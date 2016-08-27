Northwest football drops opener to high-powered North Penn

UNION TWP. — The first drive of the 2016 lasted not even three minutes. But all of the opening day excitement in the grandstands dissipated before Northwest touched the ball.

After giving up a touchdown to a high-powered no-huddle offense, the Rangers walked out to receive the kick in a depleted, sluggish state.

North Penn Mansfield ran circles around Northwest in the first half en route to a 41-6 win in Friday’s season opener. The Rangers allowed five unanswered touchdowns in the first half.

“We knew we were playing them since February,” Northwest coach Lon Hazlet said. “We only had two weeks of camp; so did they. Credit goes to the victor. They executed their game plan. They dominated in all facets of the game.”

North Penn’s no huddle offense did not have an answer from the Rangers defense. The Panthers drove down the field to punch their first touchdown on a Kipp Hillson run with 9:13 left in the first.

The Northwest offense started with three straight three-and-outs that gave the team little momentum. North Penn scored each of its next three touchdowns with three possessions that lasted fewer than three possessions. The Panthers’ lead expanded to 28-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

“That’s our offense,” North Penn coach Tom Dickinson said. “We run no-huddle shotgun the whole time. We wanted to push the button on the team and wear them down. And they seemed, even in that first quarter, a little worn down.”

Posing the biggest problem for the Rangers’ defense was North Penn’s Brendan Hill. Hill touched the ball five times for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He juked his way around the Northwest linebackers for a 58-yard rushing score at the end of the first quarter.

After the Rangers’ defense looked to have finally solved the North Penn offense by pinning the Panthers deep in their territory, Hill broke away for a 92-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the half to go into the break with a 35-0 lead.

“He was a wide receiver last year,” Dickinson said. “I guess we were poor coaches for two years.”

In a packed stadium, Northwest scored its lone touchdown from a 4-yard Jake Anderson rush.

Northwest quarterback David Piestrak had a solid debut. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 126 yards. Wide receiver Ezra Judge caught three passes for 52 yards.

“(Piestrak) is a tough kid,” Hazlet said. “It was his first time, not only playing quarterback, but his first start. We didn’t do the best job of protecting him. He certainly did some encouraging things.”

North Penn 41, Northwest 6

North Penn`28`7`0`6`—`41

Northwest`0`0`0`6`—`6

First quarter

NP — Kipp Hillson 1 run (Justice Giarth kick), 9:13

NP — Brendan Hill 15 run (Giarth kick), 6:51

NP — Garrett Bickhart 30 pass from Brock Burleigh (Giarth kick), 4:19

NP — Hill 58 run (Giarth kick), :52

Second quarter

NP — Hill 92 run (Giarth kick), :02

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

NW — Jake Anderson 4 run (Jake Rielly run failed), 5:24

NP — Hunter May 2 run (kick blocked), :24

Team statistics`NP`NW

First downs`13`11

Rushes-yards`27-293`29-81

Passing yards`97`126

Total yards`389`207

Passing`8-14-0`12-20-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-5

Punts-avg.`2-36.5`3-31

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`1-5`6-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NP, Hill 5-184, Judson Wise 3-6, Hillson 6-20, BroBurleigh 4-30, Mason Gee 1-(minus-2), Don Edwards III 7-55, Brent Burleigh 1-20; NW Anderson 14-57, Ezra Judge 1-0, Beau Getz 1-2, David Piestrak 11-37, Nick Levandowski 1-3, Tyler Stevens 1-12

PASSING — NP, BroBurleigh 7-11-0-102, BreBurleigh 1-3-0-(minus-5); NW Piestrak 12-20-0-126

RECEIVING — NP, Hillson 2-9, Hill 2-12, Joel Whitteker 1-45, Bickhart 1-30, Nick Kasper 2-7, Edwards 1-(minus-5); NW, Adam Bukavich 3-26, Judge 3-52, Connor Hazlet 3-30, Austin Ford 1-11, Bryce Koser 1-7

Lon Hazlet, Northwest head coach

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader