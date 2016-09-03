Scranton Prep shuts down Coughlin

WILKES-BARRE — It’s hard to score without the ball. Coughlin discovered that in the first half Saturday night and again to start the third quarter.

Coughlin’s inability to sustain any offense allowed Scranton Prep to control the flow throughout as the Cavaliers defeated the Crusaders 23-2 in a non-conference game at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

Coughlin fell to 1-1. Prep, the defending District 2 Class 3A champion, improved to 1-1.

The Crusaders avoided a shutout with 1:13 to play when a Prep punt snap sailed out of the back of the end zone. It brought little solace.

“We didn’t execute worth a lick,” Coughlin coach Ciro Cinti said. “You can’t be starting second and plus-10 how many times. We shot ourselves in the foot. What we’re more upset about was when we did have our opportunities at the end, even though the game was basically over, we didn’t capitalize on them.”

Coughlin didn’t get into the red zone until late in the fourth quarter when a 12-yard run by running back Jake Cole put the ball at the Prep 9-yard line. Cole ran three yards on first down, but Coughlin’s fifth fumble of the game on second down disrupted the rhythm. There was a sack on third down and an incompletion ended the possession.

Coughlin got another crack at the end zone with under a minute left after Vincent Todd returned a free kick after the safety 51 yards to the Prep 22. But Prep recorded its third interception on the next play.

For a second consecutive week, Coughlin ran well fewer plays than its opponent. Prep had 58 offensive snaps to Coughlin’s 37. Last Friday, Dallas ran 60 plays to Coughlin’s 36.

“The game ball goes to our defense. And Jake Ryan, who played great,” said Prep first-year coach Terry Gallagher.

Ryan, Prep’s quarterback who also had two interceptions as a defensive back, poked at the Coughlin defense throughout the first half with short passes. After connecting on four of them on Prep’s second possession, he lofted a 30-yard TD pass down the left sideline to wide receiver Jake Grady for a 6-0 lead at 1:22 of the first quarter.

Ryan, who was 12 of 15 for 165 in the first half, engineered another scoring drive that ended in a field goal and a 9-0 lead at halftime. Prep had a 194-27 yardage advantage going into the locker room.

“Oh God, it wasn’t even close,” Cinti said. “I think we got our first first down maybe in late in the second quarter. There are a lot of things we’re going to evaluate and there are going to be changes. That’s all I can tell you.”

The third quarter started just as badly as the first half unfolded. Coughlin couldn’t control the kickoff and Prep recovered, creating what was essentially a long onside kick. Running back Ricky Morgan scored five plays later, with his 3-yard run coming after Coughlin jumped offside on a fourth-and-3 play.

Ryan completed Prep’s scoring with an 8-yard TD toss to fullback Braden Burrier with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

Scranton Prep 23, Coughlin 2

Scranton Prep`6`3`14`0`—`23

Coughlin`0`0`0`2`—`2

First quarter

SP — Jake Grady 30 pass from Jake Ryan (kick failed), 1:22

Second quarter

SP — Alec Buttner 26 FG, 2:10

Third quarter

SP — Ricky Morgan 3 run (Buttner kick), 10:01

SP — Braden Burrier 8 pass from Ryan (Buttner kick), 0:39

Fourth quarter

COU — Safety, Prep punt snap goes out of end zone, 1:13

Team statistics`SP`COU

First downs`13`4

Rushes-yards`37-73`25-54

Passing yards`210`25

Total yards`283`79

Passing`14-21-0`3-12-3

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`1-3

Punts-avg.`2-42.5`5-33.4

Fumbles-lost`1-0`5-0

Penalties-yards`7-35`5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Prep, Morgan 26-64, Ryan 5-3, Burrier 3-22, team 3-(minus-16). Coughlin, Jake Cole 15-63, Kevin Kozerski 5-(minus-13), Vincent Todd 4-3, Jervone Young 1-1.

PASSING — Prep, Ryan 14-21-0-210. Coughlin, Kozerski 3-11-3-25, Cole 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Prep, Sam Dickson 2-10, Grady 4-94, Tom Doherty 1-10, Mario Giannone 3-70, Matt Gilmartin 2-4, Cree Coccodilli 1-14, Burrier 1-8. Coughlin, Melvin Robinson 2-21, Todd 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — Prep, Ryan 2-9, Grady 1-14.

MISSED FGs — None.

Scranton Prep’s Jake Ryan intercepts a pass intended for Coughlin’s Vincent Todd in the second quarter Saturday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sp_co5_faa.jpg Scranton Prep’s Jake Ryan intercepts a pass intended for Coughlin’s Vincent Todd in the second quarter Saturday night. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Coughlin’s Jordan Austin carries the ball as Scranton Prep’s Jake Grady attempts to make the tackle. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sp_co1_faa.jpg Coughlin’s Jordan Austin carries the ball as Scranton Prep’s Jake Grady attempts to make the tackle. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Coughlin quarterback Kevin Kozerski is sandwiched between Scranton Prep linebackers Lucas Stage (12) and Ivan Balavage (44) after running for a few yards. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sp_co2_faa.jpg Coughlin quarterback Kevin Kozerski is sandwiched between Scranton Prep linebackers Lucas Stage (12) and Ivan Balavage (44) after running for a few yards. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Coughlin running back Jake Cole cuts through a hole n the line as his blockers hold back Scranton Preps defenders Kyler McAllister and Kyle Polishhan ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 9-3-16 http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sp_co3_faafaa.jpg Coughlin running back Jake Cole cuts through a hole n the line as his blockers hold back Scranton Preps defenders Kyler McAllister and Kyle Polishhan ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 9-3-16 Fred Adams | For Times Leader Scranton Preps Jake Grady is stopped by Coughlins Melvin Robinson as he returned an interception in the second quarter ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 9-3-16 http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sp_co4_faa.jpg Scranton Preps Jake Grady is stopped by Coughlins Melvin Robinson as he returned an interception in the second quarter ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 9-3-16 Fred Adams | For Times Leader

By John Erzar [email protected]