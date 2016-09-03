WVC Football: Holy Redeemer falls to Susquehanna, 8-0

SUSQUEHANNA — Dwayne Downing came away from Saturday’s game proud of his Holy Redeemer defense.

Downing took full responsibility for what he knows will need to be significant improvement on offense.

Susquehanna threw Holy Redeemer for 125 yards in losses while posting an 8-0 shutout in a non-league football game.

Downing led Bishop Hoban, one of Holy Redeemer’s predecessors, out of its doldrums and to the best season in that school’s history. In his return to coaching last week, Downing led a similarly struggling Royals program to a season-opening, 34-6 romp over Holy Cross.

The opener was encouraging, but the series of offensive and special teams breakdowns in Game 2 made it clear that there’s still much work to be done.

“Offensively, I’ve got to do a better job,” Downing said after the Royals finished with minus-55 net rushing yards and minus-13 yards total offense. “It was not good at all.”

Holy Redeemer was sacked seven times for 71 of those yards in losses.

Downing said the problems started with miscommunications on sending plays in.

Matters were complicated when Susquehanna’s smaller lineup spent nearly as much time in the Holy Redeemer backfield as the backs the Royals lined up there.

Susquehanna started cornerback Shaun Andersen at defensive end to try to improve its pass rush against Holy Redeemer’s spread offense and frequent use of empty sets. When the Sabers were decimated by in-game injuries, they placed 140-pound sophomore reserve back Billy Perry at defensive tackle.

Andersen made one sack, assisted on another, had a third wiped out by penalty and was involved in three other tackles in the backfield.

Perry forced a fumble on his sack and assisted on four of the other six by the Sabers.

Susquehanna went into the game without starting halfback/nose guard Adam Roe and lost its quarterback, fullback, one of its two halfbacks and its top backfield sub.

Although the Sabers defense put the Royals in trouble often, the combination of personnel changes and a series of big plays by Holy Redeemer’s defense kept Susquehanna from expanding its lead.

“We gave them chances,” Downing said. “Defensively, we got turnovers and we played pretty hard.

“For the first time facing that kind of veer offense, I’m very proud of my defense.”

Dorien Ryans recovered two fumbles, blocked a field goal and made a fourth-down stop for no gain.

Susquehanna got all its points off punting problems for Holy Redeemer.

Eric Peters blocked a punt and Adam Rockwell covered it for the Sabers at the Royals 42.

Susquehanna scored in nine plays.

Quarterback Kyle Donovan had a 20-yard touchdown called back by a penalty but wound up scoring from the 2 for a 6-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

Holy Redeemer got closer than the Susquehanna 39 for the only time in the game on the next possession.

Sacks and penalties, including the combination of them on an intentional grounding call, drove the Royals back and forced a punt.

The same combination sent Holy Redeemer into a fourth-and-50 situation the next time it had the ball. A high punt snap sailed out of the back of the end zone for a Susquehanna safety.

The 8-0 lead with 8:10 left in the half wound up being the last of the scoring.

The Royals stayed within striking distance by turning away threats by the Sabers.

Susquehanna had a 29-yard field goal blocked in the final minute of the first half. Robb McClay stripped the ball away at the 2 with 4:16 left in the third quarter and an inadvertent whistle prevented the possibility of a game-changing, 98-yard fumble return. Holy Redeemer came up with a stop on downs at the 20 early in the fourth quarter.

Susquehanna 8, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`—`0

Susquehanna`6`2`0`0`—`8

First quarter

S – Kyle Donovan 2 run (kick blocked), 4:53

Second quarter

S – Safety (punt snap went through back of end zone), 8:10

Team statistics`HR`S

First downs`3`8

Rushes-yards`30-(-55)`40-141

Passing yards`42`20

Total yards`(-13)`161

Passing`6-12-0`1-3-0

Sacked-yards lost`7-76`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-24.0`2-32.0

Fumbles-lost`2-0`6-2

Penalties-yards`9-86`8-86

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HR, Dorien Ryans 6-16, John Winters 5-11, Robb McClay 1-minus 1, Team 2-minus 16, Tom Engle 16-minus 65. SUS, Donovan 16-44, Jarred Mills 4-33, Ian Townend 6-31, Sam Cosmello 5-23, Devon Dubanawitz 4-11, C.J. Stone 1-0, Travis Craig 1-0, Team 2-0, Billy Perry 1-minus 1.

PASSING — HR, Engle 6-12-0-42, SUS, Donovan 1-3-0-20.

RECEIVING — HR, Winters 3-21, J.D. Turosky 2-16, Cade Fahey 1-5. SUS, Cosmello 1-20.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

MISSED FGs – HR, None. SUS, Stone 29 (blocked).

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_football-helmet-3.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader