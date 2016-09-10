Scranton Prep races away to big victory over Lake-Lehman

SCRANTON — The first snap didn’t go quite as planned for Lake-Lehman. And the rest of the game followed suit.

Scranton Prep’s Ricky Morgan took the hand-off from Jake Ryan, and ran nearly 71 yards untouched down the left sideline on the game’s first play. And the Cavaliers’ offense clicked on all fronts – building a 44-0 lead en route to a 44-8 victory Saturday at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Prep (2-1) scored in each quarter, racked up almost 450 yards of offense, and sent it into the mercy rule on Matt Gilmartin’s 3-yard run late in the third quarter.

Yet, that opening-play, 71-yard TD scamper by Morgan, kind of set the tone.

“That’s tough, especially on the first play,” Lehman head coach Jerry Gilsky said. “Our backside linebacker went too quickly and he cut back for the touchdown. It’s a shame. When kids worry about a team so much, and they fly to where the fake is, it’s trouble sometimes. We just need to find that poise and take care of our responsibilities.”

The Lackawanna League school scored on four of its five offensive series in the first half, and recorded points in all but two drives.

“We’ve been stressing to the kids that it’s one play at a time. That’s kind of the way we’ve approached it,” Prep head coach Terry Gallagher said. “The older kids have kind of led by example. Hopefully, we can keep getting better, and the film shows that we’ve made progress from last week to this week. That’s what it’s all about. It’s interesting because you just never know if the kids are ready to go, and boom, Ricky hits it. It’s a great feeling.”

Lehman (1-2) just couldn’t stay away from the big play.

After Morgan’s 71-yard score. Ryan found Jake Grady in the flat for a 61-yard touchdown. Ryan broke another long run early in the second quarter, taking the second-down snap 54 yards for six points.

Scranton Prep ran a total of 36 offensive plays. Out of those, 14 went for more than 10 yards. Morgan alone averaged nearly 14 yards per carry, finishing with 209 yards and one score.

“Too many big plays and mental mistakes,” Gilsky said. “I like what we do, and we’ve always done this. I know we are young in certain spots, but we have maturity out there. Athletically, Prep was quick and physical. We just have to find more guys and get deeper.”

The Knights did put drives together in the first half, but couldn’t break through with a score.

A 12-play series in the first quarter, which included a fourth-and-short conversion by Trey Borger, resulted in a punt.

Another 10-play drive in the opening half that started on its own 20 stalled out around midfield.

Lehman did break the goal line early in the fourth quarter. Taking over at its own 30, the Knights ran behind the legs of Ty Billotti, Frank Kutz and Zack Kojadinovich – pushing the ball downfield in 12 plays. It was capped off when backup quarterback Nate O’Donnell pushed behind the line for a 1-yard score on a fourth-and-goal.

Gilsky used a total of eight different runners. Kojadinovich led all Knight rushers with 73 yards on 10 carries, while Borger added 58 yards on 15 touches.

By then, the Cavaliers were in firm control.

Already up 7-0, Prep drove the field 90 yards in just seven plays as Ryan found Grady in the flat, and the senior receiver did the rest for the 61-yard touchdown as the Cavs went up 14-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

Gallagher’s squad added two more touchdowns in the second quarter – a 54-yard run by Ryan, and another when senior quarterback Ryan connected with receiver Mario Giannone for the 24-yard score, capping off a six-play drive with 38 seconds left before halftime.

Alec Buttner’s 24-yard field goal early in the third quarter followed by Gilmartin’s 3-yard scoring run, pushed the lead to 38-0.

“The kids did a great job,” Gallagher said. “There was a little bit more adversity because of the heat today, but our kids are a pretty tough group that sticks together. It’s been pretty good so far. We started with a tough loss, but we’ve learned from it, and we are getting better because of it.”

Scranton Prep 44, Lake-Lehman 8

Lake-Lehman `0`0`0`8 – 8

Scranton Prep `14`14`10`6 – 44

First quarter

SP — Ricky Morgan 71 run (Alec Buttner kick), 11:43

SP — Jake Grady 61 pass from Jake Ryan (Buttner kick), 6:13

Second quarter

SP — Ryan 54 run (Buttner kick), 7:26

SP — Mario Giannone 26 pass from Ryan (Buttner kick), 0:35

Third quarter

SP — Buttner 24 field goal, 7:50

SP — Matt Gilmartin 3 run (Buttner kick), 3:39

Fourth quarter

SP — Brayden McAllister 4 run (kick wide), 11:32

LL — Nate O’Donnell 1 run (Zack Kojadinovich run), 4:49

Team statistics`LL`SP

First Downs `12`17

Rushes-Yards `48-205 `31-348

Passing Yards `10`101

Total Yards `215`449

Passing `2-10-0`4-5-0

Sacked-Yards Lost `0-0`0-0

Punts-Average `6-32.8`2-47.5

Fumbles-Lost `1-0`0-0

Penalties-Yards `3-25`0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Zack Kojadinovich 10-73, Trey Borger 15-58, Ty Billotti 4-25, Vincenzo Ferrari 4-15, Matt Kurtz 4-14, Frank Kutz 6-12, Nate O’Donnell 2-4, Charlie Kuschke 3-4. SP, Ricky Morgan 15-209, Jake Ryan 5-63, Matt Gilmartin 4-27, Michael Greco 2-24, Braden Burrier 1-10, Joe Walsh 1-9, Brayden McAllister 1-4, Mitchell Simon 1-2, Jakob Kenny 1-0.

PASSING — LL, Vincenzo Ferrari 2-10-0, 10 yards. SP, Jake Ryan 4-5-0, 101 yards.

RECEIVING — LL, Noah Gorski 1-11, Matt Kurtz 1-(minus 1). SP, Jake Grady 2-66, Mario Giannone 2-35.

Lake-Lehman’s Trey Borger, right, runs a sweep ahead of Scranton Prep’s Max Borgia at Scranton Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Lehman-PrepFB_1-1-.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Trey Borger, right, runs a sweep ahead of Scranton Prep’s Max Borgia at Scranton Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman quarterback Vincenzo Ferrari, right, turns for a hand-off against Scranton Prep at Scranton Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Lehman-PrepFB_2-1-.jpg Lake-Lehman quarterback Vincenzo Ferrari, right, turns for a hand-off against Scranton Prep at Scranton Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Tom Fox For Times Leader