Nanticoke Area gets defensive, upends GAR

NANTICOKE — The Nanticoke defense did everything it could possibly do to match last year’s win total.

In fact, the Trojans’ defense was mostly responsible for all of their points in Friday’s 16-13 victory over GAR in their home opener.

Nanticoke’s defensive masterpiece came to a crescendo on the Grenadiers’ last drive. With the Grenadiers moving the chains for the first time in the second half, the Trojans defense sacked GAR quarterbacks on four consecutive plays. They sent the Grenadiers retreating 43 yards, resulting in a safety with 76 seconds remaining.

“Hey, we bend but we don’t break,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “What worried me is that they have a good kicker. If they get into field goal range it’s a totally different ball game. We lose by two. We asked them to man up, and they stepped up to the game.”

Nanticoke Area defensive end Justin Casey was responsible for the final three sacks, culminating in 36 yards and a safety.

The Trojans held the Grenadiers to only 55 yards. GAR had minus-34 yards of total offense in the second half.

“We just got beat up front,” GAR coach Paul Wiedlich Jr. said. “We’re playing with limited numbers. We dressed 27 today. There’s no excuses.”

Defense played a similar chord in the first half. Nanticoke Area had 89 yards gained on fumble recoveries; in contrast, the Trojans’ offense picked up only 46 yards of total offense.

Nanticoke Area scored its first touchdown after Matt Piontkowski recovered a bad snap on the Grenadiers’ 7-yard line. Dawson Hughes carried it in for a 10-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

Twenty-five seconds later, GAR took it downfield to cut the deficit to 8-7. Tashawn Qualls returned the kick 55 yards. On the first play, Joshua Goodwin went 23 yards untouched into the end zone.

The Trojans’ defense was again responsible for the team’s second score. Dylan Szychowski popped the ball out of the GAR runner’s hands, and Eric Jeffries recovered it for a 73-yard touchdown with 5:46 left.

Again, GAR’s offense clicked only after Nanticoke Area scored. Twenty-seconds later, Goodwin scored his second rushing touchdown after a pair of long runs to make it a 14-13 game heading into halftime.

Behind a solid game from Anthony Hooper, who played out of position on the line, Goodwin ran for a game-high 93 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.

“It’s always with the mantra – next kid up,” Wiedlich said. “You look at the sidelines, and you have 16 kids with two freshmen.

“Hats off to Nanticoke; they just outcoached and outplayed us today.”

Hughes and Jeffries had similar stat lines for the Trojans’ rushing attack. Hughes ran for 76 yards on 21 carries, and Jeffries totaled 66 yards on the same number of touches.

Nanticoke 16, GAR 13

GAR`7`6`0`0`—`13

Nanticoke`8`6`0`2`—`16

First quarter

NAN — Dawson Hughes 10 run (Matt Wrubel pass to Eric Jeffries), 0:38

GAR — Joshua Goodwin 23 run (Muhaideen Tajuddin kick), 0:17

Second quarter

NAN — Jeffries 73 fumble recovery (pass fail), 5:46

GAR — Goodwin 19 run (pass fail), 5:19

Fourth quarter

NAN — Team safety, 1:16

Team statistics`GAR`NAN

First downs`5`9

Rushes-yards`26-30`47-151

Passing yards`25`0

Total yards`55`151

Passing`3-6-0-25`0-3-0-0

Sacked-yards lost`5-46`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-34`3-27.3

Fumbles-lost`5-2`3-2

Penalties-yards`2-10`4-18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — GAR, Goodwin 11-93, Austin Yelland 9-(minus-20), Tashawn Qualls 2-(minus-19), Gerson Peralta 2-(minus-22), Mike Drozda 5-8, TEAM 2-(minus-2). NAN, Hughes 21-76, Jeffries 2-66, Wrubel 1-7, Mark Walters 1-5, TEAM 3-(minus-3).

PASSING — GAR, Yelland 2-5-0-11, Peralta 1-1-0-16. NAN, Wrubel 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING — GAR, Peralta 1-4, Malachai Williams 1-7, Qualls 1-16.

GAR's Gerson Peralta catches a pass from QB Austin Yelland in the flat for a six-yard gain against the Trojans. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GAR-Nanticoke-HS-ftbl-1.jpg GAR's Gerson Peralta catches a pass from QB Austin Yelland in the flat for a six-yard gain against the Trojans. Josh Goodwin (23) breaks one last tackle before scoring an 18-yard TD for the Grenadiers. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GAR-Nanticoke-HS-ftbl-2.jpg Josh Goodwin (23) breaks one last tackle before scoring an 18-yard TD for the Grenadiers. Nanticoke linebacker, Nate Harrison catches GAR's Gerson Peralta in the backfield for a nine-yard loss. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GAR-Nanticoke-HS-ftbl-3.jpg Nanticoke linebacker, Nate Harrison catches GAR's Gerson Peralta in the backfield for a nine-yard loss. Trojan junior Dawson Hughes (center) puts his head down and bulls his way in for a Nanticoke score against GAR in Nanticoke Friday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GAR-Nanticoke-HS-ftbl-4.jpg Trojan junior Dawson Hughes (center) puts his head down and bulls his way in for a Nanticoke score against GAR in Nanticoke Friday night.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader