Hanover tops Meyers in OT thriller

WILKES-BARRE — On a sloppy, rain-soaked night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium, the Hanover Hawkeyes knocked off the Meyers Mohawks 20-14 in overtime.

The messy field conditions and stingy defenses shutdown both squads’ offenses in the first half of play. Knotted at 0-0, both teams were looking for a spark and some much needed points to gain control of the ball game in the second half.

Meyers answered the bell first, as on their first drive of the third quarter senior tailback Namir Murphy barreled through the Hawkeyes defense for a big 34-yard run deep into Hanover Area territory.

Murphy finished off the drive when he smashed his way into the end zone on a 3-yard plunge to give the Mohawks a 7-0 advantage just two minutes into the second half.

Meyers took a seemingly insurmountable two touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter, when Reese Patronick intercepted Hanover quarterback, Brandon Chafin’s pass and took it to the house for an 85-yard touchdown return on the key momentum changing turnover.

However, what seemed insurmountable quickly turned right around when Chafin ran down the sideline and scored on a 40-yard touchdown sprint to the end zone to cut the Hawkeyes deficit to 14-6 with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The scored remained that way until senior tailback Joshua Jopling pounded in a 3-yard goal line touchdown to tie the game up at 14 apiece with 3:39 left in regulation.

Meyers’ kicker James Langan missed on a 40-yard field goal with seconds to play in regulation, the game went into overtime.

After the Mohawks failed to score on their four plays deep in Hanover territory in overtime, the Hawkeyes clinched the crucial comeback road victory when Chafin, scored on a walk-off three yard touchdown plunge on fourth and goal.

The 2-1 Hawkeyes will look to continue their winning ways when they play on the road at Mid Valley next week, while the 1-2 Meyers squad will look to bounce back when they travel to Nanticoke next Friday night.

Meyers running back Reese Partonick, left, gets around Hanover Area's Jared Kishbaugh in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meyers-HanoverFB_1.jpg Meyers running back Reese Partonick, left, gets around Hanover Area's Jared Kishbaugh in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Hanover Area quarterback Brandon Chafin, left, runs a keeper down the sideline against Meyers in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meyers-HanoverFB_2.jpg Hanover Area quarterback Brandon Chafin, left, runs a keeper down the sideline against Meyers in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Hanover Area's Justin Masur (22) runs up the middle against the Meyers defense in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meyers-HanoverFB_3.jpg Hanover Area's Justin Masur (22) runs up the middle against the Meyers defense in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Meyers defender Je'vondrea McClair, right, breaks up a pass to Hanover Area intended receiver Tyheim Taylor in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meyers-HanoverFB_4.jpg Meyers defender Je'vondrea McClair, right, breaks up a pass to Hanover Area intended receiver Tyheim Taylor in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Hanover Area’s Justin Masur (22) runs up the middle against the Meyers defense in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meyers-HanoverFB_3CMYK.jpg Hanover Area’s Justin Masur (22) runs up the middle against the Meyers defense in WVC football action Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Ross Turesky For Times Leader