Wyoming Seminary fails to stay on top of Hill School

NEWTOWN SQUARE — Daniel Adeboboye scored the go-ahead touchdown, then added the final score Saturday as Hill School rallied for a 25-16 victory over Wyoming Seminary at Hill School.

Gernard Finney also scored twice, including a 24-yard touchdown run that put the Rams into a 19-16 halftime lead.

Wyoming Seminary raced out to a 10-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Juan Astegiano and Jared Piatnik’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Duncan Breig in the first quarter.

But the Blue Knights couldn’t sustain it.

Finney scored on a 4-yard run as Hill School pulled within 10-7 by the end of the first quarter.

And after Piatnik found Otis Thrasher with a 17-yard touchdown toss to put the Blue Knights up 16-7, Hill School scored the game’s final 18 points to pull out the victory.

Piatnik threw for 237 yards and both touchdowns for Sem, while Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane grabbed six of those passes for 121 yards.

Adeboboye finished with 108 yards on 11 carries to pace Hill School, while Finney and Pete Boone combined for 133 rushing yards out of the Rams backfield.

Hill School 25, Wyoming Sem 16

Wyo. Seminary`9`7`0`0`—`16

Hill School`7`12`0`6`—`25

First quarter

WS — Jual Astegiano 22 FG

WS — Duncan Breig 24 pass from Jared Piatnik (kick failed)

HS — Gernard Finney 4 run (Goyo Mendez kick)

Second quarter

WS — Otis Thrasher 17 pass from Piatnik (Astegiano kick)

HS — Daniel Adeboboye 7 run (pass failed)

HS — Finney 24 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

HS — Adeboboye 10 run (pass failed)

Team statistics`WS`HS

First downs`13`19

Rushing-yards`59`288

Passing yards`237`35

Total yards`296`323

Passing`12-27-2`7-13-2

Punts-avg.`2-38`1-30

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`11-73`8-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SEM, Jared Piatnik 11-37, Mansur Abdul-Malik 7-17, David Nape 2-0, Donte Shanghie 1-3, Giovanni Camacho 1-2. HIL, Daniel Adeboboye 11-108, Gernard Finney 10-77, Pete Boone 8-56, Syre Gruber 7-16, Wesley Midy 5-31.

PASSING — SEM, Piatnik 12-27-2-237. HIL, Gruber 7-13-2-35.

RECEIVING — SEM, Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane 6-121, Otis Thrasher 3-51, Duncan Breig 2-41, Austin Daya 1-24. HIL, Finney 2-16, Boone 2-1, Jack Bowen 1-8, Adeboboye 1-7, Jay Carter 1-3.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_football-helmet-12.jpg

Times Leader