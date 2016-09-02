Meyers rallies in second half to top Montrose

WILKES-BARRE — Meyers picked up its first win of the season Friday night, defeating Montrose 20-1o in a sloppy, non-conference football game at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

Before the first score of the game came in early in the second quarter, the two teams had already combined for six fumbles, six penalties and an interception.

But after falling behind 10-o by halftime, the Mohawks (1-1) scored 20 unanswered points in the second half.

“We responded well after half, and I just told them to relax and play our game,” said second-year Meyers coach Jeff Labatch. “I think we had three fumbles on the first five plays, so I don’t expect that any game.”

Montrose (0-2) opened the scoring on a 25-yard Chris Lewis field goal.

“That first quarter they gave us every opportunity to build a big lead,” said first-year Montrose coach Eric Nichols. “They had a lot of turnovers, our defense played well and our offense played well, but we just stalled out.”

Then a flurry of extraordinary plays took center stage again as Meyers was called for a 10-yard holding penalty on the first place of the next drive. On second down, the Mohawks lost a fumble, and Montrose’s Seth Bulkey returned it 20 yards to the Meyers 13.

On the next play, Montrose running back Colin Mundi scored from 13 yards out to make it 10-0.

Meyers cut the lead to 10-6 on just the third play of the second half as Reese Patronick ran 52 yards for a touchdown.

Meyers quarterback Willie Wallace followed that about 5 minutes later with a 2-yard keeper to put Meyers ahead 13-10.

This game also saw ten punts, with Meyers averaging almost 50 yards a kick and twice pinning the Meteors inside their own 5.

Meyers 20, Montrose 10

Meyers `0`0`13`7

Montrose `0`10`0`0

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

MON – Chris Lewis 31 FGl, 10:44

MON – Mundi 13 run (Lewis kick), 9:28

Third Quarter

MEY – Patronick 52 run (Kick failed), 10:47

MEY – Wallace 2 run (Langan kick), 3:15

Fourth Quarter

MEY – Woodson 25 run (Langan kick), 6:17

Team statistics`MEY`MON

First downs`8`7

Rushes-yards`30-189`43-121

Passing yards`51`7

Total yards`240`128

Passing`5-12-0`1-7-3

Sacked-yards lost`1-7`1-7

Punts-avg`4-46`6-25

Fumbles-lost`3-3`3-1

Penalties-yards`8-70`5-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —MEY – Paronick 10-83TD, Murphy 4-30, Woodson 3-30TD, Wallace 4-5TD, Wilborn 2-23, Dessoye 4-16, Williams 3-2. MON, Dovin 12-39, Tims 11-31, Herman 9-24, Mundi 8-26, Giles 3-15. PASSING —MEY - Wallace 5-12-0-51. MON – Tims 1-7-3-7. RECEIVING — MEY – Horvath 1-27, Patronick 1-3 , Patterson 1-4, Williams 1-17. MON – Herman 1-7. INTERCEPTIONS — MEY – Wilborn, Williams. MON - None.

MISSED FGs — MEY - None. MON - None.

By Max Stephens For Times Leader