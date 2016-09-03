WVC football: Nanticoke rebounds to roll past CMVT

BLOOMSBURG — The intimacy of Columbia-Montour Voc-Tech’s stadium allows for the sounds of high school football to exude. The band and cheerleaders’ routines amplify.

Play calls can be heard from the grassy knolls.

It also allowed for Nanticoke coach Ron Bruza’s displeasure with his team’s first half performance to be vocalized clearly across the field.

The Trojans overcame a dismal first-half performance to etch a 46-8 victory over CMVT on Saturday afternoon in South Centre Township. Nanticoke closed the game with 20 fourth-quarter points against an exhausted Rams defense.

“We’re not used to playing Saturday afternoons,” Bruza said. “I don’t know if that had something to do with it. I’m really not happy with our performance in the first half but we manned up.

“We missed assignments. We just played sloppy football in the first half. I wasn’t happy with it.”

Fortunately for the Trojans, the Rams made just as many first-half miscues. Columbia-Montour Voc-Tech did not capture a first down until midway through the second quarter. The Rams had a chance to cut it to a one possession game; however, they committed a holding penalty and allowed a sack in the red zone.

Dawson Hughes shined for the Trojans with a career day. He scored three rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 26 times for 263 yards.

Bruza gambled early on by going for fourth down in their own territory in Nanticoke’s first possession. Eric Jeffries scampered 37 yards down field to set up Hughes’ first score with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

Nanticoke deployed a two-quarterback system. Matt Wrubel was 3 for 7 for 52 yards. Colby Butczynski took several reps in the first half, connecting on two passes for 24 yards.

“We wanted to get (Butczynski) some experience,” Bruza said. “We have (Wrubel) that’s doing pretty well for us but we’re trying to get as many of our young guys, as well as our veterans, as much game experience as we could.”

Nanticoke’s defense held bruising CMVT running back Sevon King to 147 yards on 20 carries. King anchored the majority of the team’s offense. He scored the Rams’ lone touchdown on a 60-yard dash down the sideline, evading several Trojan mistackles.

The Trojans caused two key fumbles in both halves.

Matt Bobeck found the end zone twice with 67 seconds during the latter stages of the game. He had five carries for 31 yards. Ian Novakowski also produced a 6-yard touchdown to start the third quarter.

Nanticoke 46,

Columbia-Montour Voc-Tech 8

Nanticoke`7`13`6`20`—`46

CMVT`0`0`8`0`—`8

First quarter

N — Dawson Hughes 4 run (Joseph Ammons kick), 7:11

Second quarter

N — Hughes 8 run (Ammons kick), 6:10

N — Matt Wrubel 1 run (kick missed), :17

Third quarter

N — Ian Novakowski 6 run (kick missed), 9:16

C — Sevon King 60 run (Trevor Welsh run), 8:06

Fourth quarter

N — Hughes 2 run (Rickey Klepadlo kick), 11:11

N — Matt Bobeck 4 run (Klepadlo kick), 7:17

N — Bobeck 12 run (kick missed), 6:10

Team statistics`N`C

First downs`18`12

Rushes-yards`50-359`27-147

Passing yards`76`50

Total yards`435`197

Passing`5-11-0`9-20-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-23`1-10

Punts-avg.`1-13`3-32.3

Fumbles-lost`2-1`3-2

Penalties-yards`6-41`4-51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Eric Jeffries 8-44, Hughes 26-263, Colby Butczynski 4-(minus-16), Mark Walters 1-1, Novakowski 5-35, Matt Wrubel 1-1, Bobeck 5-31. CMV, King 20-147, Welsh 2-1, Bryan Halye 2-3, Austin Hill 1-0, TEAM 2-(minus-4).

PASSING — NAN, Butczynski 2-4-0-24, Wrubel 3-7-0-52. CMV, Welsh 9-20-0-50

RECEIVING — NAN, Justin Casey 2-9, Hughes 1-20, Brian Reakes 1-17, Ammyn Gregory 1-30. CMV, Ty Babb 2-18, Gage Michael 3-21, King 2-1, Halye 1-10, Hill 1-0.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader