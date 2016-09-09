Millionaires remain unbeaten behind Isaiah Hankins

WILLIAMSPORT — Isaiah Hankins launched two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Friday as Williamsport scored early and often to handle winless Hazleton Area, 42-13 in a high school football game Friday in Williamsport.
Hankins launched a 52-yard scoring strike to Dante Wright to put Williamsport up 7-0 midway through the first quarter, and later found Elliott Walker with a 22-yard scoring strike as the Millionaires won their third straight game to open the season.
After Hazleton Area running back Adrian Otero tied the game wiht an 11-yard touchdown run 3:48 before halftime, Williamsport’s Treyson Potts returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to put the Millionaires back in the lead.
Hankins made sure Williamsport never lost it again.
He ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half and opened the second half with a 1-yard touchdown keeper to give the Millionaires a 28-7 lead.
Carson Kinney provided Hazleton Area’s final points with a 52-yard touchdown run.
Williamsport 42, Hazleton 13
Hazleton Area` 0 `7 `0 `6`-` 13
Williamsport` 7` 14` 7` 14`- `42
First Quarter
W - Dante Wright 52 pass from Isaiah Hankins (Girardi kick), 6:40
Second Quarter
H - Adrian Otero 11 yard run (Will Barrientas kick), 3:48
W - Treyson Potts 92 yard kickoff return (Girardi kick), 3:36
W - Hankins 8 yard run (Girardi kick), 44.6
Third Quarter
W - Hankins 1 yard run (Girardi kick), 8:04
Fourth Quarter
W - Hankins 22 yard pass to Elliott Walker (Girardi kick), 11:51
H - Carson Kinney 54 yard run (kick failed), 2:53
W - Marcus Simmons 88 yard kickoff return (Girardi kick), 2:39
Team statistics`HA`WIL
First downs`21`12
Rushes-yards`37-114`24-121
Passing yards`96`240
Total yards`210`361
Passing`7-19-1`10-15-1
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`0-0`13-135
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — HAZ, Otero 20-69, Carlix Hill 2-5, Kinney 5-62, Damon Horton 5-(- minus 17), Ryan Wolk 3-(minus 7), Frank Ator 1-1, Austin Andruzzi 1-1. WIL, Treyson Potts 12-69, Hankins 7-17, Elliott Walker 1-5, Marty Clark 3-18, Latrelle Jackson 1-12.
PASSING — HAZ, Wolk 7-19-1-96. WIL, Hankins 10-15-1-240.
RECEIVING — HAZ, David Smith 3-24, Otero 3-47, Hunter VanBlargan 2-28. WIL, Wright 3-89, Walker 4-33, Jalen Jackson 1-66, Treyson Potts 1-41, Marcus Simmons 1-21.
INTERCEPTIONS — HAZ, Nolan Schneider. WIL, Cam Dickey.
