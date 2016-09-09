Logan Cywinski pilots Tunkhannock’s 24-7 victory

HONESDALE — It could have been the ultimate disaster. Instead, it turned into the glory.

Clinging to a three-point lead, Tunkhannock muffed a punt at mid-field, but luckily, one Tiger alertly bounced on the wet pigskin just before three Honesdale players could hit the turf.

On the next play, the game was put out of reach.

Logan Cywinski rumbled 53 yards for the score, and added an 11-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Tunkhannock held on for a 24-7 victory Friday night in a game that lasted nearly three hours and featured almost 200 yards in penalties.

The Tigers improve to 2-1 on the season, while Honesdale falls to 0-3.

Really, the muffed punt could have been the difference.

Had Honesdale recovered the ball, it would have had prime field position with a chance to either tie the game or take the lead.

The Hornets had all the momentum – needing just two plays out of the locker room to score. A 60-yard quarterback keeper by Garyn Barnes set up Nik Krempasky’s 21-yard end around for the touchdown as the Lackawanna League school trimmed the deficit to 10-7.

Somehow, you knew Cywinski was going to have the final say.

The Tunkhannock junior had himself a game. He finished with 227 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns. He also added 52 yards passing, completing seven balls to five different receivers.

Cywinski’s impact was felt in the opening quarter. On Tunkhannock’s second series, the junior all-everything athlete led an impressive 7-play, 74-yard drive – five of those where he lined up in the Wildcat formation and pushed through the Hornets’ defense. He capped off the drive with a 2-yard scamper for an early 7-0 lead.

Tunkhannock controlled the entire second quarter with Honesdale running just seven plays in the 12-minute period. The Tigers strung together an impressive 20-play drive – converting four third downs and a fourth-and-short in its own territory.

Cywinski ran a nearly perfect drive, carrying the ball 10 times and finding four different receivers to keep progressing down field, which included passes to Mike Taylor and Brian Muckin on third-and-longs. It all led to a 30-yard field goal by Billy Prebola with 17 seconds left as the Tigers took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Honesdale, which picked up 81 of its 199 yards in just two plays, didn’t help its own cause.

The Hornets killed themselves with the yellow flags, whistled 11 times for nearly 120 yards. The big blow, though, was a penalty that wiped out a 57-yard punt return for a score early in the fourth that would have given the team its first lead.

Tunkhannock 24, Honesdale 7

T `7`3`0`14 – 24

H `0`0`7`0 – 7

First Quarter

T — Logan Cywinski 2 run (Billy Prebola kick), 6:19

Second Quarter

T — Prebola 30 field goal, 0:17

Third Quarter

H — Nik Krempasky 21 run (Beau Freiermuth kick), 11:33

Fourth Quarter

T — Cywinski 57 run (Prebola kick), 5:03

T — Cywinski 11 run (Prebola kick), 1:12

Team Statistics `T`H

First Downs `18`7

Rushes-Yards `47-274 `24-165

Passing Yards `52`34

Total Yards `326`199

Passing `7-14-1`6-15-1

Sacked-Yards Lost `0-0`0-0

Punts-Average `3-36`4-35

Fumbles-Lost `3-0`1-0

Penalties-Yards `8-55`11-113

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — T, Logan Cywinski 32-227, Mike Taylor 7-29, Denny Robinson 5-21, Matt Ramey 2-1, Team 2-(-4). H, Garyn Barnes 19-142, Nik Krempasky 2-27, Beau Freiermuth 1-1, Ethan Dunn 2-(-5).

PASSING — T: Logan Cywinski 7-13-1, 52 yards; Zack Rogers 0-1-0, 0 yards. H, Ethan Dunn 5-13-1, 26 yards; Garyn Barnes 1-2-0, 8 yards.

RECEIVING — T, Brian Muckin 3-30, Connor Munley 1-11, Jake Stephens 1-6, Mike Taylor 1-4, Garrett Hopkins 1-1. H, Nik Krempasky 2-7, Justin LoBasso 1-19, Beau Freiermuth 1-8, Garyn Barnes 1-1, Dyllon Fillebrown 1-(-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — T, Taylor. H, Nicolas Vlacich.

MISSED FG’S — None

By Tom Fox For Times Leader