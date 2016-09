Williamsport routs Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN — Williamsport scored 34 second-quarter points and totalled 665 yards of offense as it defeated Mifflin County 61-24 Friday night in a non-conference game.

Treyson Potts rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Millionaires improved to 2-0. Quarterback Isaiah Hankins hit on 10 of 11 passes for 199 yards and two scores. He also scored on a 74-yard run in the second quarter.

Williamsport begins its Wyoming Valley Conference schedule next Friday against visiting Hazleton Area.

Williamsport 61, Mifflin Co. 24

Williamsport`21`34`6`0`—`61

Mifflin County`3`7`7`7`—`24

First quarter

WIL — Elliott Walker 26 pass from Isaiah Hankins (Girardi kick), 8:27

MC — Arron Wagner 22 FG, 6:34

WIL — Treyson Potts 51 run (Girardi kick), 5:13

WIl — Walker 41 pass from Hankins (Girardi kick), 1:52

Second quarter

WIL —- Potts 53 run (Girardi kick), 11:06

WIL — Potts 52 run (Girardi kick), 8:19

WIL — Martezes Clark 1 run (kick failed), 4:54

MC — Maliek Sechler 25 pass from Drew Williams (Wagner kick), 1:30

WIL — Hankins 74 run (Girardi kick), 1:09

WIL — Walker 75 punt return (Girardi kick), 0:06

Third quarter

WIL Potts 8 run (Kick failed), 9:17

MC — Cole Baker 3 run (Wagner kick), 0:08

Fourth quarter

MC — Baker 2 run (Wagner kick), 6:19

Team statistics`WIL`MC

First downs`23`13

Rushes-yards`40-431`25-51

Passing yards`234`174

Total yards`665`225

Passing`13-14-0`8-24-1

Punts-avg.`0-0`3-31

Fumbles-lost`2-1`4-1

Penalties-yards`8-83`3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Williamsport, Potts 14-224, Hankins 3-97, Latrelle Jackson 6-50, Clark 5-27, Kullen Rogers 5-17, Spagnano 3-2, Walker 1-13, Cam Dickey 2-1. Mifflin Co., Baker 3-16, Isaac Maclay 4-13, Williams 8-11, Aaron Smith 4-3, Matthews 1-4, Austin Haubrick 3-3, Bryson Philips 1-1, Cole Peachey 1-0.

PASSING — Williamsport, Hankins 10-11-0-199, Spagnano 3-3-0-35. Mifflin Co., Williams 8-24-1-174.

RECEIVING — Williamsport, Walker 2-67, Tristan Connor 4-69, Dante Wright 2-44, Jalen Jackson 2-19, Ethen Stryker 1-20, Ritter 1-11, Dickey 1-4. Mifflin Co., Malik Sechler 3-95, Nate Bargo 2-45, Trey Milligan 2-29, Austin Haubrick 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — Williamsport, Walker.

MISSED FGs — None.

Times Leader