punt return (Dawsey makes extra pt.), 6:47.

Team statistics `Meyers `Lake Lehman

First downs`10`8

Rushes-yards`31-202`35-185

Passing yards`24`35

Total yards`226`220

Passing`4-16-0-3`4-6-1-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-8`1-6

Punts-avg.`4-31`2-47

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-32`6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MEY, Reese Patronick 9-42, Willie Wallace 10-41, Khabir Williams 6-29, Kevin Dessoye 3-25, Janssen Wilborn 2-61, Lucas Borum 1-4. LL, Trey Borger 19-134, Matt Kurtz 6-17, Vincenzo Ferrari 5-7, Charlie Kuschke 3-25, Frank Kutz 1-2, Zack Zojadinovich 1-0.

PASSING — MEY, Willie Wallace 4-16-24-0-3. LL, Vincenzo Ferrari 4-6-35-1-1.

RECEIVING — MEY, Reese Patronick 2-24, Michael Horvath 1-6, Janssen Wilborn 1- neg. 6. LL, Charlie Kuschke 1-12, Trey Borger 2-20, Matt Kurtz 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — MEY, Reese Patronick 1-23. LL, Noah Gorski 1-0, Charlie Kuschke 1-32, Trey Borger 1-64.

MISSED FGs — None.

Lake-Lehman's Noah Gorski, left, intercepts the ball from Meyers' Michael Horvath (87) during the game at Lake-Lehman on Friday.8/26/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

Lake-Lehman's Noah Gorski, left, celebrates with teammate Jack Symeon after Gorski made an interception against the Mohawks at Lake-Lehman on Friday. 8/26/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

Lake-Lehman running back Charlie Kuschke runs downfield after a turnover against the Mohawks on Friday. 8/26/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

Meyers' Janssen Wilborn (18) breaks through a pack of Lake-Lehman defensmen during the game on Friday. 8/26/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

Lake-Lehman running back Charlie Kuschke runs downfield after a turnover. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Ross Turetsky For Times Leader