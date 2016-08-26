Logan Cywinski powers Tunkhannock’s 30-20 victory over Nanticoke

TUNKHANNOCK — After a see-saw first half, Tunkhannock turned it up a notch in the second half to defeat visiting Nanticoke 30-20 at Tunkhannock Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Junior Logan Cywinski rushed 18 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for the Tigers.

After battling to a stalemate in the first quarter, both teams got going in the second quarter to make it 16-14 by halftime.

“In the first and third quarters we just came out flat,” Tunkhannock coach Jan Cechak said. “I really like the way the kids responded when they were down by 14. In some of the previous teams, they may not have been able to do that.”

Tunkhannock edged the Trojans in total offense by piling up 324 yards compared to their 321.

Nanticoke initiated its first scoring drive by calling their big tight end’s number twice on back-to-back plays. The first time Nanticoke quarterback Matt Wrubel found 6-foot-5 senior tight end Justin Casey for 12 yards, then again for 19 yards where he wrestled the ball free from a defender.

Three plays later, junior running back Dawson Hughes plowed off-tackle out of Power-I formation for a 2-yard touchdown.

Tunkhannock’s next drive was churning along nicely when a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty stalled their momentum. The next play, sophomore quarterback Zach Rogers was hit from the back side and Nanticoke’s John Guzsak’s would be touchdown return was called back on penalties.

Rogers was temporarily knocked out of the game as a result midway through the second quarter.

Nanticoke got the ball at the Tunkhannock 18 the next play and Eric Jeffries capitalized on a student body left sweep down the right sideline to find pay dirt, making it 14-0 after Hughes ran in the conversion.

On the ensuing kickoff, senior Bryce Steele bolted the ball 50 yards down to the 27, with only one man between him and six points. Nanticoke responded the next three consecutive plays as their defensive line brick-walled every run attempt up the middle.

Tunkhannock’s answer five plays later saw Cywinski line up back to back plays in shotgun. The first time he went nine yards to set up his 30yard touchdown on a sneak up the middle making it 14-7.

“We knew that Cywinski could play quarterback for us, so when Rogers was hurt he was able to step up,” Cechak said.

On the kickoff, Tunkhannock dribbled their kick all the way down to the one-yard line. They earned a safety on the next play, to put the game at 14-9.

On Nanticoke’s next possession, Bryce Steele intercepted the ball with one second to go in the first half, just narrowly missing getting by the last man to beat.

Then after Nanticoke’s Nate Harrison intercepted the Tigers, Hughes rammed in from one yard out to make it 20-16 with 9:38 left in the third. Three plays later Cywinski threaded a nice 50-yard air strike to Muckin taking them down to the 20, only to end the drive on a missed field goal attempt.

Nanticoke came out grinding 14 plays on the ground on the next series for almost 70 yards just to run a misdirection play on a fourth and 8, but couldn’t convert.

Cywinski removed any doubt on the night with a 50-yard touchdown run with 1:11 to end the contest.

“The difference between this year and last year is that the kids know what the expectations are,” Cechak said. “The kids were in the weight room in the offseason and they’re starting to understand what they have to do to be successful.”

Tunkhannock 30, Nanticoke 20

Nanticoke `0`14`6`0 — 20

Tunkhannock `0`16`0`14 — 30

Second Quarter

NAN – Hughes 2 run (Run failed) 9:10, 6-0

NAN – Jeffries 18 run (Hughes run) 5:31, 14-0

TUN – Cywinski 3 run (Prebola kick) 3:30, 14-7

TUN – Safety – 3:21, 14-9

TUN – Cywinski 19 run (Prebola kick) 2:03, 14-16

Third Quarter

NAN – Hughes 1 run (Run failed) 9:38, 20-16

Fourth Quarter

TUN – Cywinski 3 run (Prebola kick) 6:37, 20-23

TUN – Cywinski 50 run (Prebola kick) 1:11, 20-30

Team Statistics`Nanticoke`Tunk

First downs NAN`13 TUN`9

Rushes-yards NAN`37-290 TUN`24-120

Passing yards NAN`31 TUN`204

Total yards NAN`321 TUN`324

Passing NAN`31 TUN`204

Sacked-yards lost NAN‘1-12 TUN‘1-13

Punts-avg NAN`2-20 TUN`3-22

Fumbles-lost NAN`1-0 TUN`1-1

Penalties-yards NAN`5-40 TUN`6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN – Hughes 23-172TD, Jeffries 18-103TD, Walters 4-15, Wrubel 1-2. TUN – Cywinski 18-112 3TDs, Hopkins 1-1, Taylor 1-4, Ramey 2-3, Rogers 1-1TD. PASSING — NAN – Wrubel 2-9-0-31 TUN – Rogers 6-9-1-121, Cywinski 3-4-83.

RECEIVING – NAN – Casey 2-31. TUN – Taylor 3-41, Muckin 3-137, Robinson 1-9. INTERCEPTIONS — NAN – 1. TUN – None.

MISSED FGs — NAN – 0. TUN – 1.

By Max Stephens For Times Leader