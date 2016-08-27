Former Wilkes coach Frank Sheptock wins high school coaching debut in Berwick

BERWICK — The hard, grizzled veteran college football coach never figured he’d get all frenzied up over his first game leading a high school football team.

Then, as the kickoff to his debut at Berwick drew closer Friday, the magnitude of the moment hit him like a blitzing linebacker.

“Initially, you’re so busy, you don’t have time to be nervous,” Berwick head coach Frank Sheptock said. “As the day wore on, I was like, ‘I’m getting very uptight.’ Obviously, this is a proud program, and high expectations. I want to do a great job for the players and the program.”

He’s off to a great start.

Sheptock hardly had a thing to worry about while coaching his high school opener, as Lenny Wyda raced for 179 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first half while the Bulldogs blasted Hazleton Area 44-0 before a packed house at Crispin Field.

That left a relieved Sheptock — the winningest coach in Wilkes University history with a 107-81 record over a 23-year college career before he left to become Berwick’s athletic director in 2014 — with a wide grin. He took over Berwick’s football program this season following the death of Pennsylvania high school coaching legend George Curry, who resigned at the end of the 2015 season a few months before he passed away after battling ALS.

Berwick paid tribute to Curry with a moment of silence and a song about Berwick’s Bulldogs football prior to the game, and the team’s players are wearing his name on the backs of their helmets this season.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Sheptock said. “We’ve got the George Curry stickers on our helmets. He was very accepting and gracious to me. He is the bomb in high school coaching. We’re trying to follow the gameplan.”

The new gameplan, a no-huddle look that featured sharp cuts and power line blocking, got Sheptock off to a star-studded start in Berwick.

“Great. I’m really happy with that,” Wyda said of getting Sheptock’s first win with the program out of the way quickly. “People are doubting us. It’s Berwick football.”

Count the Cougars as believers in Berwick now.

Berwick scored points on its first four possessions and seven of its first eight and held a commanding 37-0 lead at halftime to start the clock running under the sportsmanship rule in the second half.

“That’s what we believe we’re going to do every time,” Wyda said. “We don’t have a doubt or thought about not going in.”

Meanwhile, Berwick’s defense led by a front four of Thomas Monico, Chase Strother, Kyle Pierce and Kyle Roberts had Hazleton Area in disarray.

The Cougars couldn’t manage a single first down until starting running back Adrian Otero broke a 25-yard run with 11:04 remaining and Berwick’s starting unit long retired to the sideline. For the game, Hazleton Area was held to 84 total yards and Otero gained 66 of them, with the final 46 coming in the second half.

“Very complete team win for us,” Sheptock said.

To prove his point, Evan Klinger returned Hazleton Area punts 27 and 23 yards, setting up two of Berwick’s first three touchdowns.

The scores came quickly.

Wyda whipped up a 26-yard run off a draw out of the shotgun on Berwick’s first offensive snap of the season, leading to the prettiest pass of the night. Working out of Berwick’s new no-huddle shotgun offense, quarterback Jared Marshman found Anthony Cecini in the far right corner of the end zone with a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Berwick on the board less than three minutes into the season.

Then Wyda really took off.

He spun out of a tackle to complete a 23-yard scoring run on a one-play drive to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. Then the senior tailback broke three tackles on a dogged 28-yard run, setting up his five-yard scoring burst for a 24-0 Bulldogs lead by the end of the first quarter.

Between those Wyda runs, Ken Marshman (Jared’s brother) drilled a 26-yard field goal. And when Wyda scored again on a six-yard run in the second quarter, Berwick had a 31-0 lead and Wyda had his third touchdown run — one more than he scored all of last season — with 4:37 to play in the opening half.

“I’ve just got to thank my offensive line,” Wyda said. “With the line, we just have a close relationship, it’s just how we are.”

That line paved the way for Klinger’s 10-yard touchdown run in the final minute before halftime and Mike Force closed the scoring by taking a rocket screen for an 18-yard touchdown to close Berwick’s 53-yard scoring march to open the second half.

“I’m just so proud they performed at a high level ,” Sheptock said. “We’ll find some things we’ve got to work on. But I’m very proud of our players.

“Just extremely pleased.”

Berwick 44, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0`—`0

Berwick`24`13`7`0`—`44

First quarter

B — Anthony Cecini 13 pass from Jared Marshman (Ken Marshman kick), 9:37

B — Lenny Wyda 23 run (K. Marshman kick), 7:14

B — K. Marshman 26 FG, 2:24

B — Wyda 5 run (K. Marshman kick), 0:21

Second quarter

B —Wyda 6 run (K. Marshman kick), 4:37

B — Evan Klinger 10 run (kick failed), 0:54

Third quarter

B — Mike Force 18 pass from J. Marshman (K. Marshman kick), 6:30

Team statistics`HA`BER

First downs`2`21

Rushes-yards`35-68`42-253

Passing yards`16`112

Total yards`84`365

Passing`5-9-0`7-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-19`1-12

Punts-avg.`8-28.3`1-45

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`2-10`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HAZ, Adrian Otero 13-66, Kaleb Yahner 1-9, Damon Horton 2-1, Sparky Wolk 7- (minus 8). BER, Wyda 20-179, Klinger 6-35, Owen Shoemaker 6-26, Michael Kishbaugh 4-10, Thomas Smith 2-5, J. Marshman 4- (minus 2).

PASSING — HAZ, Wolk 5-9-0-16. BER, J. Marshman 7-10-0-112, Alex Force 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — HAZ, Hunter Vanblargan 2-14, David Smith 2-7, Otero 1- (minus 5). BER, Cecini 3-47, M. Force 2-46, Matt Champ 2-19.

Berwick head football coach Frank Sheptock. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082516HSF-Berwick-Preview-spt_2.jpg Berwick head football coach Frank Sheptock.

By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]