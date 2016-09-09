H.S. football: Behind five takeaways, Dallas knocks off Pittston Area, 24-6

YATESVILLE — Against Pittston Area Friday night, it took Dallas just one play to match its 2016 point total.

Senior running back Justin Hutchins broke through the middle on the first play from scrimmage and went 68 yards to the house, untouched. That’s all the Mountaineers would need.

Dallas picked up its first win of the 2016 season with a 24-6 win over Pittston Area Friday night at Charley Trippi Stadium.

“We got some guys that can make some plays,” Mannello said. “Guys really stepped up today and made some plays when we had to.”

With rain falling for most of the first three quarters, Mannello and the Mountaineers turned to the run. Hutchins finished the contest with 160 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown. Combined, Dallas had 43 rushes for 241 yards.

Junior back David Schuster turned in a 70-yard performance with a touchdown. Quarterback Stone Mannello finished with a rushing touchdown as well. The opening touchdown from Hutchins got the Mountaineers going, the tailback said.

“It was right up the middle,” he said. “We needed that to get ourselves out of the hole. Everyone played great tonight and now we’re ready for Scranton Prep.”

Following the opening touchdown for the Mountaineers, Pittston Area was able to move the ball well but turned the ball over on downs its next two possessions. That set up the Mountaineers’ best scoring drive of the night.

Taking over at the Pittston Area 43, Dallas went 10 plays, all running the football, capped off by Mannello’s 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0. With Pittston Area looking to answer, the Mountaineer defense got its first of five turnovers.

Pittston Area quarterback Walter Coles’ pass was picked off by Chris Murray. The two teams traded possessions and went into the half with Dallas leading 14-0.

The Patriots came out firing in the third quarter.

Starting on their own 30, Coles used a 29-yard pass to Kevin Krawczyk, and a 33-yard strike to tight end John Delucca to get inside the Dallas 5. Keemar Woodruff took care of the rest and took it in from three yards out. The Patriots missed the extra point and trailed 14-6 midway through the third.

Again with Pittston Area inside Dallas territory late in the third, the Mountaineers forced a fumble. Following a failed fourth down try from the Mountaineers to open the fourth, the defense did it again.

Freshman safety Leonard Kelly picked off another Coles pass and returned it 25 yards. That set up a 20-yard field goal by Nathan Maransky.

The final blow came when Schuster picked off Coles and returned it 40 yards. Schuster would later score on a 1-yard run to seal the game.

“These kids are unbelievable,” Mannello said. “The older kids have scooped up the younger kids. We had one of our best practices of the year (this week).”

Dallas 24, Pittston Area 6

Dallas`7`7`0`10`—`24

Pittston Area`0`0`6`0`—`6

First quarter

DAL — Justin Hutchins 68 run (Nathan Maransky kick), 11:37.

Second quarter

DAL — Stone Mannello 1 run (Maransky kick), 9:36

Third quarter

PA — Keemar Woodruff 3 run (kick failed), 8:54

Fourth quarter

DAL — Maransky 20 FG, 5:31

DAL — Schuster 1 run (Maransky kick), 2:27

Team statistics`DAL`PA

First downs`13`12

Rushes-yards`43-241`29-137

Passing yards`47`190

Total yards`288`327

Passing`4-9-0`11-16-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-4

Punts-avg.`1-35`1-30

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-2

Penalties-yards`2-6`3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Hutchins 27-160 TD, Schuster 12-70 TD, Mannello 4-11 TD. PA, Woodruff 15-56 TD, Coles 7-57, Dylan Spurlin 5-17, Rich Wallace 2-7.

PASSING — DAL, Mannello 4-9-47-0. PA, Coles 11-16-190-3.

RECEIVING — DAL, Murray 2-30, Kelley 1-14, Schuster 1-3. PA, Kevin Krawczyk 4-59, John Delucca 1-33, Woodruff 3-23, Wallace 2-18, Tyler Ferlick 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — DAL, Schuster 1-40, Kelley 1-25, Murray 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None.

Dallas’ Stone Mannello readies to hand the ball off in a 24-6 win over Pittston Area. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DallasPA2.jpg Dallas’ Stone Mannello readies to hand the ball off in a 24-6 win over Pittston Area. Nick Wagner | Times Leader Dallas coach Rich Mannello speaks with his team after winning its first game of the 2016 season. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DallasPA1.jpg Dallas coach Rich Mannello speaks with his team after winning its first game of the 2016 season. Nick Wagner | Times Leader

By Nick Wagner [email protected]