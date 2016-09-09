Millionaires remain unbeaten behind Isaiah Hankins

WILLIAMSPORT — Isaiah Hankins launched two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Friday as Williamsport scored early and often to handle winless Hazleton Area, 42-13 in a high school football game Friday in Williamsport.

Hankins launched a 52-yard scoring strike to Dante Wright to put Williamsport up 7-0 midway through the first quarter, and later found Elliott Walker with a 22-yard scoring strike as the Millionaires won their third straight game to open the season.

After Hazleton Area running back Adrian Otero tied the game wiht an 11-yard touchdown run 3:48 before halftime, Williamsport’s Treyson Potts returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to put the Millionaires back in the lead.

Hankins made sure Williamsport never lost it again.

He ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half and opened the second half with a 1-yard touchdown keeper to give the Millionaires a 28-7 lead.

Carson Kinney provided Hazleton Area’s final points with a 52-yard touchdown run.

Williamsport 42, Hazleton 13

Hazleton Area` 0 `7 `0 `6`-` 13

Williamsport` 7` 14` 7` 14`- `42

First Quarter

W - Dante Wright 52 pass from Isaiah Hankins (Girardi kick), 6:40

Second Quarter

H - Adrian Otero 11 yard run (Will Barrientas kick), 3:48

W - Treyson Potts 92 yard kickoff return (Girardi kick), 3:36

W - Hankins 8 yard run (Girardi kick), 44.6

Third Quarter

W - Hankins 1 yard run (Girardi kick), 8:04

Fourth Quarter

W - Hankins 22 yard pass to Elliott Walker (Girardi kick), 11:51

H - Carson Kinney 54 yard run (kick failed), 2:53

W - Marcus Simmons 88 yard kickoff return (Girardi kick), 2:39

Team statistics`HA`WIL

First downs`21`12

Rushes-yards`37-114`24-121

Passing yards`96`240

Total yards`210`361

Passing`7-19-1`10-15-1

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`0-0`13-135

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HAZ, Otero 20-69, Carlix Hill 2-5, Kinney 5-62, Damon Horton 5-(- minus 17), Ryan Wolk 3-(minus 7), Frank Ator 1-1, Austin Andruzzi 1-1. WIL, Treyson Potts 12-69, Hankins 7-17, Elliott Walker 1-5, Marty Clark 3-18, Latrelle Jackson 1-12.

PASSING — HAZ, Wolk 7-19-1-96. WIL, Hankins 10-15-1-240.

RECEIVING — HAZ, David Smith 3-24, Otero 3-47, Hunter VanBlargan 2-28. WIL, Wright 3-89, Walker 4-33, Jalen Jackson 1-66, Treyson Potts 1-41, Marcus Simmons 1-21.

INTERCEPTIONS — HAZ, Nolan Schneider. WIL, Cam Dickey.

Times Leader