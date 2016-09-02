GAR falls to Western Wayne

WILKES-BARRE — Just when GAR appeared to straighten things out, that first-half nemesis resurfaced Thursday night.

But that’s just what Western Wayne senior standout Scott Walck has been doing throughout his career.

Walck deflated GAR with his second interception and turned it into a game-clinching touchdown as Western Wayne defeated GAR 20-11 in a non-conference game.

“He is as advertised,” GAR coach Paul Wiedlich Jr. said. “He did a hell of a job and I think the whole Western Wayne crew did a hell of a job.”

Western Wayne improved to 1-1, giving coach Randy Wolff his first career victory. GAR fell to 1-1.

“They beat us up front,” Wiedlich said. “I take all the responsibility for the loss. They weren’t prepared well enough and we’re going to come back and get ready for next Friday up at Nanticoke.”

Walck also could take responsibility for the loss, but in a good way. A 4,000-yard career passer, he threw touchdown passes of 6 and 67 yards in the first half to give the Wildcats a 12-0 lead. Wideout Cameron Kilgallon caught the 67-yarder, banging off a defender at midfield before completing the score. GAR didn’t help matters in the first half, turning over the ball three times and failing to convert two fourth-down tries.

The Grenadiers, though, regrouped to start the third quarter and used the running of Josh Goodwin to get a 28-yard field goal from Muhaideen Tajuddin. GAR scored on its next possession on a tackle-breaking 26-yard TD run by Gerson Peralta. Fullback Mike Drozda bounced off the pile and ran in for the two-point conversion, moving the Grenadiers within 12-11 at 2:21 of the third quarter.

The comeback fizzled out from there. Western Wayne chewed up a bunch of time with a 10-play drive, pounding running back Kobe Sauter (123 yards) at the Grenadiers’ defense. The Wildcats had to punt away the ball, but five plays later Walck picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards to the GAR 47-yard line.

Another heavy dose of Sauter moved the ball to the 1 where Walck scored with 1:18 remaining. He then completed an improbable two-point conversion pass, rolling right and then throwing a wobbler across the field to Alex Kuha.

“He’s a great leader first of all,” Wolff said. “He communicates great with the team. He’s the type of kid that kids follow. It makes it easy for me because I don’t have to worry about the little things. He takes care of it.”

Goodwin finished with 95 yards on 15 carries, falling just short of his second consecutive 100-yard game.

Western Wayne continues a span of four consecutive games against Wyoming Valley Conference opponents when it host Northwest next Friday. The Wildcats are then on the road against Holy Redeemer and home again against Tunkhannock.

Western Wayne 20, GAR 11

Western Wayne`6`6`0`8`—`20

GAR`0`0`11`0`—`11

First quarter

WW — Ed Sledzinski 6 pass from Scott Walck (kick failed), 6:55

Second quarter

WW — Cameron Kilgallon 67 pass from Walck (kick failed), 4:21

Third quarter

GAR — Muhaideen Tajuddin 28 FG, 6:50

GAR — Gerson Peralta 28 run (Mike Drozda run), 2:21

Fourth quarter

WW — Walck 1 run (Alex Kuha from Walck), 1:18

Team statistics`WW`GAR

First downs`10`9

Rushes-yards`38-133`39-177

Passing yards`127`0

Total yards`260`177

Passing`7-12-1`1-6-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-9

Punts-avg.`5-26.8`3-29

Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`5-22`3-12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WW, Cole Fuller 2 -12, Kobe Sauter 26-123, Walck 6-(minus-1), Ben Burkhardt 1-3, Danny Boots 2-(minus-3), team 1-(minus-1). GAR, Josh Goodwin 15-95, Tashawn Qualls 3-16, Drozda 3-5, Peralta 8-43, Tajuddin 2-8, Austin Yelland 7-11, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — WW, Walck 7-12-1-127. GAR, Yelland 1-5-3-0, Malachai Williams 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WW, Kilgallon 3-97, Sledzinski 2-6, Burkhardt 1-7, Jake Kunz 1-17. GAR, Anthony Hoopingarner 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — WW, Walck 2-46, Luai Hassan 1-0. GAR, Peralta 1-12.

MISSED FGs — None.

Western Wayne running back Kobe Sauter (21) is met with a pack of Grenadiers defenders at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216WWGAR1.jpg Western Wayne running back Kobe Sauter (21) is met with a pack of Grenadiers defenders at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Grenadiers' Joshua Goodwin runs for a gain of 15 yards against Western Wayne in the second quarter at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216WWGAR2.jpg Grenadiers' Joshua Goodwin runs for a gain of 15 yards against Western Wayne in the second quarter at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Grenadiers' Austin Yelland is stopped by the defense of Western Wayne at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216WWGAR3.jpg Grenadiers' Austin Yelland is stopped by the defense of Western Wayne at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, September 1. 9/1/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By John Erzar [email protected]