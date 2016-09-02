WVC Football: Hanover Area can’t slow down Blue Mountain in 43-6 loss

HANOVER TWP. — For the second straight week, Hanover Area made mistakes in its home football game.

In the first game, the Hawks still managed to escape with a win over Class A Old Forge.

On Friday night, the team wasn’t as lucky.

Blue Mountain, a District 11 Class 4A team, took advantage of Hanover Area (District 2 Class 3A) miscues, while playing great defense holding the Hawks to just two first downs and 94 total yards in a 43-6 win.

“Credit to them they took it to us,” Hanover Area coach Mike McCree said. “They beat us on both sides of the ball. We didn’t tackle really well. We’re struggling right now on offense. Our defense was on the field too long. But we’ll be back. We start league play. Honestly, when we started this summer, we wanted to come out of the first two weeks with one win. We got that goal.”

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Hawks quarterback Aaron Hummer was trying to make something happen. Instead, he was picked off giving the Eagles good field position. Two plays later, Blue Mountain was in front 14-0 after a 30-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the second quarter.

The Hawks’ next possession ended in a blocked punt giving the Eagles more good field position. Again, just two plays into their next drive, the Eagles found the end zone again and were up 21-0 scoring 14 points in less than 3 minutes.

It took a little more than 3 minutes for Blue Mountain to score again on its next possession after another Hawks three-and-out. That gave the Eagles a 28-0 lead at the half.

The one positive for the Hawks in the first half was a 39-yard run by Brandon Chafin, who ran for over 200 yards in the Week 1 win. But Chafin’s run was negated by a penalty. The senior settled for just one yard on six carries on Friday night.

“Same thing (as last week). The penalties killed us. A couple personal fouls,” McCree said. “We gotta get that cleaned up.”

After being held to just 18 total yards in the first half, there weren’t many positives for Hanover Area in the second half until Mohammed Chesson scampered for a 89-yard touchdown run with time running out in the fourth quarter to account for the team’s lone points.

“He’s a kid who could take it to the house every time. We have to try to get him the ball,” McCree said. “We’re trying on special teams. But you can’t teach that speed.”

Hanover Area (1-1) opens Wyoming Valley Conference play next week at Meyers.

Blue Mountain 43, Hanover Area 6

Blue Mountain `7`21`9`6`—`43

Hanover Area`0`0`0`6`—`6

First Quarter

BM – Cameron Umpenhauer 11 run (Jon Benner kick) 2:16

Second quarter

BM – Brayden Lewis 30 pass from Mason Freed (Benner kick) 11:53

BM – Chase Sincavage 15 run (Benner kick) 8:51

BM – Derek Rasmussen 59 run (Benner kick) 5:48

Third quarter

BM – Rasmussen 1 run (Benner kick) 7:47

BM – Safety, punt snap lands out of end zone 4:13

Fourth quarter

BM – David Krewson 3 run (run failed) 11:28

HAN – Mohammed Chesson 89 run (run failed) 1:12

Team statistics`BM`HAN

First downs`15`2

Rushes-yards`35-301`21-68

Passing yards`76`26

Total yards`377`94

Passing`7-13-0`4-12-1

Sacks by-yards lost`2-18`1-7

Punts-avg.`2-34.0`6-25.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`5-72`6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — BM, Ben Kramer 3-2; Cameron Umpenhauer 2-19; Connor Kerstetter 6-83; Mason Freed 2-(minus-4); Chase Sincavage 7-58; Mason Dallatore 3-19; Derek Rasmussen 2-60; Brandon Becker 1-(minus-2); David Krewson 1-3; Logan Rentschler 1-52; Luke Angstadt 1-12; Austin Rentschler 2-5; TEAM 4-(minus-6). HAN, Josh Jopling 4-(minus-3); Brandon Chafin 6-1; Mohammad Chesson 5-86; Aaron Hummer 6-(minus-14)

PASSING — BM, Freed 5-13-76-0; HAN, Chafin 1-2-0-0; Hummer 4-10-1-26

RECEIVING — BM, Spencer Welsh 3-36; Brayden Lewis 1-30; Kerstetter 1-(minus-4); Jack McKivigan 1-6; Kramer 1-8. HAN, Christian Percy 1-0; Chafin 1-5; Brandon Brueckner 1-0; Zakee Nettles 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — BM, Nate Calderon; HAN,

MISSED FGs — None

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader