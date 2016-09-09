Holy Redeemer falls to Mahanoy Area on the road

Quarterback Matt Lewandowski ran for two touchdowns and Mahanoy Area rushed for 357 yards to overpower Holy Redeemer, 40-6 in a non-conference high school football game at Mahanoy Area on Friday night.

Lewandowski took off on a 34-yard scoring sprint to boost the Golden Bears into a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. When he left the field briefly with an injury, his replacement, freshman Danny Lawrence, threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to M.J. Terry on his first high school attempt as Mahanoy Area took a 20-0 lead nine seconds before halftime.

The Golden Bears put the game away when Liam Mansell ripped off a 14-yard touchdown run and Lewandowski scampered 18 yards for another score in the third quarter.

Terry’s nine-yard scoring run with 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter put the game into a running clock under the sportsmanship rule.

Holy Redeemer got on the board when quarterback J.D. Turosky found John Winters with a 78-yard touchdown pass with 9:52 to play.

Mahanoy Area 40, Holy Redeemer 6

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`6`—`6

Mahanoy Area`7`7`12`14`—`40

Times Leader