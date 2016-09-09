Delaware Valley stops Valley West’s regular season winning streak

MILFORD — Wyoming Valley West ran into a rare opponent Friday night – one with more offensive weapons than the Spartans.

Matt Cavallaro used eight different receivers to throw for 278 yards and three touchdowns as host Delaware Valley ended Wyoming Valley West’s 15-game, regular-season winning streak with a 29-13 victory.

The Warriors lost leading rusher and leading tackler Kyle Dillon to an apparent significant knee injury in the first quarter, but they simply turned to Ryan Obiso and John Manganella.

Obiso, who normally would spell Dillon at some point in the game, carried 24 times for 134 yards and the game’s first touchdown.

Manganella, normally part of the linebacker corps with Dillon, took over leadership of that unit. He was in on eight tackles, including three for losses, for a defense which did not give up a score until late in the third quarter.

Dylan Kelly had two of the team’s three interceptions and also caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Cavallaro for a 22-0 lead with 8:20 still remaining in the first half.

“When you have a young team like we are and you’re going against a veteran team like that, that was the biggest difference tonight,” Valley West coach Pat Keating said. “It showed at times. We made too many mistakes.

“We beat ourselves.”

Both teams come out of the game with 2-1 records.

Delaware Valley outgained Valley West, 337-52, in a first half that included Warriors touchdowns of 22, 51 and 78 yards.

The Spartans played better in the second half, moving to within two scores twice, but never got closer than 15 points.

Sean Judge was thrown for four losses totaling 16 yards in the first half. He finally got Valley West on the scoreboard when he picked up a fumble that Zach Davies forced and raced 84 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the second half.

Judge scored again on an 11-yard run later in the quarter, but Valley West had the ball for just 2:12 of the fourth quarter and never got closer than the Warriors 47 again.

“We just have to clean some things up in order to win big games against good opponents like that,” Keating said.

Delaware Valley is responsible for two of the last three regular-season losses by Valley West. The Spartans were 8-2 in 2014 with losses at Delaware Valley and against Crestwood in the last defeat prior to the streak.

Delaware Valley 29, Wyoming Valley West 13

Wyoming Valley West`0`0`7`6`—`13

Delaware Valley`8`14`7`0`—`29

First quarter

DV – Ryan Obiso 22 run (Andrew Kidd pass from Matt Cavallaro), 0:35

Second quarter

DV – Tyler Smith 51 pass from Cavallaro (Cavallaro kick), 10:03

DV – Dylan Kelly 78 pass from Cavallaro (Cavallaro kick), 8:20

Third quarter

WVW – Sean Judge 84 fumble return (Jake Gurtis kick), 10:07

DV – Tyler Smith 14 pass from Cavallaro (Cavallaro kick), 5:41

WVW – Judge 11 run (kick blocked), 3:03

Team statistics`WVW`DV

First downs`10`20

Rushes-yards`25-102`41-179

Passing yards`112`278

Total yards`214`457

Passing`8-20-3`13-22-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-10`2-10

Punts-avg.`4-30.0`2-40.5

Fumbles-lost`2-1`3-3

Penalties-yards`7-55`9-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Judge 12-73, Aaron Austin 8-24, Zach Davis 2-6, Chris Melovitz 1-1, Team 2-(minus 2). DV, Obiso 24-134, Kyle Dillon 5-40, Kyle Scibelli 5-22, Kelly 1-(minus 2), Team 3-(minus 5), Matt Cavallaro 3-(minus 10).

PASSING — WVW, Austin 8-17-1-109, Judge 1-1-0-3. DV, Cavallaro 13-22-0-278.

RECEIVING — WVW, Jake Blaski 2-64, Darrian Tyson 2-20, Judge 2-16, Derek Doreskewicz 1-10, Austin 1-3, Melovitz 1-(minus 1).

INTERCEPTIONS — DV, Kelly 2-0, Brendan Healey 1-47.

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader